PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Final Sewickley Chamber Night Mart closes out the summer on a high note

Nothing escapes the watchful eye of Sewickley Police officer Darcel Bouyer. He sees everything, even when there are hundreds of people walking up and down the business district. The law enforcement veteran with five years experience in the borough does so from a special vantage point — a custom police...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh’s 3 Sister Bridges to get permanent LED light installations

A temporary lighting display on Pittsburgh’s Rachel Carson Bridge from several years ago was so popular and memorable that Allegheny County officials have decided to make a similar project permanent, and bring artistic lights to all three of the city’s Sister Bridges. The Roberto Clemente Bridge, Andy Warhol...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hampton hosts Allegheny Valley Band Festival Sept. 10

Hampton Township School District is hosting this year’s Allegheny Valley Marching Band Festival at 7 p.m. at Sept. 10 at Fridley Field. Tickets are $8 for adults, and $5 for students and senior citizens. Parking is available at the high school and Hampton Community Center, with two free shuttles to Fridley Field. Parking access is from McCully Road.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Broom sale, bingos, car shows

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Love Frank Lloyd Wright? Visit Pennsylvania for a house tour or 2

In 1935, famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright designed what was to become his masterpiece, Fallingwater. Situated in the Laurel Highlands just south of Pittsburgh, it’s his most masterful melding of home and environment. It’s a bucket-list destination and, along with his other homes, a UNESCO World Heritage travel site....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Aug. 31, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15068. Please include a daytime telephone number. Dance planned for young adults with special needs. A dance for young...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Freeport alum killed in Armstrong County burn barrel explosion

An Alle-Kiski Valley native died in Armstrong County last week when something inside a burn barrel he was using exploded. Mark Liti, 48, was struck by debris in the explosion Tuesday and later died at ACMH Hospital. “He was a great family guy,” his brother, Chris Liti, told Tribune-Review news...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Happenings in the Plum-Oakmont-Verona area, week of Aug. 29, 2022

Plum Area Ladies Society will start its new season with a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept.7 at Plum Community Center, 499 Center New Texas Rod. The speaker for the meeting will be Kim Weber, a registered nurse. She will speak on the challenges of caring for the infants in the neonatal intensive care unit.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

No injuries reported in light rail car fire at T's South Hills Village station

A light rail car caught fire with six riders on board Wednesday at the South Hills Village station, according to Pittsburgh Regional Transit. In a social media post shortly after 2 p.m., the transit authority said the Bethel Park station was evacuated because of “a fire on a rail car caused by the overhead power lines.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Dining in the dark coming to Bellevue's Revival on Lincoln

Darkness can bring other things to light. That’s the thought behind a dining concept called “Pitch Black,” where people are blindfolded and then served a meal. “Blindfolded taste tests are a widely used method which sometimes have proven to trick and heighten our senses and allow us to let go of our judgment on the appearance of food,” said Shelley Allen, who handles public relations and communications for Hidden Media Network, which is bringing the event to Pittsburgh, via email. “So we wanted to turn this into a restaurant concept.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Transportation issues delayed Penn Hills students' return home on first day

Students in Penn Hills School District returned to school on Aug. 29, and the day had its ups and downs, according to superintendent Dr. Nancy Hines. “Transportation was more challenging than we had expected, particularly for younger students. Several bus routes had to be combined, and that was confusing to many students and their families,” Hines said. “When you consider the cumulative effect of a three-tiered system, several groups of Penn Hills Elementary students did not arrive home until about 6:00 pm yesterday. Of course, that is completely unacceptable, and we trust that Krise Transportation is taking appropriate measures to bring these routes back into line.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb will not seek reelection

Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb announced Wednesday that he will not seek reelection next year. “I think it is important to make this announcement now to give anyone considering a run for City Controller the time to make a thoughtful decision and mount a strong campaign,” he said, adding that he would make himself available to discuss the work of his office to anyone contemplating a run to replace him.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe antique car show gears up for Labor Day festivities, food bank drive

Car enthusiasts in the Latrobe area can enjoy antique automobiles, fellowship and giving back this Labor Day weekend. On Sept. 4, the Western Pa. Region Antique Automobile Club of America will host its 58th annual Paul P. Bell Memorial Antique Auto, Custom and Street Rod Show in Legion Keener Park, 1658 Catherine St.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Dr. Oz to host town hall in Monroeville

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Pennsylvania Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, is hosting a town hall event in Monroeville tonight. Called the “Dose of Reality Town Hall,” Oz will be at Premier Automation in Monroeville. The event is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Oz, a celebrity heart surgeon,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

WYEP radio axes 'Soul Show' and 'An American Sampler' from weekend lineup

Two longtime staples of public radio station 91.3 WYEP’s weekend lineup are departing the airwaves. WYEP, which is run by the Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corporation and bills itself as “Pittsburgh’s home for Adult Alternative Music,” announced Wednesday that it is canceling “The Soul Show.” It has been on the air since 1995 and has been hosted for the last 13 years by Mike Canton.
