NJ Teacher May Loose Job Based on Looks & Sharing Inappropriate Images From ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Bagels and Co. Set to Take Over Philadelphia with Six New LocationsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Are You Brave Enough to Walk Along This Terrifying Shark Bridge in New JerseyTravel MavenCamden, NJ
New Jersey Welcomes New Coffee Chain With First Opening In Matawan, NJ
Looks like Wawa and Starbucks are about to get some competition. There is a new coffee chain that just opened their very first New Jersey location on August 8th and according to NJ.com, Matawan is the lucky winner!. Their official address is 273 Broad Street. The name of this new...
HGTV Wants This 1865 Fixer-Upper For Sale in South Jersey To Be Saved (PICTURES)
For renovators who love a challenge, this house is a dream. Because this dream needs a LOT of T.L.C. This house, located at 369 Kings Hwy in Salem NJ was built in 1865, and is currently listed on Realtor.com for $350,000. Once upon a time, this 6 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom...
This New Jersey Boardwalk Is Bringing The Spooky Vibes This October
Spooky Season is approaching soon and this New Jersey beach town knows exactly how to celebrate the season. Personally, I think that Jenkinson’s is the most well-balanced boardwalk experience we have in New Jersey!. They have something for all age groups going on at all times and coming up...
Halloween Drive In Movies Back at Snipes Farm in Morrisville, PA for 2022
They're back. There's going to be tons of Halloween fun at Snipes Farm in Morrisville, PA again this fall. The Mid Atlantic Event Group is hosting what's being called, "Pennsylvania's Scariest Halloween Drive In Movie Experience." If this is your kind of thing, you don't want to miss it. The...
Fan Favorite Pizza Shops in Mercer County, NJ Ranked
One of the greatest parts about living in New Jersey is how amazing every pizza place is. Even if you order takeout from your least favorite shop, it’s still a million times better than any pizza you’ll get anywhere else!. Being from the New Jersey and New York...
Date Set for Oktoberfest in Hamilton Township, NJ
I know it's still summer but it's not too early to start thinking about some fall fun. Hamilton Township (Mercer County) has set the date for its annual Oktoberfest, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. The outdoor festival will be on Sunday, October 16th from 11am - 5:30pm at Veterans Park (use...
One of the Best Oyster Bars in America is Right Here in Asbury Park, New Jersey
Summer is maybe the best time to enjoy delicious seafood here at the Jersey Shore and one menu item people love is "oysters". Not only here in New Jersey, but around the nation. In fact, according to Google, Americans eat 2 billion oysters annually. So no wonder there is a list of the best "oyster bars" in America and we have one right here in Monmouth County.
This South Jersey Farm Is Finding Their Zen With This Yoga Event
This once-in-a-lifetime, peaceful event that’s happening at this South Jersey farm is worth the travel. To me personally, yoga is one of the most relaxing and peaceful forms of working out. It’s so good to help strengthen your body while also strengthening your mind at the same time.
To improve culture, Asbury Park, NJ school district brings back uniforms
ASBURY PARK — For the first time ever, all students in the Asbury Park school district will be required to wear uniforms starting this fall. According to an email from Superintendent RaShawn Adams, and obtained by the Asbury Park Press, the district has had a student dress code policy and regulation on the books since December 2010.
This Famous Emotional Support Gator Took a Splash in LOVE Park (PICTURES)
You've heard of emotional support dogs, cats, and other furry animals....but an emotional support ALLIGATOR?? This has gotta be some kind of first!. If you were in LOVE Park in Philadelphia on Friday Aug 26, you might have been fortunate enough to get a glimpse of Wally, a famous emotional support alligator! Wally drew plenty of attention as he was beating the summer heat by cooling off in the spray ground!
Amazing! You Can See Millions of Stars From This Spot in Ocean County, New Jersey
For me sitting back and enjoying a star-filled sky is extremely relaxing. Taking time to observe a beautiful dark starry night is very enjoyable. Often it is tough to get a clear night along with no outside light, which can reduce your viewing ability. So where do you go here in Ocean County to view millions of stars and comfortably?
UPDATE: 13 Riders Injured on El Toro Roller Coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ Thursday Evening
At least 13 riders were injured as they rode the El Toro roller coaster at Flags Great Adventure Thursday evening. They were evaluated at the park, and five of those riders were transported to an area hospital, but have all since been released. Gabriel Darretta, a spokesperson for the theme...
School Should NEVER Start in Eastern PA. Or New Jersey Before Labor Day
Thousands of school kids across our area have gone back to school, but many of them, haven't even had a full day of classes yet. So I am wondering, is it REALLY necessary for schools in the Eastern Pa. and Central Jersey area to EVER start before Labor Day?. TONS...
Another Huge Bear Sighting In New Jersey, Video Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera
I've been telling you about the uptick in bear sightings around the Jersey Shore lately. This one in Monmouth County had you guys surprised. There was another recent sighting, this time in Rockaway New Jersey, and let's just say it was a little too close to home. This bear was...
This Medical Weed Dispensary in Bordentown NJ Might Start Selling Recreational Weed
New Jersey's 20th adult-use marijuana dispensary might be opening soon in Central Jersey!. Curaleaf in Bordentown, currently operating as a medical-only marijuana dispensary, is about to go before a state panel for approval to additionally start selling recreational marijuana, according to NJ.com. The location at 191 US-130, Bordentown, NJ, has...
Despite shoaling, NJ’s Manasquan Inlet safe for boats — for now
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A "dramatic" buildup of sand recently in the Manasquan Inlet prompted an emergency survey by the Army Corps of Engineers last week at the request of U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, but there is no emergency for boaters, at least not yet. A release from Smith's,...
