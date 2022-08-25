ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Serena Williams enters second round of the US Open as an underdog against world No. 2 Anett Kontaveit

After a straights sets victory in the first round of the US Open, a meeting with the world No. 2-ranked player Anett Kontaveit awaits Serena Williams. The match, set for Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, will no doubt represent a significant challenge for Williams in her quest to go out on top with retirement pending after the tournament. But it might also be an early indicator of just how far the GOAT can go.
ClutchPoints

Emma Raducanu makes ugly history at US Open seen thrice in 54 years

Last year, Emma Raducanu made tennis history when she became the first woman from Great Britain to win the U.S. Open. It was a remarkable story of a young woman who went from qualifier to winner of the women’s singles. On Tuesday, Raducanu made history once again. This time, it was not the kind you […] The post Emma Raducanu makes ugly history at US Open seen thrice in 54 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Independent

Here’s why Serena Williams wears black tape on her face during tennis competitions

As Serena Williams has worn a piece of black face tape on the right side of her cheek at multiple tennis tournaments, including Wimbledon this year, fans have been wondering what the facial accessory is for.According toThe Times, it is believed that the 40-year-old tennis champion wears kinesiology tape on her face to help relieve any pain and pressure caused by her long standing sinuses issues.While Williams has not yet publicly addressed why she wears the two strips of tape, she has previously discussed her sinus problems and how they impacted her career.“My secret’s out. I’m a sinus sufferer....
Distractify

"Tennis Bad Boy" Nick Kyrgios Has a Pretty Ace Net Worth

The 2022 U.S. Open Tournament is upon us and Australian tennis champ Nick Kyrgios was spotted playing tourist with his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi ahead of his first match in Queens, N.Y. In a photo of them standing on top of the Empire State Building in Manhattan, Costeen wrote “The big,” followed by an apple emoji.
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Serena Williams, the athlete and cultural icon

After winning 23 Grand Slam titles, Serena Williams begins what might be her final tournament Monday at the U.S. Open.The 40-year-old announced this month that she plans to turn her focus toward having another child and her business interests as she readies to step away from tennis. Her final singles match could be Monday against unseeded Danka Kovinic. Win, and Williams is likely to face No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the second round. She's also particpating in the doubles tournament with sister Venus Williams.Williams, one of the most accomplished athletes in the history of her — or...
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Serena Williams' Monday U.S. Open Performance

Serena Williams isn't finished just yet. On Monday night, Williams advanced past her first-round U.S. Open matchup. The 40-year-old superstar defeated Danka Kovinić in straight sets at Arthur Ashe Stadium. A packed house in New York was firmly in the corner of the 23-time Grand Slam champion, who recently...
