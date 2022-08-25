The Made in Northampton digital strand of the Royal & Derngate theatre continues to offer riches with this intimate, cutting-edge musical co-production with the English Touring Opera. Dwelling on themes of identity and sexuality, it is written by cabaret artist Jessica Walker and Joseph Atkins. Directed by James Dacre and filmed by David Lefeber (with animation by Tom Hicks), we follow the emotional trajectory of Walker’s life, from a complex childhood to her wedding day, with an hour long song-cycle about gender confusion, sexual assault, first love, betrayals and family secrets. Available from 5 September for three months.

