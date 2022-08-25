Marin County unveils first long-term plan for economic development

Read full article on original website
northbaybusinessjournal.com
North Bay Regional Center expanding Santa Rosa support office
A 50-year-old nonprofit organization assisting North Bay residents with developmental disabilities live independently is gearing up to expand in downtown Santa Rosa following a flow of new resources to it and other similar groups statewide. North Bay Developmental Disabilities Services Inc., better known as North Bay Regional Center, next year...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County supervisors approve evacuation zone measure for farmers
The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a measure that would establish a new program for farmers to access their property during a wildfire evacuation under limited circumstances, but notably would not allow them to harvest wine grapes. The board voted unanimously for the new program that would...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Could Napa County have a railroad revolution?
Napa County has enough train right-of-way in place for a Railroad Revolution — or, if one looks to history, a Railroad Revival. Trains in the county once carried residents to work and visitors to play. Today, they carry freight and Napa Valley Wine Train guests who dine while on wine country excursions, but not commuters.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
How North Bay workers are flexing their muscles and getting a 4-day workweek
Like for most workers across the country, a four-day workweek was a new concept for employees of the Wrench Works in Vacaville. But, lockstep with a trend of workers being more vocal about when they want to work, they pitched the owner of the Solano County automotive repair shop owners about making a change.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County Board of Supervisors to vote on compromise evacuation zone ordinance for farmers
After a contentious yearlong debate, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors this week is likely to approve an ordinance that would put in place new rules over who can access rural property during a wildfire evacuation. The new regulations are a compromise between labor activists who advocated for a wide...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma’s Walt Wines awarded tasting-room permit, will refuse to utilize it
A small wine business off the Sonoma Plaza was awarded one of 24 tasting-room permits by the Sonoma Planning Commission earlier this month, but the management of Walt Wines said they don’t intend to utilize the permit. That’s because under the terms of the city’s current tasting-room ordinance there...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Air quality advisory extended for Bay Area due to Oregon wildfire smoke
An air quality advisory for the Bay Area was extended through Monday because of Oregon wildfire smoke drifting over the region, officials said. The smoke is coming from the Rum Creek Fire in southwest Oregon, according to the advisory first issued Sunday from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa Valley’s Silverado Vineyards hires new winemaker after acquisition
Alison Crary Rodriguez has been appointed winemaker for Silverado Vineyards by Foley Family Wines, which acquired the Napa Valley winery earlier this summer and owns more than two dozen vintners across the globe. Rodriguez, who will be based in Younteville, will oversee all winemaking activities for Silverado and its estate...
