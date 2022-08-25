ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

Fox 46 Charlotte

1 dead after fiery motorcycle crash in NC, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a motorcycle caught fire during a crash in Greensboro on Tuesday night on Lawndale Drive and Lake Brandt Road, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. The crash happened around 8:55 p.m. when a Yamaha motorcycle and a Toyota sedan crashed at the intersection of Lawndale Drive […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

18-year-old woman crashes SUV into Graham Popeyes

GRAHAM, N.C. — Graham police officers and fire crews responded to a traffic crash where an SUV crashed into a Popeyes early Wednesday morning. Officers noticed the only car involved was a Nissan SUV driven by an 18-year-old woman. The passenger, 17, was taken to the hospital for treatment...
GRAHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Oldest home standing in Guilford County gets renovated

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Sarah McCombie drives up in her grandfather’s pick up truck to the home their family has owned since it was first built in 1755. “Look at it,” remarks Sarah, as they come around the drive and the house finally comes into view. “It looks really, really different!” “It does, it’s […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Volunteers continue the search for missing High Point resident

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The search continues for missing 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins Monday in High Point, N.C. Dawkins walked out of her home in the middle of the night five days ago and hasn’t been seen since, but volunteers haven’t given up hope. “You always want the...
HIGH POINT, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Homicide investigation underway in Salisbury, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway near a shopping center in Salisbury, the Salisbury Police Department said overnight on Wednesday. Officers told Channel 9 they were investigating a death in the 2100 block of Statesville Boulevard near Jake Alexander Boulevard around 1 a.m. Salisbury police released no...
SALISBURY, NC
abc45.com

Missing 23-Year-Old Woman in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — On Tuesday, 23-year-old female Nicole Ann Vasquez was reported missing. She is believed to have last been seen in the area of Maple Ave, in Burlington. Vasquez was last seen wearing a matching silk pajama set which included a short-sleeved shirt and shorts with multicolored flower designs. Vasquez is described as a black female, having short afro-style black hair, brown eyes, and is approximately 5’7 and 165 lbs. Burlington Police are seeking the community’s assistance in locating Ms. Vasquez.
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Family reacts to discovery of missing High Point woman’s body

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The search didn’t end the way the family and friends of Heddie Dawkins had hoped it would. Family and community members spent a week searching for Heddie Dawkins, who went missing early morning Wednesday. “God is special sometimes,” said Cory Dawkins, Heddie’s grandson. “He has to take one of his […]
HIGH POINT, NC
News Argus

ourdavie.com

Public Records for Week of Sept. 1, 2022

The following land transfers were filed with the Davie Register of Deeds, listed by parties involved, acreage, location and deed stamps purchased, with $2 representing $1,000. – WJH to Lorraine A. Himilton-Whyte,1 lot, Elisha Creek Ridge, Mocksville, $469. – Larry Wayne Carter and Lois Day Carter, and Samuel F. Barr...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
wfmynews2.com

Bond reduced for Lexington woman charged in deadly DWI crash

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A judge reduced the bond for a Lexington woman charged in a deadly DWI case. Amber Whitaker was in custody on a $500,000 bond. That bond is now $75,000. Whitaker was charged in a deadly DWI crash in June that killed an 8-year-old child and injured three other kids.
LEXINGTON, NC

