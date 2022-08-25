After winning 23 Grand Slam titles, Serena Williams begins what might be her final tournament Monday at the U.S. Open.The 40-year-old announced this month that she plans to turn her focus toward having another child and her business interests as she readies to step away from tennis. Her final singles match could be Monday against unseeded Danka Kovinic. Win, and Williams is likely to face No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the second round. She's also particpating in the doubles tournament with sister Venus Williams.Williams, one of the most accomplished athletes in the history of her — or...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO