Netflix's One Piece Star Reveals the Toll Sanji Took on Their Body
One Piece's Final Arc is taking place in the manga's pages by creator Eiichiro Oda, but the Weekly Shonen Jump entry isn't the only thing keeping the mangaka's schedule packed. Currently, Oda is acting as the Executive Producer on the live-action Netflix adaptation of the series that made Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates household names amongst anime fans. Now, the young actor bringing Sanji the Chef to life, Taz Skylar, has shared how the role impacted him physically following filming.
Attack on Titan Star Details How the Anime Turned Their Life Upside Down
Since Attack on Titan first aired in April 2013, the anime franchise has taken the world by storm by presenting a bleak world that is filled with choices that are never cut and dry. Having spent nearly a decade as Eren Jaeger, the former hero who is now the biggest threat to the world outside of Paradis, voice actor Yuki Kaji recently took the opportunity to reflect on his role while also breaking down the many things he learned from both the Attack Titan and the series created by Hajime Isayama.
Spy x Family Cosplay Gets Fancy With Loid And Yor
Spy x Family will easily go down as a heavy hitter within the new anime series which debuted in 2022, as the Forger Family has attained quite the audience since its first episode premiere. With each member of the Forger Clan harboring a unique secret of their own, a piar of cosplayers have taken the opportunity to recreate the "black tie" look of the parents of the oddball family, Loid Forger and Yor Forger, aka Twilight and the Thorn Princess.
Dragon Ball Super Super Hero: What is The Red Ribbon Army's Current State?
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero hit the ground floor running when it arrived in theaters in North America earlier this month, becoming the top film of its first weekend on the silver screen in the west. With this new movie in the Shonen franchise seeing Goku and Vegeta taking a break while Gohan and Piccolo fought against the return of the Red Ribbon Army, the villainous criminal organization is in a very different place from where they started and this new status is sure to have lasting ramifications on the Z-Fighters.
New Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Trailer Shows Off Hidden Secrets
After Dragon Ball Super started to tear its way through the box office overseas earlier this Summer, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now dominating box office releases around the world and has released a huge new trailer revealing its hidden secrets to celebrate! Although promotional materials had been holding back until the newest feature film made its way to other territories, the major new characters, forms, and battles have now been fully experienced by fans who were able to check out the new movie already. But for those that have yet to, now there's one major push to show off what the new movie has to offer.
Rick and Morty Team Scrapped Multiple Versions of Season 6 Premiere
Everybody knows it takes a long time to get a new season of Rick and Morty, but part of the reason is apparently that there are plenty of ideas thrown out for being not-quite-perfect. In a new interview, the series' showrunner revealed that there were a number of different takes on season six's upcoming premiere, and that they ended up being scrapped in order to get to where we're going to end up on Sunday when the series returns to Adult Swim for the first new episodes since September.
God of War Ragnarok Makes Big Changes to Leviathan Axe and Blades of Chaos
God of War Ragnarok will make some pretty significant changes to Kratos' gear, opting to create a more refined and engaging experience in the process. God of War Ragnarok is shaping up to be the biggest game of 2022 given the immense success of its predecessor and the hype behind this sequel. The first look at the game hit the web last fall and although it looked great, many noted that it was fairly identical in look and mechanics to the game before it. Of course, there's the old saying "If it ain't broke, don't fix it", but many have been wondering what the big changes between these two games will be beyond the new story.
House of the Dragon Episode 3 Preview Offers More Detailed Look at Creepy New Villain
Through two episodes, HBO's House of the Dragon has been all about the Targaryens. There are characters from other houses involved in the story, but the root of the entire story is the line of Targaryen power. Both the heroes and the villains of the series seem to be those in House Targaryen, save for one chilling new villain that was introduced at the end of the second episode. While very little information is available about this villain, the preview for the show's third episode offers a much better look at them.
Philippines-Inspired Dungeons & Dragons Book Enters Final Kickstarter Stretch
A new anthology of Dungeons & Dragons adventures sent in a fantasy world inspired by a pre-colonial Philippines is entering its final stretch on Kickstarter. Published by Hit Point Press, Tales From Sina Una is the follow-up to the 2020 campaign book Islands of Sina Una and features new adventures set in Sina Una along with several 5E player options such as the Asarugo, a race of shark-like people created from a world-eating serpent, and three martial subclasses inspired by Filipino martial arts. The book also contains several new magic items and spells, along with several new monsters.
Jujutsu Kaisen Funko Pops Add An Exclusive 4-Pack
Fans got their first Funko Pops based on the supernatural horror anime series Jujutsu Kaisen back in May for Funko's halfway to Halloween (aka Funkoween) event. Today, Funko is adding to the collection with an exclusive 4-pack that includes Megumi Fushiguro with Divine Dog, Nobara Kugisaki, Satoru Gojo, and a glow-in-the dark Yuji Itadori that was not available in the Funkoween wave. The 4-pack is available to pre-order here at GameStop now for $47.99.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Launches on Rotten Tomatoes With Impressive Score
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is making its highly-anticipated premiere on Prime Video this week and Amazon has to be happy with how the show is faring with critics going into premiere week. As of writing this, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power holds a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes with 11 reviews having been submitted; the show initially launched with a perfect 100% score, before coming down a bit.
Star Wars Reveals Obi-Wan and Anakin's Secret Clone Wars Mission
As the Clone Wars rage on, Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker set out together on a top-secret mission in Marvel's Star Wars: Obi-Wan #4. During the Jedi's final days in his hermit's hut in the remote deserts of Tatooine, the elder Obi-Wan reflects on records key moments of his life: His time as a youngling and an adventure with Gehren Rand (in Obi-Wan #1). A distress call bringing the Jedi padawan to the dark side of the moon with Master Qui-Gon Jinn (in Obi-Wan #2). The Battle of Abrion Bridge during the era of the Clone Wars (in Obi-Wan #3).
