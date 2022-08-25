Ten new foods to try at the Minnesota State Fair

One of the best traditions at the Minnesota State Fair isn't the animals or the concerts, but the new food list that has out-of-state onlookers shocked and Minnesotans hungry.

Here is a breakdown of 10 new food items that the Minnesota State Fair is offering that fair-goers should try this year.

<a href="https://www.mnstatefair.org/new-this-year/food/breakfast-gnocchi/">Breakfast Gnocchi</a>

The breakfast gnocchi is one of my favorite new foods featured at the state fair in recent years. It consists of a bed of gnocchi topped with scrambled eggs, chunks of bacon, green onions, and a delicious pesto sauce. Starting the day with this is an excellent decision as it isn't too filling but very tasty and worth the wait in line.

<a href="https://www.mnstatefair.org/new-this-year/food/sweet-potato-poutine/">Sweet Potato Poutine</a>

The sweet potato poutine is a bed of sweet potato waffle fries smothered in turmeric gravy, cheese curds, pico de gallo, and beyond meat chorizo. I can see how this is an acquired taste, but it was unique, a new spin on poutine, and delicious. It's very heavy, so be prepared to sit while you eat it, as a fork is best recommended.

<a href="https://www.mnstatefair.org/new-this-year/food/nordic-waffles-belly-full-nordic-waffle-and-vanilla-dream-nordic-waffle/">Nordic waffles </a>

Who doesn't like a waffle taco!? There are two new Nordic Waffles this year, one is filled with sous vide seasoned pork, and the second is more of a desert. The dessert is the Vanilla Dream Nordic Waffle, powdered with cinnamon and sugar and filled with Norwegian vanilla custard cream. If your sweet tooth needs to be satisfied, this is a treat you need to try. The custard and hot waffle combo are delicious, and the line goes quickly! Eat your first while going back through for a second.

<a href="https://www.mnstatefair.org/new-this-year/food/kulfi-indian-style-ice-cream-in-three-flavors/">Indian- Style Ice Cream</a>

I'm not here to tell you what to do, but I personally did not enjoy it. You, of course, have your own likes and dislikes and, therefore, your own opinions, but this was not my cup of tea. I can see how some might enjoy it wasn't for me. In my humble opinion, the best ice cream still comes from the dairy barn.

<a href="https://www.mnstatefair.org/new-this-year/food/minne-hot-hot/">Minne Hot Hot</a>

I have never had rib tips before, I never knew rib tips existed, but I will now spend the rest of my life dreaming about these rib tips. Smoked and tossed in Nashville Hot Sauce, the Mine Hot Hot is served with a delicious Comeback Sauce. It comes on huge Texas toast with pickles. Among some of the best new foods at the fair!

<a href="https://www.mnstatefair.org/new-this-year/food/lemon-cookie-tortilla-chips/">Lemon Cookie Tortilla Chips</a>

Have you ever wanted desert chips and salsa, because look no further. Lemon sandwich cookies deconstructed into four large tortilla chips served with cream dip topped with lemon curd. The texture of the cookie chips was unexpected but not unwelcome. So if you want something sweet but not too sweet, this is all you.

<a href="https://www.mnstatefair.org/new-this-year/food/new-mexico-chile-dog-sliders-two-ways/">New Mexico Chile Dog Sliders</a>

The biggest problem with chili dogs is that they are too big and messy. While these aren't any less messy, they are a perfect size. Whether it be the chorizo chili or the cheese, they were both delicious and all over my hands within seconds of the first bite. So grab extra napkins and a bench; these were fantastic.

<a href="https://www.mnstatefair.org/new-this-year/food/tot-dog/">Tot Dog</a>

Is it a hotdog wrapped in tater tots? Yes. Was it delicious and confusing? Also yes. I wouldn't describe my relationship with the Tot Dog as love/hate. It's just love. The hot dog underneath the layer of crispy seasoned potato is one of the best I have ever had at the state fair. The cheese sauce on the side is an added bonus, but the Tot Dog stands on its own!

<a href="https://www.mnstatefair.org/vendor/569.1/">Minne Snowii</a>

Not new but one that I've never tried before, the shaved ice at Minne Snowii is absolutely perfect. Most shaved ice is chunked and crunchy, but this was perfect with all kinds of flavor combos. The syrup wasn't too thick but just sweet enough. So if you are looking to cool down, this is a perfect stop!

<a href="https://www.mnstatefair.org/new-this-year/food/sweet-cheese-blintz/">Sweet Cheese Blintz</a>

I feel the food building could lead many to overlook this option, but the sweet cheese blintz was delicious and perfectly balanced. Not too heavy but just enough to fill you up when you've almost eaten too much. For $5, it's a steal.