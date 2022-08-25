ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Gorbachev Died 'Upset' Over Putin's Invasion Of Ukraine: Analyst Says 'Sometimes Your Worst Nightmare Is Right Behind You'

After Mikhail Gorbachev's death, American political scientist Ian Bremmer shared an old photo of the former Soviet leader and Russian President Vladimir Putin, reigniting talks about Gorbachev's discomfort over Ukraine’s invasion. What Happened: Bremmer, while sharing an old picture of the duo in his tweet, wrote, “sometimes your worst...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittney Griner
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin, Who Last Met Gorbachev 16 Years Ago, Offers 'Deepest Condolences' Over Former Soviet Leader's Death

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his deepest condolences over the death of the former president of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev. What Happened: “Vladimir Putin expresses his deepest condolences over the death of Mikhail Gorbachev. In the morning he will send a telegram with condolences to the relatives and friends,” Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Tuesday.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Politics#Legal Weed#Cannabis Industry#Cannabis In Russia#Russia Home#The Russian Federation#Russian
Benzinga

China's Sophisticated Spying Tactics Are Making It Difficult For US, UK, EU Intelligence To Detect

A former Europe station chief for the U.S. intelligence agency CIA acknowledged that the “Chinese intelligence operatives are on a par with the Russians.”. China is already well known for advanced cyber attacks, like the 2021 Microsoft Corp MSFT hack, which compromised 30,000 organizations globally. Hackers linked to the Chinese government exploited a recently discovered vulnerability in Microsoft Office.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Benzinga

US Stocks Mostly Flat; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mostly flat this morning, after closing lower in the previous session. The Dow traded up 0.01% to 32,102.9 while the NASDAQ rose 0.07% to 12,026.33. The S&P 500, however, fell 0.06% to 4,028.39. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares rose by 0.8% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
75K+
Followers
162K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy