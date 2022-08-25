Read full article on original website
Cedar Rapids schools schedule extra virtual open house for $312 mil. bond vote
The Cedar Rapids Community School District has scheduled an extra virtual open house to discuss the facilities master plan and that $312 million bond vote that would provide the funding for the plan. The vote is next March and needs 60% support to pass. The District says it has not...
Johnson County PDS asks for residents' input on village boundaries
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — Planning, Development, and Sustainability (PDS) hosted a second meeting Monday night in Windham to figure out their village boundaries. Windham is an unincorporated part of Johnson County. PDS set community goals and created a vision statement during the first meeting. PDS Assistant Director, Nate Mueller,...
CRCSD hosts bond vote input sessions
On Monday the Cedar Rapids Community School District held their first of four input sessions on the new $312 million bond proposal that will go for a vote in March. The focused discussion involves middle school and high school renovation, additions, new build, and repurposing. They're not 21st century buildings....
Iowa House Representative's visit Iowa City VA Medical Center
Eastern Iowa's two U.S. House Representative's spent parts of their day on Tuesday touring the Iowa City VA Medical Center along with a congressman from Illinois. This comes as both Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks are running for their second terms in congress. The two also made a stop at...
MercyOne brings OB/GYN care to Cedar Falls
MercyOne is now bringing OB/GYN care to the women of Cedar Falls. MercyOne Cedar Falls OB/GYN is open and accepting new patients. Hours are Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Friday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. “We’re happy to bring these important services closer to...
First open house on Monday night to discuss CRCSD facilities master plan & bond vote
The first open house Cedar Rapids Community School District is hosting over its facilities master plan and $312 million bond vote was held on Monday afternoon. The meeting started at Jefferson High School in the IMC at 4 p.m. and lasted until 6 p.m. The school is hosting three more...
Marion partners with Monarch Research to help restore canopy lost in the 2020 derecho
MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The City of Marion, in partnership with Monarch Research, announced the Marion Native Tree Right-of-Way (ROW) Enrichment Pilot for area residents. The primary goal of the city-wide initiative is to provide residents and landowners, subject to right-of-way easements, with native Iowa trees to...
Eastern Iowa Airport holds airport-wide job fair
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Wednesday the Eastern Iowa Airport (CID) coordinated an airport-wide job fair. Representatives from airlines, Signature Flight Support, rental car companies, Transportation Security Administration and the airport itself were on hand from various business that operate inside the CID to discuss job opportunities. “I think for...
New boosters come at beneficial time, says Unitypoint-St. Luke's doctor
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The news that the FDA approved new boosters for Pfizer and Moderna, targeting newer strains of COVID-19, comes at the right time, says Dr. Dustin Arnold. The chief medical officer of Unitypoint-St. Luke's Hospital says the timing of the new boosters,...
Coe College announces the 2022-2023 Thursday Forum lecture series
Coe College has announced this years lineup for its annual Thursday Forum series. For more than 30 years Coe's faculty has provided lectures for adults in Cedar Rapids and the surrounding communities on a variety of subjects. This years topics include:. Critical Race Theory: Facts, Misconceptions and Opportunities for Engagement:...
Marion's Oktoberfest brewers, entertainers announced
Twenty-seven Iowa Brewers will feature samples from a wide variety of styles at the inaugural Oktoberfest event in Marion on September 17, 2022. The event, presented by Sheets Forrest Draper Insurance, will run Noon – 3:00 pm with special VIP ticket access beginning at 11am. Each brewery will have...
Dark Harvest Halloween Parade to return to NewBo District / Czech Village
It’s back! Local Halloween enthusiast, Peter Durin, announces the return of the annual Halloween Parade--Saturday, October 22nd, 2022!. This year a theme of "Dark Harvest Halloween Parade" will return to NewBo District / Czech Village, once again organized by Terry-Durin Company. Spectators are asked to come in costume and...
Charges pending for driver injured in rollover crash in Linn County
HIAWATHA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is injured and now facing potential charges after crashing their car in Linn County. On Sunday evening, around 7:30 pm, Linn County Deputies and first responders from Hiawatha arrived on the scene of a rollover crash at Blairs Ferry Road and Waterhouse Lane.
Police shot and kill one man after responding to disturbance
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An investigation is underway after a man died after a shooting involving two Cedar Rapids Police officers early Tuesday morning. CRPD officers were responding to a domestic disturbance at the Inn Circle at 5560 6th Street SW around 1 am. Officers were...
Waterloo PD arrest shooting suspect
Waterloo — Sunday afternoon, The Waterloo Police Department (PD) announced they've made an arrest in connection to August 27th's shooting. This announcement was made through a Facebook post. On Saturday, August 27th, Waterloo Police responded to a report of a shooting that had occurred at 226 Palmer Apt D...
Crash shuts down northbound I-380 near Swisher
SWISHER, Iowa — Authorities are on the scene of a crash in the northbound lanes of I-380 at the Swisher exit. Traffic is being detoured on and off the interstate at the exit. Right now there's no word on how many vehicles were involved or how many were injured.
Man convicted of murdering Chris Bagley now charged in jail beating
The man convicted of second-degree murder in the death & disappearance of Linn County man Chris Bagley, who went missing in December 2018 and was found dead a few months later in southeast Cedar Rapids. Johnny Church, who legally changed his name from Drew Blahnik shortly after the murder trial,...
Investigators release identity of man shot & killed by police
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids man was the person shot and killed by police officers Tuesday morning in the southwest part of town. Investigators identified William Rich, 22, as the person shot a little before 1 a.m. at the Inn Circle at 5560 6th Street Southwest. Iowa...
Kid Captain picks song for first Hawkeye Wave
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The first Kid Captain of the Iowa Hawkeye football season has selected the song that will play during the first Hawkeye Wave of 2022. Eli Belser, a 7-year-old from Elkader, has picked "Brave" by Sara Bareilles. Besler was diagnosed with a rare bone disease, CRMO...
