Kait 8
Trial continued in 2021 murder case
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The murder trial for a Craighead County man accused of killing another man has been pushed back to later this year. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, a circuit judge set a Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 trial date for Logan Murray. Murray was charged with first-degree...
Kait 8
Sentencing for former Craighead County clerk scheduled
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Former Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday will be sentenced in federal court next month. According to the United States District Court, the sentencing is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Sept. 21 in Little Rock. Court documents revealed Holliday embezzled $1.5 million in county funds....
neareport.com
Department warns of scammers acting as sheriff’s employees
There’s a new scam every day, it seems, and another is popping up in northeast Arkansas. The Craighead County Sheriff’s Department issued a warning via social media Wednesday about a new scam where the criminal pretends to be with the sheriff’s office. The scammer is contacting their intended target, telling them they were subpoenaed to court in a mental health case, and since they didn’t show up, they now owe a fine or they will be arrested. The scammer then tells the target to go to a store and purchase money cards to make the payment.
Kait 8
Former school teacher pleads guilty to stalking
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A guilty plea from a former Jackson County school teacher was negotiated Monday. Deputies of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Christopher Bullington of Pocahontas in February after months of investigation. School District administrators contacted the sheriff’s office on Nov. 3 regarding allegations that...
neareport.com
Man arrested on rape charge also accused of giving meth to juvenile victim
A man faces serious charges on allegations he gave a minor drugs and raped her. On August 30, officers with the JPD Street Crimes Unit arrested Lee Edward Wille on a bench warrant for rape, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and introducing a controlled substance into another’s body.
kasu.org
Jonesboro officer Vincent Parks did 'activity' prior to collapsing, says state officials
State officials have reversed their initial statement concerning Jonesboro Police officer Vincent Parks who died after training at an Arkansas police academy on July 17. J.R. Hakins is the new director of the Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training. Hakins told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Aug. 26 that Parks may have engaged in "some activity" before his training at the academy at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock.
Kait 8
Husband arrested in Monday stabbing
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) – A Marked Tree man was arrested in the stabbing death of his wife. Marked Tree Police Chief Chris Madden said the stabbing happened on the corner of Pecan and Gary Street around 8:50 p.m., Monday, Aug. 29. It was confirmed 57-year-old Mike Clancy Crockett...
Kait 8
SCAM ALERT: Fake dollar bills in Lawrence County
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A bank is making sure you are aware of fake bills making their way around Lawrence County. First National Bank of Lawrence County warned citizens of fake $100 bills that have been circulating in the Pocahontas area. Officials said the bills will pass the pen test,...
neareport.com
Craighead deputy saves man after self-inflicted gunshot wound
A Craighead County Sheriff’s Department deputy is being hailed a hero after saving the life of a man during a medical crisis over the weekend. On Saturday, August 27, deputies responded to an individual with a self inflicted wound to his arm, the sheriff’s office reported. Deputy Aaron Chadwick was first on scene. Authorities say he was able to get the weapon away from the individual and apply life saving medical aid.
KATV
Arkansas man arrested in stabbing death of wife
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 57-year-old Marked Tree man was arrested in the stabbing death of his wife, our content partner Region 8 News reported. The stabbing occurred on the corner of Gary and Pecan Street around 8:50 p.m. Monday, said Marked Tree Police Chief Chris Madden. It was...
neareport.com
Police investigate shooting early Saturday in Jonesboro
A shooting incident early Saturday in Jonesboro sent officers responding and investigating the area for leads. Two reports were made related to the incident. Officers were dispatched at about 3:40 AM Saturday to the 4000-block of Gabriel Court over a shots fired call. Numerous officers responded. The police report states that a suspect shot at a victim – but makes no mention of injuries. The crime, a felony aggravated assault, was still under investigation Monday morning.
KTLO
Guilty plea brings prison sentence
A man who has had criminal cases opened against him in three Arkansas counties appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-three-year-old Daniel Rhease Hoskins, who lists a home address in Paragould, pled guilty to charges against him in two cases and was given five years in prison. Hoskins was...
KATV
New wheelchair helping veterans in Arkansas do what they couldn't before
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Disabled veterans have new technology that will help them live out their lives. The Action Trackchair, or simply track wheelchair, was purchased by the Veteran Service Office in Jonesboro to change the lives of those who served our country, our content partner Region 8 News reported.
Kait 8
Man convicted of video voyeurism
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County jury found a Paragould man guilty Tuesday, Aug. 23, of video voyeurism. Circuit Judge Randy Philhours sentenced 62-year-old Robert Paul Waddell to 120 days in the county jail with 72 months supervised probation. The judge also ordered Waddell to pay a $1,000 fine...
Kait 8
Land donation resolution moves to full council
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A special project in Northeast Arkansas is a step closer to getting approval. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, the Jonesboro Public Services Council Committee moved a resolution to the full council, in which the city would accept a land donation of about 24 acres in memory of Beatrice Lynch Sloan.
Kait 8
Randolph County medical facility breaks ground
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Construction will soon begin on a new medical facility in Randolph County. First Choice Health Care broke ground on Monday afternoon on a new seven-million-dollar facility in Pocahontas. The new facility will add nearly 10,000 square feet of additional space to offer behavioral and physical healthcare.
Kait 8
2 dead in multi-vehicle crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people died early Monday morning after a multi-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 3:40 a.m., Aug. 29 on I-555 southbound, south of Nestle Road. According to a preliminary crash report, an unidentified victim in a 2021 Dodge Charger was driving north...
Kait 8
Deputies arrest person for speeding over 100 mph in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – An arrest was made after a person led deputies on a chase through Lawrence County. Sheriff Jeff Yates told Region 8 News they were chasing a person in Black Rock because they were driving over 100 mph. He explained deputies lost the person in...
onlyinark.com
Clover Bend Historic District
Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal provided funding to build small farming communities throughout the United States, including a dozen or so here in Arkansas. The communities provided their residents with land, homes, farms, jobs and education. They were designed to provide economic recovery to families and communities struggling due to the Great Depression. The success of the communities varied, but the Dyess Colony in Mississippi County and Clover Bend in Lawrence County were among the most successful.
KFVS12
Butler County police chase ends in arrest
The Boardman Pavilion parking lot in Cape Girardeau will be close Friday night and Saturday night. A grocery store in Scott City will soon be closing its doors for the last time. Heartland support for Ukraine. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. People in the Heartland are providing support for Ukraine.
