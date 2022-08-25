Non-profit Florida Rising Stars receives 'Bowden Dynasty' memorabilia, money to benefit youth

The Florida Rising Stars Foundation, one of the late coach Bobby Bowden's beloved non-profits, is now in possession of some of the final pieces of memorabilia from the coach’s The Bowden Dynasty documentary project.

Bowden - the former Florida State legendary football coach who passed away in August 2021 from pancreatic cancer at age 91 - was the first of 67 FRS “Ambassadors” to endorse the organization’s mission of teaching high school kids about careers in sports.

One of the tenets of Bowden’s film project, pulling together his mantra of Faith, Family and Football, was that it be distributed widely within the school-aged population.

Sharing sports opportunities with kids

The Florida Rising Stars platform uses sports celebrities like Bowden in talking with high school kids about their opportunities in sports and in life.

“Passing along these final pieces, consisting of The Bowden Dynasty books, DVDs and other branded items, is exactly in line with Coach Bowden’s wishes,” said John Corry, executive producer of the nationally acclaimed documentary film released in 2017.

“This organization is directed by one of Coach’s lifelong friends, his former public relations chief Wayne Hogan.”

Coach Bowden’s widow, Ann, is also a fan of the Florida Rising Stars Experience.

“Bobby often talked about the importance of teaching young people the importance of faith, family, and football…in that order. We should do everything possible to grow that message.”

Florida Rising Stars will offer these keepsake pieces to encourage tax-deductible donations of $25 and $60 to assist its critical mission.

“We take our team of mentors and instructors into high schools across Florida to share insights into rewarding sports careers at no cost to the student or the school,” Hogan said.

“Coach would be extremely proud of the work we are doing. Even in death, he continues to allow us to impact young people across Florida.”

To assist in Bowden’s mission and to own a keepsake from this last tranche of materials from The Bowden Dynasty project, visit: www.FloridaRisingStars.com.

