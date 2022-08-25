Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Trial suggests metformin effective at reducing odds of serious outcomes for COVID-19 patients seeking early treatment
In work published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers—led by the University of Minnesota Medical School and School of Public Health—have found that metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication lowers the odds of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or death due to COVID-19 by over 40 percent—and over 50 percent if prescribed early in onset of symptoms. The study also found no positive effect from treatment with either ivermectin or low-dose fluvoxamine.
hcplive.com
FDA Approves First Ever Rapid-Acting Treatment for Major Depressive Disorder
Dextromethorphan HBr-bupropion HCI (Auvelity) is developed by Axsome Therapeutics. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved dextromethorphan HBr-bupropion HCI (Auvelity) for the treatment of adult patients with major depressive disorder (MDD). The treatment, developed by Axsome Therapeutics, represents the first and only rapid-acting oral medicine approved by the...
The Weather Channel
Early Prescription of Common Diabetes Drug Can Reduce COVID-19 Severity by Over 50%, Study Finds
Metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication, can help lower the odds of emergency department visits, hospitalisations or deaths due to COVID-19 by over 50% if prescribed early in the onset of symptoms, a study has found. "Our trial suggests that metformin may reduce the likelihood of needing to go to...
MedicalXpress
New drug candidate developed to treat type 2 diabetes
A team of researchers from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD) and Novo Nordisk have developed a new hormone combination for the future treatment of type 2 diabetes. The scientists have combined the blood sugar-reducing effects of the drugs tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) in a new and highly effective drug. The advantage is that, by combining tesaglitazar with GLP-1, the tesaglitazar only enters tissue that contains GLP-1 receptors. This reduces the adverse effects of tesaglitazar while increasing the effects on sugar metabolism. The new drug has already been successfully tested in animal studies. The findings were published in Nature Metabolism.
Stopping statin treatment early ‘could reduce protection against heart disease’
Stopping statin treatment early could substantially reduce lifetime protection against heart disease, according to a new study.Researchers suggest this is because the benefit of taking the cholesterol-lowering drugs is seen later in life.Statins are one of the most commonly prescribed drugs in the UK, with millions taking them to cut their chance of a heart attack or stroke.Stopping treatment, unless advised by a doctor, does not appear to be a wise choiceDr Runguo Wu, Queen Mary UniversityLead author Dr Runguo Wu, of Queen Mary University, London, said: “The study indicates that people in their 40s with a high likelihood of...
Dozens Of People In China Infected With Newly-Identified 'Langya' Virus Carried By Shrews
About three dozen people in China are suffering from a newly identified virus from the same family as the deadly Nipah and Hendra viruses, according to Bloomberg. The virus, named Langya henipavirus or LayV, was found in feverish people, although there is no evidence the pathogen can be transmitted from person to person.
Study Confirms Vitamin D Supplements Could Be An Effective Treatment For Depression Symptoms
Taking your vitamins benefits you more than you think. A recent study explains how vitamin D supplements may help treat symptoms of clinical depression.
8 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Magnesium
Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in hundreds of functions in your body. But if your levels are very low, you could experience negative side effects. Magnesium plays an important role in maintaining nerve and muscle function, immune health and blood sugar levels. It also keeps the heart beating steady and keeps bones strong. Some research also suggests magnesium could play a role in preventing or managing health problems including diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, according to the National Library of Medicine.
If You See This Mark On Your Skin, Call 911 Immediately
It's best to know your body because any changes to it could be a symptom of a medical condition, including ones that are life-threatening. Among things you might notice are marks on your skin. Some might be from when you banged into a side table or accidentally scratched yourself, but one in particular requires immediate medical attention.
Warning issued over 'tomato flu' with dozens of children already infected
Scientists have warned that we may be in for another major virus fight with the ‘tomato flu’ showing signs of significant spreading. We’re still battling Covid-19 as monkey-pox gains a foothold; so may as well throw another virus into the mix. The tomato flu, which was fittingly...
nypressnews.com
Stroke warning: The drink shown to more than double the risk of a stroke within 1 hour
A stroke is a serious life-threatening medical condition that happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off. Poor lifestyle decisions can trigger a stroke and a study published in the Stroke: Journal of the American Heart Association shows just how quickly these negative effects can kick in.
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive
While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons.Data shows that there was a rise in people reporting this symptom in January 2022, and that some of this was related to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.However, the ZOE team pointed out that there seemed to be a “wave of other non-Covid tummy bugs going around too”.The team said that diarrhoea can...
studyfinds.org
Taking aspirin or beta-blockers for heart health may actually cause a heart attack on hot summer days
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The summer can be a dangerous time for those with heart issues, especially if they’re taking certain medications. Researchers from the Yale School of Public Health have discovered that people taking beta-blockers or antiplatelet medications like aspirin have a greater risk of suffering a heart attack when it’s hot out.
New Covid symptom strikes at night as 1 in 10 with new Omicron strain suffer
BRITS have been urged to be on the look out for a new Covid symptom - especially at night. Most people with the current Omicron variant, BA.5, have experienced signs similar to the common cold. But now medics have revealed that night sweats have emerged as a common sign, with...
Hydrocodone, the Most Prescribed Opioid in the U.S., Might Face a Shortage
From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to now, one word that has been consistent is "shortage." The shortages have been widespread and have impacted some of the most minuscule items to more important ones such as paper and semiconductors. Now, it seems that the healthcare industry might be facing a hydrocodone shortage.
Ashton Kutcher lost his sight, ability to walk, and hearing for close to a year due to rare autoimmune disease
The actor shared the update about his health in a preview trailer obtained by Access Hollywood for "Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge."
Scientists claim people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have an 84% higher chance of dying within 10 years
According to a new study, people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have a more than 80% chance of dying within a decade. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that a person's ability to maintain balance could last into the sixth decade. This means that balance is a more universally helpful indicator of life expectancy than aerobic fitness, flexibility, or muscle strength.
3 signs you're having a stroke that you probably don't know, including those more likely to affect women
Stroke is a leading cause of death in the US, according to the CDC. But it can be treated if symptoms are spotted early.
survivornet.com
Man, 71, Is Told His 18-Pound Tumor Is Inoperable, Then Has It Successfully Removed By Star Surgeon After Crucial Second Opinion
Ian Holden, 71, is clear of cancer after doctors discovered an 18-pound tumor deep in his abdomen and told him they were unable to remove it. Then he got a crucial second opinion. The survivor’s diagnosis was retroperitoneal sarcoma, a rare tumor that develops in the body’s muscle, fat, and...
survivornet.com
‘Life of the Party’ Mom, 42, Mistook Her Months Of Coughing, Fatigue For ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Army wife Vickie Cooney, 42, assumed her lingering symptoms of cough and fatigue were from battling COVID a few months ago. Then she found out she had lung cancer. Shortly after her initial diagnosis, the mother-of-two, described as “the life and soul of any party,” learned even more tragic news, the cancer had already spread to her brain.
