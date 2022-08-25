ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Cross, property management team help five Lexington City residents after house fire on Wednesday

By Jill Doss-Raines, The Dispatch
 6 days ago
The Lexington Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Wednesday at 5:35 p,m. on West Fifth Street.

The single-family home showed heavy smoke from the front of the structure when Lexington City firefighters arrived on the scene, according to a press release. Responding crews were told that all occupants were out of the home, but a pet cat was still inside.

Crews entered the home and confirmed that all occupants were out of the residence. Firefighters said the fire was confined to the kitchen, saving most of the occupant’s belongings.

Lexington firefighters were able to rescue one kitten and return it to the owners.

Red Cross and the home’s property management team assisted the displaced five occupants. The Lexington Police Department, Davidson County EMS and Davidson County 911 Communications assisted Lexington Fire Department at the scene.

- Jill Doss-Raines is The Dispatch trending topics and personality profiles senior reporter and is always looking for tips about businesses and entertainment events, secret and new menu items, and interesting people in Davidson County. Contact me at jill.doss-raines@the-dispatch.com and subscribe to us at the-dispatch.com.

