ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
northbaybusinessjournal.com

North Bay Regional Center expanding Santa Rosa support office

A 50-year-old nonprofit organization assisting North Bay residents with developmental disabilities live independently is gearing up to expand in downtown Santa Rosa following a flow of new resources to it and other similar groups statewide. North Bay Developmental Disabilities Services Inc., better known as North Bay Regional Center, next year...
SANTA ROSA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma’s Walt Wines awarded tasting-room permit, will refuse to utilize it

A small wine business off the Sonoma Plaza was awarded one of 24 tasting-room permits by the Sonoma Planning Commission earlier this month, but the management of Walt Wines said they don’t intend to utilize the permit. That’s because under the terms of the city’s current tasting-room ordinance there...
SONOMA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Could Napa County have a railroad revolution?

Napa County has enough train right-of-way in place for a Railroad Revolution — or, if one looks to history, a Railroad Revival. Trains in the county once carried residents to work and visitors to play. Today, they carry freight and Napa Valley Wine Train guests who dine while on wine country excursions, but not commuters.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa Valley’s Silverado Vineyards hires new winemaker after acquisition

Alison Crary Rodriguez has been appointed winemaker for Silverado Vineyards by Foley Family Wines, which acquired the Napa Valley winery earlier this summer and owns more than two dozen vintners across the globe. Rodriguez, who will be based in Younteville, will oversee all winemaking activities for Silverado and its estate...
NAPA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sonoma County, CA
Healdsburg, CA
Business
Healdsburg, CA
Government
City
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Sonoma County, CA
Government
City
Healdsburg, CA
Local
California Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy