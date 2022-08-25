Read full article on original website
1 dead after fiery motorcycle crash in NC, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a motorcycle caught fire during a crash in Greensboro on Tuesday night on Lawndale Drive and Lake Brandt Road, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. The crash happened around 8:55 p.m. when a Yamaha motorcycle and a Toyota sedan crashed at the intersection of Lawndale Drive […]
18-year-old woman crashes SUV into Graham Popeyes
GRAHAM, N.C. — Graham police officers and fire crews responded to a traffic crash where an SUV crashed into a Popeyes early Wednesday morning. Officers noticed the only car involved was a Nissan SUV driven by an 18-year-old woman. The passenger, 17, was taken to the hospital for treatment...
Oldest home standing in Guilford County gets renovated
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Sarah McCombie drives up in her grandfather’s pick up truck to the home their family has owned since it was first built in 1755. “Look at it,” remarks Sarah, as they come around the drive and the house finally comes into view. “It looks really, really different!” “It does, it’s […]
Officer, concrete truck crashed when officer attempted to turn around for traffic stop, Lexington police say
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington police officer and a concrete truck collided on Martin Luther King Drive on Tuesday morning, according to Lexington police. At about 10 a.m., police say the two vehicles crashed between Salisbury Street and North Church Street. The driver of the concrete truck is OK. In a statement, Lexington Police […]
Volunteers continue the search for missing High Point resident
HIGH POINT, N.C. — The search continues for missing 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins Monday in High Point, N.C. Dawkins walked out of her home in the middle of the night five days ago and hasn’t been seen since, but volunteers haven’t given up hope. “You always want the...
Homicide investigation underway in Salisbury, police say
SALISBURY, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway near a shopping center in Salisbury, the Salisbury Police Department said overnight on Wednesday. Officers told Channel 9 they were investigating a death in the 2100 block of Statesville Boulevard near Jake Alexander Boulevard around 1 a.m. Salisbury police released no...
2 women hit, killed by tractor-trailer on North Carolina highway
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Family and friends of a woman killed by a tractor-trailer on US 52 tell FOX8 they believe she died trying to help someone. Elizabeth Goins, or Beth as her family called her, was kind and had a helping heart. Goins was stopped in the far right southbound lane between Ziglar Road […]
Missing 23-Year-Old Woman in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — On Tuesday, 23-year-old female Nicole Ann Vasquez was reported missing. She is believed to have last been seen in the area of Maple Ave, in Burlington. Vasquez was last seen wearing a matching silk pajama set which included a short-sleeved shirt and shorts with multicolored flower designs. Vasquez is described as a black female, having short afro-style black hair, brown eyes, and is approximately 5’7 and 165 lbs. Burlington Police are seeking the community’s assistance in locating Ms. Vasquez.
Family reacts to discovery of missing High Point woman’s body
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The search didn’t end the way the family and friends of Heddie Dawkins had hoped it would. Family and community members spent a week searching for Heddie Dawkins, who went missing early morning Wednesday. “God is special sometimes,” said Cory Dawkins, Heddie’s grandson. “He has to take one of his […]
Report: Grease, toilet wipes behind most sewage overflows in Forsyth County
A contractor’s mistake caused nearly 80,000 gallons of wastewater to be released into a Winston-Salem creek last week. But the county’s most recent wastewater system report shows most sewage overflows have a more mundane cause: residents putting too much faith in the plumbing system. Debris is behind most...
12-year-old hit by car in Moore County hit-and-run, flown to hospital with serious injuries
NCSHP said the accident happened Tuesday around 9:00 p.m. on Spies Road near the Montgomery County line.
Stolen car found, NC man arrested after Carroll Co. traffic stop
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday that a traffic stop led to multiple charges against a North Carolina man earlier this month. According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy was on patrol in the Cana community when they noticed a vehicle...
Teen driver crashes into Graham Popeyes while teen passenger hung onto side of SUV
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen was sent to the hospital following a crash at Popeye’s on Tuesday night, according to the Graham Police Department. At 9:51 p.m. on Tuesday, officers came to Popeyes on 720 S. Main St. after getting reports of a vehicle hitting the restaurant in a crash. Investigators say that a […]
Residents duck for cover after random shooter opens fire during NC drive-by
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Several families in north Greensboro found themselves ducking for cover after someone started shooting from a car Saturday evening. People living on Matt Place and Mizzell Road in Greensboro said that around 8 p.m., they were startled by the sound of shooting. Michael Dombroski said he was in his laundry room […]
Public Records for Week of Sept. 1, 2022
The following land transfers were filed with the Davie Register of Deeds, listed by parties involved, acreage, location and deed stamps purchased, with $2 representing $1,000. – WJH to Lorraine A. Himilton-Whyte,1 lot, Elisha Creek Ridge, Mocksville, $469. – Larry Wayne Carter and Lois Day Carter, and Samuel F. Barr...
A dog lost, then found is a blessing after heartbreak of fatal crash in Winston-Salem
Heather Simmons’ head — and heart — were still racing Sunday afternoon following a frantic 24 hours. The shock of learning that she’d lost her only sister in a horrific crash on U.S. 52 early Saturday morning was still fresh. Beth Goins was only 30, a full life still ahead of her.
17-year-old dies after head-on crash in North Carolina, troopers say
TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 17-year-old was killed in a head-on collision in Trinity on Monday night, according to NC Highway Patrol. The 17-year-old was a passenger in a gray Acura going south on Finch Farm Road when the driver reportedly went over the double yellow line and hit a northbound Ford Explorer head-on. Both […]
Bond reduced for Lexington woman charged in deadly DWI crash
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A judge reduced the bond for a Lexington woman charged in a deadly DWI case. Amber Whitaker was in custody on a $500,000 bond. That bond is now $75,000. Whitaker was charged in a deadly DWI crash in June that killed an 8-year-old child and injured three other kids.
