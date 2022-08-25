Read full article on original website
Pointless' Alexander Armstrong explains why he turned down Countdown hosting job
Alexander Armstrong has revealed he turned down the chance to host Countdown. The Pointless host shared he was asked to take over duties from Des O'Connor when he left the show in 2008. Speaking to Good Morning Britain's Adil Ray and Charlotte Hawkins, he explained: "I did turn down Countdown.
Celebrity MasterChef 2022 eliminates first star from the fourth heat
Celebrity MasterChef spoilers follow. Celebrity MasterChef 2022 kicked off another heat tonight (August 30). Gregg Wallace and John Torode welcomed Strictly Come Dancing's Katya Jones, Coronation Street's Ryan Thomas, Under the Skin's Adam Pearson, RuPaul's Drag Race UK's Kitty Scott-Claus, and TV host Lisa Snowdon. Obviously, not all of them...
(Agatha Christie's) Sven Hjerson
Was there any point to this? And I believe it's spread over 8 episodes. I felt that I should be one step ahead cos I actually knew who Sven Hjerson was, having read all of the books which included the Ariadne Oliver character, but I just couldn't get into it.
Emmerdale - Your favourite episodes & storylines
With Emmerdale's 50th anniversary coming up in October, what have been your favourite episodes and storylines?. A long time ago, but the 1993 Airliner crash was brilliant. There were some great stories in Emmerdale Farm, as was , too....... Eric's embezzlement of Beckingdale Cattle Market's funds. Joe's wife's drink-driving. The...
Coronation Street star Nathan Graham responds to James's unexpected diagnosis
Coronation Street spoilers follow. James Bailey actor Nathan Graham has weighed in on his Corrie character's life-altering diagnosis. During yet-to-air scenes on ITV, the footballer suddenly collapses on the pitch, with brother Michael forced to perform CPR on him. Dashed to hospital, James is told by doctors that he has a condition known as cardiomyopathy and must be fitted with an ICD (implantable cardioverter defibrillator) to prevent more cardiac arrests.
Emmerdale's Noah receives a warning as Amelia's future is revealed
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Noah Dingle has been warned over Amelia Spencer's future in Emmerdale. Earlier this week, Amelia gave her boyfriend an ultimatum that she would be going to stay with her brother Sean in London whether or not Noah agreed to come with her. The teen has been keen...
Coronation Street's Kelly Neelan to be caught out over secret wedding plans
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Kelly Neelan is set to be caught out over her secret elopement plans with Aadi Alahan in brand new scenes on Coronation Street. The pair are planning to marry for real in Scotland – which follows their initial fake plans in order to win a holiday to Mexico – after their guardians refused to give them permission t0 marry earlier this week – required because they are under 18.
EE Trailer - Will you be watching this autumn?
As always my darling, looks fabulous. As always my darling, looks fabulous. They've really stepped it up a gear. It feels like I've got my show back. As always my darling, looks fabulous. They've really stepped it up a gear. It feels like I've got my show back. Yep, it...
Home and Away leaving ITV in 2000
Pretty much from the beginning I (as well as some family) really enjoyed Home and Away. Never missed an episode. Then it went off and we never saw it again. Looking online I see it moved after a whole year to Chanel 5. Like many we could not get Channel 5 and so never saw the series ever again.
EE cast Nish Panesar
Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a41003665/eastenders-spoilers-navin-chowdhry-nish-panesar/. Navin Chowdhry has been cast in the role of Nish as he comes to the square to repair his relationship with Suki and his Children. Posts: 1,702. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 28/08/22 - 21:23 #2. Love Navin ❤️. Posts: 57,863. Forum Member. ✭. 28/08/22 - 21:24 #3. Good Casting.
The Masked Singer announces I'm A Celebrity special
The Masked Singer and I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! are set to join forces for a special episode celebrating Australian culture. After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ITV survival reality show will return to its native camp in Australia this year. To mark the occasion, I'm a Celebrity and The Masked Singer will blend for a night, seeing celebrities dressed head to toe in extravagant outfits — kangaroos included, of course.
EastEnders' Freddie Slater to go missing after Billy discovery
The following article contains discussion of sexual assault that some readers may find upsetting. EastEnders spoilers follow. Freddie Slater will go missing shortly after his arrival in EastEnders. New cast member Bobby Brazier takes over as Freddie for an emotional storyline that kicks off next week when the 18-year-old secretly...
EE - The Undertakers
Now Rainie & Stuart have left I wonder if Pam will sell the Undertakers?. They should just bring back Pam and Les. There aren't too many older characters on the show at the moment, and they always had nice chemistry with other neighbors. They should just bring back Pam and...
Time for Max Branning to make a Comeback!?
With Mick Carter leaving in a few months, and Linda soon to be at a lonely sole end behind the bar, it could only be a matter of time before show bosses decide a new partnership should take over the Vic. But with Mick out the way, we have a...
Soaps - Are They Representing Males In A Negative Way?
Coincidence or a sign of the times that these issues need to be brought to light?. Frankie Lewis - To be attacked on a night out. Ella Richardson - Her nudes are to be posted online without her permission. Silas Blissett - Returning to rid the village of Mercedes McQueen...
Eastenders - Has It Lost All Sense of Realism?
The grit is gone, the working class feel is gone, the sense of community and how they respond to situations is unrealistic and issue led stories are for awards and likes on social media. The grit is gone, the working class feel is gone, the sense of community and how...
Which EastEnders family would you love to have their own flashback episode?
To find out more about Jean's backstory including her side of the family and also to find out more about Viv and her interactions with her children. Love to see how they were in the 70's. They took over the Queen Vic in 1976. Posts: 1,014. Forum Member. ✭✭✭
EE Freddie (Spoilers/Speculation)
Based on the newest spoilers of Freddie thinking Billy is his dad and Honey telling Billy to contact Little Mo, would you like to see her return even for a cameo to add some weight to this storyline? If ever there was time for her to return it's now. Posts:...
I Came By ending explained: Who is that at the end?
I Came By ending spoilers follow. Well, I Came By is certainly a dark and surprising ride on Netflix. The new thriller sees Hugh Bonneville play Sir Hector Blake, a retired judge with a sinister secret. The attempts of graffiti artist Toby (George MacKay) to expose "St Blake" – known...
EastEnders Episode Discussion 29/8/2022 - Feared Of Scary Jean 🎶
On the day of Linda's court hearing, she tells Zack that her divorce from Mick is now official. Janine is furious when she finds out that Mick plans to visit Linda if she goes to prison. She responds by giving Jada money and blackmailing her to help bring down Linda.
