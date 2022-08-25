ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Johnson County PDS asks for residents' input on village boundaries

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — Planning, Development, and Sustainability (PDS) hosted a second meeting Monday night in Windham to figure out their village boundaries. Windham is an unincorporated part of Johnson County. PDS set community goals and created a vision statement during the first meeting. PDS Assistant Director, Nate Mueller,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
CRCSD hosts bond vote input sessions

On Monday the Cedar Rapids Community School District held their first of four input sessions on the new $312 million bond proposal that will go for a vote in March. The focused discussion involves middle school and high school renovation, additions, new build, and repurposing. They're not 21st century buildings....
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa House Representative's visit Iowa City VA Medical Center

Eastern Iowa's two U.S. House Representative's spent parts of their day on Tuesday touring the Iowa City VA Medical Center along with a congressman from Illinois. This comes as both Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks are running for their second terms in congress. The two also made a stop at...
IOWA CITY, IA
MercyOne brings OB/GYN care to Cedar Falls

MercyOne is now bringing OB/GYN care to the women of Cedar Falls. MercyOne Cedar Falls OB/GYN is open and accepting new patients. Hours are Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Friday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. “We’re happy to bring these important services closer to...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Eastern Iowa Airport holds airport-wide job fair

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Wednesday the Eastern Iowa Airport (CID) coordinated an airport-wide job fair. Representatives from airlines, Signature Flight Support, rental car companies, Transportation Security Administration and the airport itself were on hand from various business that operate inside the CID to discuss job opportunities. “I think for...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Coe College announces the 2022-2023 Thursday Forum lecture series

Coe College has announced this years lineup for its annual Thursday Forum series. For more than 30 years Coe's faculty has provided lectures for adults in Cedar Rapids and the surrounding communities on a variety of subjects. This years topics include:. Critical Race Theory: Facts, Misconceptions and Opportunities for Engagement:...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Marion's Oktoberfest brewers, entertainers announced

Twenty-seven Iowa Brewers will feature samples from a wide variety of styles at the inaugural Oktoberfest event in Marion on September 17, 2022. The event, presented by Sheets Forrest Draper Insurance, will run Noon – 3:00 pm with special VIP ticket access beginning at 11am. Each brewery will have...
MARION, IA
Dark Harvest Halloween Parade to return to NewBo District / Czech Village

It’s back! Local Halloween enthusiast, Peter Durin, announces the return of the annual Halloween Parade--Saturday, October 22nd, 2022!. This year a theme of "Dark Harvest Halloween Parade" will return to NewBo District / Czech Village, once again organized by Terry-Durin Company. Spectators are asked to come in costume and...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Charges pending for driver injured in rollover crash in Linn County

HIAWATHA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is injured and now facing potential charges after crashing their car in Linn County. On Sunday evening, around 7:30 pm, Linn County Deputies and first responders from Hiawatha arrived on the scene of a rollover crash at Blairs Ferry Road and Waterhouse Lane.
LINN COUNTY, IA
Police shot and kill one man after responding to disturbance

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An investigation is underway after a man died after a shooting involving two Cedar Rapids Police officers early Tuesday morning. CRPD officers were responding to a domestic disturbance at the Inn Circle at 5560 6th Street SW around 1 am. Officers were...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Waterloo PD arrest shooting suspect

Waterloo — Sunday afternoon, The Waterloo Police Department (PD) announced they've made an arrest in connection to August 27th's shooting. This announcement was made through a Facebook post. On Saturday, August 27th, Waterloo Police responded to a report of a shooting that had occurred at 226 Palmer Apt D...
WATERLOO, IA
Crash shuts down northbound I-380 near Swisher

SWISHER, Iowa — Authorities are on the scene of a crash in the northbound lanes of I-380 at the Swisher exit. Traffic is being detoured on and off the interstate at the exit. Right now there's no word on how many vehicles were involved or how many were injured.
SWISHER, IA
Man convicted of murdering Chris Bagley now charged in jail beating

The man convicted of second-degree murder in the death & disappearance of Linn County man Chris Bagley, who went missing in December 2018 and was found dead a few months later in southeast Cedar Rapids. Johnny Church, who legally changed his name from Drew Blahnik shortly after the murder trial,...
LINN COUNTY, IA
Investigators release identity of man shot & killed by police

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids man was the person shot and killed by police officers Tuesday morning in the southwest part of town. Investigators identified William Rich, 22, as the person shot a little before 1 a.m. at the Inn Circle at 5560 6th Street Southwest. Iowa...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Kid Captain picks song for first Hawkeye Wave

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The first Kid Captain of the Iowa Hawkeye football season has selected the song that will play during the first Hawkeye Wave of 2022. Eli Belser, a 7-year-old from Elkader, has picked "Brave" by Sara Bareilles. Besler was diagnosed with a rare bone disease, CRMO...
IOWA CITY, IA

