ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manasquan, NJ

Magnabousco named coach of the year

By Len Bardsley
Star News Group
Star News Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09sjJI_0hVDGD4L00

WILLIAMSPORT, PA. — Manasquan-Brielle Little League was represented at the Little League World Series when Joy Magnabousco was honored as the Little League softball coach of the year.

Magnabousco was nominated by Manasquan-Brielle Little League president Tom Runge and selected out of coaches throughout the country.

She was honored before the Little League World Series game and threw out the first pitch on Saturday.

Magnabousco has been part of the Manasquan-Brielle Little League program for 12 years and runs free clinics and has coached minor, junior and senior teams.

Magnabousco is the director for softball for Manasquan-Brielle and the District 11 softball coordinator.

She will be awarded a $5,000 grant for Manasquan-Brielle Little League for the honor.
“Manasquan-Brielle Little League is only made possible by volunteers like Joy,’’ said Runge. “We are so proud of this recognition and what her efforts have done and will continue to do for softball and youth sports. She exemplifies what unselfish volunteerism looks like and reflects the many people donating their time, talent and hard work to Manasquan-Brielle Little League and many other Little Leagues around the world.’’

Magnabousco took time off her busy schedule for the trip to Williamsport. She is two weeks into coaching another season of Manasquan Pop Warner football.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gPru9_0hVDGD4L00
Courtesy of Tom Runge Joy Magnabousco, with her Manasquan-Brielle All-Star softball team, was recently named Little League Softball Coach of the Year and honored at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manasquan, NJ
Sports
City
Manasquan, NJ
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Youth Sports#Volunteers#Little Leagues#Manasquan Pop Warner#Little League Softb
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT

Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Visit our website at Starnewsgroup.com for news from the pages of The Coast Star, The Ocean Star and Night & Day Magazine.

 https://starnewsgroup.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy