Magnabousco named coach of the year

WILLIAMSPORT, PA. — Manasquan-Brielle Little League was represented at the Little League World Series when Joy Magnabousco was honored as the Little League softball coach of the year.

Magnabousco was nominated by Manasquan-Brielle Little League president Tom Runge and selected out of coaches throughout the country.

She was honored before the Little League World Series game and threw out the first pitch on Saturday.

Magnabousco has been part of the Manasquan-Brielle Little League program for 12 years and runs free clinics and has coached minor, junior and senior teams.

Magnabousco is the director for softball for Manasquan-Brielle and the District 11 softball coordinator.

She will be awarded a $5,000 grant for Manasquan-Brielle Little League for the honor.

“Manasquan-Brielle Little League is only made possible by volunteers like Joy,’’ said Runge. “We are so proud of this recognition and what her efforts have done and will continue to do for softball and youth sports. She exemplifies what unselfish volunteerism looks like and reflects the many people donating their time, talent and hard work to Manasquan-Brielle Little League and many other Little Leagues around the world.’’

Magnabousco took time off her busy schedule for the trip to Williamsport. She is two weeks into coaching another season of Manasquan Pop Warner football.