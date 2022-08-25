Read full article on original website
Related
'Not Just Putin's War:' Former US Diplomat Says Many Russians Now Support 'National Extermination Of Ukraine'
As Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine enters its seventh month now, a former U.S. diplomat said that more and more Russians support Moscow's acts and want to eradicate its war-torn neighbor. What Happened: Daniel Fried, distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council and former Ambassador to Poland, in a tweet on...
Gorbachev Died 'Upset' Over Putin's Invasion Of Ukraine: Analyst Says 'Sometimes Your Worst Nightmare Is Right Behind You'
After Mikhail Gorbachev's death, American political scientist Ian Bremmer shared an old photo of the former Soviet leader and Russian President Vladimir Putin, reigniting talks about Gorbachev's discomfort over Ukraine’s invasion. What Happened: Bremmer, while sharing an old picture of the duo in his tweet, wrote, “sometimes your worst...
Russian Soldiers Blown Up by Own Mines Responding to Fake Call: Official
"The result is one occupier minus a leg and a hospital in Donetsk. One occupier sings with Kobzon," a Mariupol official said.
Why Appointing A 'Special Master' On Trump's Request To Review Mar-A-Lago Case Could Complicate Things
A special master would inspect seized records and set aside those covered by executive privilege. Experts question who would assume the role and how they would carry out their duties. Possible conflict with DoJ's 'taint team' could work in favor of Trump, says expert. Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s request...
RELATED PEOPLE
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
Vladimir Putin, Who Last Met Gorbachev 16 Years Ago, Offers 'Deepest Condolences' Over Former Soviet Leader's Death
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his deepest condolences over the death of the former president of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev. What Happened: “Vladimir Putin expresses his deepest condolences over the death of Mikhail Gorbachev. In the morning he will send a telegram with condolences to the relatives and friends,” Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Tuesday.
Filthy Cells, Rotting Food In Russian Prison: Trevor Reed On What Brittney Griner And Paul Whelan Are Experiencing
U.S. Marine veteran Trevor Reed said the conditions Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan are being kept in are most likely "terrible" based on his own experience. He said his time in Russian detainment was really bad. "The cells there are, you know, extremely dirty," he told "CBS Mornings"...
Putin's Original Plan In Disarray As Ukraine Forces Batter Russia's Black Sea Fleet, Say Experts
Experts believe Ukraine's missile and drone attacks are battering Russia's Black Sea Fleet — which was once considered central to Vladimir Putin's initial plan to take over Ukraine — can turn the tide in the war. What Happened: When Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the Crimea-based fleet...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Google Rejects Donald Trump: Why Truth Social Is Not Approved For Google Play Store
Donald Trump’s voice won't be reaching many Americans, with his new social media platform facing a roadblock from Android. What Happened: The Google Play Store, which is owned by Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL, has not approved the Truth Social app for distribution, according to a report from Axios. The report...
China's Sophisticated Spying Tactics Are Making It Difficult For US, UK, EU Intelligence To Detect
A former Europe station chief for the U.S. intelligence agency CIA acknowledged that the “Chinese intelligence operatives are on a par with the Russians.”. China is already well known for advanced cyber attacks, like the 2021 Microsoft Corp MSFT hack, which compromised 30,000 organizations globally. Hackers linked to the Chinese government exploited a recently discovered vulnerability in Microsoft Office.
Trump timed Air Force One takeoff to coincide with 'Nessun Dorma' crescendo, UK filmmaker recounts
Filmmaker Alex Holder said Trump used the "the apparatus of the presidency to engender this image to his fans," adding "It's almost like Kim Jong-un."
Cannabis & Crypto: BankLine and B4U Financial Launch More Payment Solutions For Marijuana Purchases
BankLine and B4U Financial have teamed up to integrate B4U's payment solution for cannabis businesses. The proprietary global digital currency payment solution will integrate into the existing Point of Sale (POS) systems of licensed cannabis-related businesses' across the U.S. The B4U payment network easily integrates with an existing POS via...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
At Trump's Mar-A-Lago Home, Documents Were Likely 'Concealed And Removed' To Obstruct Probe, Says DOJ
The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a 36-page response to a motion filed by the legal team of former President Donald Trump wherein the latter sought the appointment of a special master. What Happened: The DoJ said the government had “developed evidence” that records were “likely concealed and removed...
Putin Has 'Failed' On All Fronts, Says Former US Ambassador To Russia. 'I Don't See Him Recovering'
Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul said Vladimir Putin has "failed on all" fronts, as the Ukraine war stretches longer than the Russian president had expected. What Happened: McFaul, while counting Putin's failure in the Ukraine war in an interview with NBC News, said, "I don't see him recovering."
Woman Sentenced To 45 Years In Prison For Social Media Use, As Saudi Arabia Intensifies Crack Down
Saudi Arabia appears to be ramping up its crackdown on women activists following President Joe Biden’s visit to the country in July, sentencing a second woman to dozens of years in jail over social media use. Nourah bint Saeed al-Qahtani was sentenced to 45 years in jail after being...
Vitalik Buterin Says War In Ukraine 'Not The Only Terrible War' Happening In World Right Now, Pointing To Tigray
Ethiopia's Tigray residents are suffering from food shortages and access to basic services due to an ongoing war. According to Tedros, there is a lack of international attention and interest in Ethiopia's war due to racism. Ethereum ETH/USD co-founder Vitalik Buterin pointed toward the ongoing civil war in Tigray and...
The US is sending billions of dollars' worth of weapons to Ukraine. Who knows where they'll end up being used.
Opinion: Being the "indispensable nation" for weapons shipments means overlooking all the times when these shipments came back to haunt us.
US Stocks Mostly Flat; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly flat this morning, after closing lower in the previous session. The Dow traded up 0.01% to 32,102.9 while the NASDAQ rose 0.07% to 12,026.33. The S&P 500, however, fell 0.06% to 4,028.39. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares rose by 0.8% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top...
Mar-A-Lago Case: Trump's Request For 'Special Master' Too Late? DoJ Says It's Done Reviewing Seized Documents
Former President Donald Trump’s request for the appointment of a special master to review materials seized from his Florida home may be moot now that the U.S. Department of Justice says it has completed examining the confiscated documents. What Happened: The DoJ told a U.S. district court judge in...
These 4 Energy Stocks Are Rising As Russia Cuts Off German Gas Supply
Oil and gas investors are positioning ahead of the upcoming OPEC+ meeting. The global supply shortages in 2022 have highlighted just how much the world still relies on oil, coal and natural gas. The United States Oil ETF USO dropped 1% but the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE gained...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
75K+
Followers
162K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0