ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Trial suggests metformin effective at reducing odds of serious outcomes for COVID-19 patients seeking early treatment

In work published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers—led by the University of Minnesota Medical School and School of Public Health—have found that metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication lowers the odds of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or death due to COVID-19 by over 40 percent—and over 50 percent if prescribed early in onset of symptoms. The study also found no positive effect from treatment with either ivermectin or low-dose fluvoxamine.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
hcplive.com

FDA Approves First Ever Rapid-Acting Treatment for Major Depressive Disorder

Dextromethorphan HBr-bupropion HCI (Auvelity) is developed by Axsome Therapeutics. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved dextromethorphan HBr-bupropion HCI (Auvelity) for the treatment of adult patients with major depressive disorder (MDD). The treatment, developed by Axsome Therapeutics, represents the first and only rapid-acting oral medicine approved by the...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New drug candidate developed to treat type 2 diabetes

A team of researchers from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD) and Novo Nordisk have developed a new hormone combination for the future treatment of type 2 diabetes. The scientists have combined the blood sugar-reducing effects of the drugs tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) in a new and highly effective drug. The advantage is that, by combining tesaglitazar with GLP-1, the tesaglitazar only enters tissue that contains GLP-1 receptors. This reduces the adverse effects of tesaglitazar while increasing the effects on sugar metabolism. The new drug has already been successfully tested in animal studies. The findings were published in Nature Metabolism.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Study#Dosing#Lsd#Mindmed#Gad
The Independent

Stopping statin treatment early ‘could reduce protection against heart disease’

Stopping statin treatment early could substantially reduce lifetime protection against heart disease, according to a new study.Researchers suggest this is because the benefit of taking the cholesterol-lowering drugs is seen later in life.Statins are one of the most commonly prescribed drugs in the UK, with millions taking them to cut their chance of a heart attack or stroke.Stopping treatment, unless advised by a doctor, does not appear to be a wise choiceDr Runguo Wu, Queen Mary UniversityLead author Dr Runguo Wu, of Queen Mary University, London, said: “The study indicates that people in their 40s with a high likelihood of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
LIVESTRONG.com

8 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in hundreds of functions in your body. But if your levels are very low, you could experience negative side effects. Magnesium plays an important role in maintaining nerve and muscle function, immune health and blood sugar levels. It also keeps the heart beating steady and keeps bones strong. Some research also suggests magnesium could play a role in preventing or managing health problems including diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, according to the National Library of Medicine.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
The Independent

People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive

While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons.Data shows that there was a rise in people reporting this symptom in January 2022, and that some of this was related to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.However, the ZOE team pointed out that there seemed to be a “wave of other non-Covid tummy bugs going around too”.The team said that diarrhoea can...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Alissa Rose

Scientists claim people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have an 84% higher chance of dying within 10 years

According to a new study, people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have a more than 80% chance of dying within a decade. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that a person's ability to maintain balance could last into the sixth decade. This means that balance is a more universally helpful indicator of life expectancy than aerobic fitness, flexibility, or muscle strength.
survivornet.com

‘Life of the Party’ Mom, 42, Mistook Her Months Of Coughing, Fatigue For ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Army wife Vickie Cooney, 42, assumed her lingering symptoms of cough and fatigue were from battling COVID a few months ago. Then she found out she had lung cancer. Shortly after her initial diagnosis, the mother-of-two, described as “the life and soul of any party,” learned even more tragic news, the cancer had already spread to her brain.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
75K+
Followers
162K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy