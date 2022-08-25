ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fatal Ted Drewes hit-and-run investigation looks 'promising,' cops say

 6 days ago

Last month, 17-year-old Matthew Nikolai was struck by a car and killed while crossing Chippewa near Ted Drewes. The suspect left the scene, then his car was found shortly after.

The suspect turned himself in, and the police applied for warrants, but the suspect went free when the circuit attorney's office took them under advisement, asking for more information from police.

KMOX checked in with the Second District Police Captain Michael Mueller for an update.

"No change, the investigation is still pending, we have a lot of background information we're trying to do," Mueller said. "It is looking promising."

He would only say that more work is being done and that hopefully the case can be resolved soon.

There are no new updates on what -- if any -- traffic pattern changes may be coming to Chippewa by Ted Drewes.

This was the second fatal pedestrian accident since May.

