Gibbsboro, NJ

94.5 PST

The Halal Guys in Newtown, PA Sets Grand Opening Date

Get ready for the Grand Opening weekend of The Halal Guys in Newtown. It will be happening Friday, September 9th through Sunday, September 11th. There's going to be lots of giveaways. Let me fill you in. The first 50 people in the store on Friday (September 9th) will enjoy a...
NEWTOWN, PA
94.5 PST

Jollibee is FINALLY Opening in Philadelphia This Week

The highly anticipated opening of the popular Filipino chain Jollibee is finally coming to the Philadelphia region!. In fact, the chain will open its first location in the ENTIRE state of Pennsylvania on Friday (September 2, 2022). The new fast food restaurant will open at 7340 Bustleton Ave in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Gibbsboro, NJ
94.5 PST

Date Set for Oktoberfest in Hamilton Township, NJ

I know it's still summer but it's not too early to start thinking about some fall fun. Hamilton Township (Mercer County) has set the date for its annual Oktoberfest, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. The outdoor festival will be on Sunday, October 16th from 11am - 5:30pm at Veterans Park (use...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

One of the Best Oyster Bars in America is Right Here in Asbury Park, New Jersey

Summer is maybe the best time to enjoy delicious seafood here at the Jersey Shore and one menu item people love is "oysters". Not only here in New Jersey, but around the nation. In fact, according to Google, Americans eat 2 billion oysters annually. So no wonder there is a list of the best "oyster bars" in America and we have one right here in Monmouth County.
94.5 PST

This Famous Emotional Support Gator Took a Splash in LOVE Park (PICTURES)

You've heard of emotional support dogs, cats, and other furry animals....but an emotional support ALLIGATOR?? This has gotta be some kind of first!. If you were in LOVE Park in Philadelphia on Friday Aug 26, you might have been fortunate enough to get a glimpse of Wally, a famous emotional support alligator! Wally drew plenty of attention as he was beating the summer heat by cooling off in the spray ground!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

