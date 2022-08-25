BURLINGTON, N.C. — On Tuesday, 23-year-old female Nicole Ann Vasquez was reported missing. She is believed to have last been seen in the area of Maple Ave, in Burlington. Vasquez was last seen wearing a matching silk pajama set which included a short-sleeved shirt and shorts with multicolored flower designs. Vasquez is described as a black female, having short afro-style black hair, brown eyes, and is approximately 5’7 and 165 lbs. Burlington Police are seeking the community’s assistance in locating Ms. Vasquez.

BURLINGTON, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO