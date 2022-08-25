Read full article on original website
Plattsburgh High School football looking for revenge
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh High School football had their dreams crushed by Peru last year in the 2021 Class B Championship. They're using that loss as motivation to take the crown this year. “To see Peru last year, how happy they were. I want to get back to that,”...
Montpelier looking for second soccer title in three years
JERICHO, Vt. — In a tightly contested scrimmage, one of division two's hottest programs, Montpelier High School, took down Mount Mansfield Union high school thanks to a late goal from senior forward Ronnie Riby-Williams. Riby-Williams was a part of a team that just a season ago came within one...
Catamounts outshoot Bobcats, shutout in 2-0 loss
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Catamounts offense was on full display Tuesday night, registering 20 shots against the Bobcats. An impressive display, but it wasn't enough with Quinnipiac's Brage Aasen netting two goals on the way to a 2-0 victory in Burlington. Vermont's home opener was spoiled thanks to Aasen's...
Colchester prepares for new division in 2022
COLCHESTER, Vt. — The Colchester football program hasn't seen much recent success, but this year things could be different. The Lakers are preparing for a switch from division one to division two competition starting in 2022. It's a welcome change for a team that hasn't made the playoffs since...
Burlington High School community looking forward to a 2025 return to Institute Road
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Today is the first day of school for most Vermonters. For high school students in Burlington, they are returning to the Downtown BHS building, better known as the old Macy's. Some in the community said they are excited for the return to Institute Road in 2025,...
South Burlington school district adds 4 electric school buses to the route
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Tuesday is the first day of school at South Burlington High School and the district has rolled out new, all electric school busses. "(The) first one came through this morning and we're like 'Oh! It sounds like a golf cart,'" said Patrick Burke, SBHS principal. "You know it's really — I'm out here every morning and less fumes the better I suppose."
Fire destroys garage of a home in Chazy
CHAZY, N.Y. — More than half a dozen fire crews battled strong winds to put out a garage/barn fire on Monday night. The Chazy Fire Department tells NBC5 that they received the call about the incident just before 8 p.m. The fire had started in the garage, but the winds blew the flames towards the home on Dunn Road.
Several districts across Vermont welcome another school year
ELMORE, Vt. — Several districts across Vermont welcomed another school year Monday. As a new school year begins, sisters Violet and Evalyn Shoeberlein are beginning their first day of second and third grade at the Elmore School, the last one room schoolhouse in Vermont. "It's great that' were starting...
Burlington residents left without power, damage to clean up following Tuesday's storm
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A strong storm on Tuesday evening lasted about 30 minutes, but it left many without power for hours and much to clean up in Burlington's New North End neighborhoods. At one point, about 2,000 customers were without power across Chittenden County. One New North End family...
North Country organizations commemorate Overdose Awareness Day
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Several North Country organizations are coming together on Aug. 31 to recognize International Overdose Awareness Day. The Champlain Valley Family Center, Alliance for Positive Health and MHAB are hosting an Overdose Awareness Day event at the MHAB Life Skills Campus in Plattsburgh. Attendees can get free...
Williston Police cruiser hit by truck along I-89
WILLISTON, Vt. — Over the weekend, Williston Police say one of their officers was hit by a Ford pickup truck while parked at a traffic stop. This happened on Saturday, Aug. 27, at about 2 a.m. along interstate 89 southbound while the officer was inside their cruiser working on issuing paperwork.
Waterbury woman arrested in Burlington shooting
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A woman from Waterbury is waking up behind bars after being arrested in connection with a gunfire incident at Perkins Pier in Burlington last week. Police tracked down 21-year-old Teia Mobbs to an address in Waterbury. Last Monday, Police responded to Perkins Pier after Mobbs allegedly...
