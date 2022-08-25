ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver officials issue temporary restrictions on food trucks in wake of 'increased violence' in LoDo

By Seth Klamann seth.klamann@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 6 days ago
Photo from surveillance footage of Jordan Waddy in Lower Downton Denver being shot by Denver Police officers on the morning of July 17. Surveillance photo

Food trucks in Denver's LoDo neighborhood will have their weekend operations limited for the next six months, city officials announced Thursday, a month after a police shooting near a food truck injured six bystanders.

Food trucks will now only be allowed to operate in a small block bordering the Central Business District on Friday and Saturday nights and, with limited exceptions, can only do so from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on those days; the rules also apply to holidays. Seven trucks approved by the city can operate until midnight in selected spots on Blake and Market streets.

No changes are being made to permits on Sundays or weekdays, the city said.

The new rules are in response to "a significant increase in violence and crime" downtown, officials wrote, a spike that they attributed in part to some "patrons of mobile food vendors." The city earlier this month had blocked food trucks from operating in the area entirely, more than two weeks after the police shooting.

Under the new rules, trucks can operate in what the city has dubbed the "mobile food vendor restricted area." It broadly falls into two joined rectangular-shaped areas. The northwest area extends from Market Street to Wynkoop and from Speer to Coors Field. The northeast area runs from 22nd Street nearly to 20th and from Broadway to Coors Field.

City of Denver

Armando Saldate, the executive director of the city's Department of Public Safety, said in a statement that the rules "strike the right balance in our efforts to keep people safe and allow mobile food vendors to operate."

“The rules," he continued, "are intended to prevent large gatherings of individuals on the sidewalks and in the streets when the bars let out on Friday and Saturday nights to reduce the potential for conflict and facilitate the movement of people headed home.”

Food peddlers and pushcarts can operate from 5 a.m. to midnight on Fridays, Saturdays and holidays. The rules will remain in place for 180 days.

In the document describing the rules, city officials wrote that incidents involving food truck patrons in the LoDo area have "created public safety concerns with business equity, meter accessibility, traffic code compliance, sight lines at intersections, noise ordinance, crowd control and impacts" on city agencies.

Last month, several Denver police officers in the area approached a man who appeared to be in an altercation with another person near a food truck in the area. The man began to walk away, before he stopped, pulled a gun and tossed it to the side. Police then opened fired on him, striking him and injuring six bystanders gathered on the sidewalk next to the truck.

Three weeks ago, the city announced that food trucks would no longer be permitted in LoDo because of safety concerns. Police said then that efforts to move food trucks from the area had been in the works since 2021 and that it was part of an effort to create a "safer environment." It was not prompted, they said, by the police shooting.

The Denver Gazette

State's arts funding leader stepping down

On Monday, Margaret Hunt announced three new recipients of Community Revitalization Grantst totaling $4.3 million, including $2.5 million to help Miners Alley Playhouse move into its new home in the shuttered Meyers Hardware store in downtown Golden. This just a few days after a surprise (to some) listing was published...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Metro Moves: Pixar Putt opens in McGregor Square

Welcome to The Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com. Opening Saturday. Tickets are on sale now for the Saturday opening of Pixar Putt, an 18-hole “pop-up”...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

BRAUCHLER | A DA fails justice; a judge restores it

Last Friday, hope for change in the pursuit of criminal justice and public safety came from an unexpected corner of a Denver courtroom. For each of the past 10 years, I have described our legislature as the most offender-friendly in Colorado’s history, and each year, the General Assembly has proven me right. In legislative hearings during the past decade, our General Assembly has de-emphasized — if not outright dismissed — the input of victims on the crimes that impact them most.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Judge says Adams County deputy not liable for death of unlicensed teens in defective truck

A sheriff's deputy who directed two unlicensed teenagers to drive a defective commercial truck home cannot be liable for their subsequent deaths at a dangerous intersection in rural Adams County, a federal judge has found. The estate of April Blackmon-Logan alleged Deputy Chad Jenkins created or increased the risk that Blackmon-Logan would be put in danger through his actions on the night of July 26, 2019. The lawsuit also contended that Sheriff Rick Reigenborn failed to enact policies that would have prevented the deaths of...
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

