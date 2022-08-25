$10 Deal: Trasimeno has one of the city's best pizzas — and a special on it, too

Back in February, on our weekly “Sound Bites” podcast, Jennifer Biggs and I shared lists of our five favorite local pizzas . In splitting different Andrew Michael restaurant family pizzas for our respective top spots — Hog & Hominy for Jennifer, Little Bettie for me — we named nine different restaurants among 10 slots.

The one overlap landed at No. 2 on both of our lists: Pizzeria Trasimeno in Crosstown.

Call it the curse of the pod: A couple of weeks after we posted the conversation, there was a fire in the exhaust system above the pizza ovens at Trasimeno, which took this dual-favorite pizza out of commission for a little while.

For Trasimeno’s lunch special, you have your choice of margherita or, as shown here, pepperoni. (Chris Herrington/The Daily Memphian)

The restaurant wasn’t damaged, and the ovens themselves needed only minor repairs, but between getting parts and then getting code approval after the repairs, this was a pizzeria without pizza for a couple of months.

Luckily for Trasimeno and its customers, salads, sandwiches and pastas weren’t disrupted, and the pizzas were back by late spring. And the good news, if you haven’t dropped by since the fire, is that these pies are as good as ever.

And you can find that out for cheap with a $9.99 lunch deal that will get you a full pizza and beverage.

True, you won’t be able to get Jennifer’s favorite Salsiccia, a spicy sausage pizza, as a lunch special, or my favorites, the Nonna (chicken, prosciutto and asparagus) or Pancetta (with roasted garlic). For the lunch special, you choose margherita or pepperoni — the urtext of pizzas.

Trasimeno’s pizzas are Neapolitan-style, roughly 10-inch with thin but doughy crust cooked quickly at a very high temperature, charred in spots but soft and flavorful throughout.

Elemento, Trasimeno’s Crosstown pizza precursor, which used the same ovens in the same space, tended to be a little too soggy in the middle, but Trasimeno has consistently gotten the cook just right, and that hasn’t changed.

Pizzeria Trasimeno is located inside the Crosstown Concourse at 1350 Concourse Ave., Ste. 181. (Chris Herrington/The Daily Memphian)

If you don’t want a pizza for lunch, the $9.99 special can also be deployed for pasta or a half-sandwich/salad combo.

The pastas are both penne, either arrabbiata (a tomato sauce) or cacio e pepe (cheese and pepper). The sandwiches are either Assisi Panino (various cured meats) or Spoleto Panino (fresh mozzarella, tomato and basil) on delicious house-made grilled bread.

The Pizzeria Trasimeno lunch specials are available Tuesday-Thursday, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pro-tip: Tuesdays are also “Tiramisu Tuesdays,” with a side of this signature Italian dessert for $2.

Pizzeria Trasimeno, 1350 Concourse Ave., Ste. 181, is open Tuesday-Thursday 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. 901-308-1113. pizzeriatrasimeno.com .