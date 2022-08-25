Guilford County Schools gets national shout for post-pandemic programs

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Guilford County Schools were a topic in a national conversation Thursday about how best to use federal dollars to fight a loss in learning caused by COVID-19.

First Lady Jill Biden (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool, File)

Specifically this media briefing by federal government officials – including First Lady Jill Biden and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona – was to discuss how the funding available under the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion post-pandemic relief plan , could best be used.

Cardona called it the largest federal investment in K-12 education in history – some $130 billion – and Guilford County is one of 15 school districts recognized for using those dollars to best advantage.

Whitney Oakley, the acting superintendent of Guilford County Schools , spoke – as did Hilario “Larry” Lopez of Santa Fe Public Schools in New Mexico – to some detail about how GCS had taken grant funds and used them to bridge the learning gaps caused by the pandemic, to hire, retain and develop teachers and to engage in improving students’ mental health.

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Gene Sperling, a senior adviser to President Joe Biden and coordinator of the American Rescue Plan, said 90% of the dollars in the plan are going to 14,000 school districts. He said the goal is “to ensure that school districts around the country had the resources to help children in their learning and mental health challenges.”

“The amount of emergency and recovery resources is going up each month about 10 times,” he said. “That figure surpassed $5 billion June.”

Jill Biden, who is recovering from a rebound case of COVID-19 , led the scripted program by reinforcing the priority of her husband’s administration to support education, and she mentioned a “back-to-school checklist” that is designed to ensure that parents and families know how ARP dollars are helping them.

Gene Sperling, who leads the oversight for distributing funds from the $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

“Parents are students’ first teachers and know what their children need,” she said in setting a theme for the presentation. “We need to help students heal. Every minute is an opportunity to master a new idea, to grow and explore the world around us. Kids will catch up. They just need our help to do it.”

Said Cardona: “We are encouraging schools and families to reach a new level of communication and transparency together. This Back-to-School Checklist for Parents is a starting point on meaningful discussions about how ARP is helping students.”

Later, in response to a question, Cardona said to “imagine if we didn’t have ARP dollars. What would we be talking about now? Closed schools. Teachers laid off. ARP is being used to address teacher shortage issue both short-term and long-term.”

‘Proud of our district’

Rep. Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro) (Courtesy of US House of Representatives)

Both Cardona and Sperling praised Rep. Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro), whose 6th Congressional District includes Guilford County, for her leadership on the issue.

Manning, who is a member of the House Committee on Education and Labor, said voting for the American Rescue Plan was her first act after joining Congress in January 2021 and that her goal was to provide Guilford County with the funding needed to overcome the pandemic.

“I’ve been proud to say that I’ve seen students in our community are getting one-on-one tutoring,” she said.

She mentioned that the school district had hired more than 200 teachers since July and that dollars from ARP had provided signing bonuses and support for teachers.

“I’m incredibly proud of our district,” she said, adding that she had introduced a separate bill to address the “mental health crisis our students have endured since the pandemic.”

Guilford County’s example

Whitney Oakley, acting superintendent at Guilford County Schools. (GCS PHOTO)

That’s when Oakley, who took over in June after Sharon Contreras resigned as superintendent , stepped into the limelight to discuss what she described as “learning recovery efforts.”

“The pandemic has redefined how every school functions,” she said. “Guilford County Schools has looked at last two years to look not at what our education has become but what could be.

She cited the district’s three goals in developing how it would spend ARP funding:

Learning recovery efforts.

Expanding learning, such as in the types of and schedule for summer programs and new classes.

High dosage tutoring, which brings together the assistance for students who need it with an opportunity to develop new teachers.

“We focused on acceleration, not remediation, making sure students have access to what they need,” she said.

She cited a fifth-quarter program, a summer enrichment program that explored new topics such as robotics, coding and cybersecurity. She mentioned “meeting students where they are.”

She discussed partnerships with UNC-Greensboro and North Carolina A&T State University to help with tutoring programs – which also helped ensure diversity – and even the hiring of high school students to serve as tutors.

“High dosage tutoring has two purposes,” she said. “To address learning loss and to create a pipeline of educators.”

She cited data from 2021 that the district had employed more than 400 tutors to provide some 109,145 sessions that encompassed 66,910 hours.

“We’ve had learning gains across student groups and schools,” she said. “Some schools are at or above pre-COVID levels. We’ve had some exceptional gains, such as high school math.

“It is difficult to overstate the immense opportunity before us. We have the opportunity to change learning and life outcomes.

“After these last two years, we can overcome anything.”

‘A huge difference’

Sperling said researchers at Georgetown University had analyzed 5,000 school districts and 70% of the ARP funding and found that 65% was being devoted to these policies and 23% were being used to keep schools open and safe, including replacing HVAC systems. He said a survey of school superintendents found that 82% already were planning to use these whole-child types of support.

“On the whole, these funds are making a huge difference,” he said.

