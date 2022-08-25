West Nile virus detected in Natick. Here's how to keep from getting sick

NATICK - The deadly West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes collected in Natick.

The Natick Board of Health posted a warning on the town's website on Wednesday, asking residents to wear insect repellent and to help prevent mosquito breeding by eliminating standing sources of water on their property.

The state Department of Public Health reported the positive sample on Aug. 18. And on its website, the Central Massachusetts Mosquito Control Project said the insects with West Nile Virus were confirmed Aug. 24 in a surveillance trap in the Hardwick Road part of town.

West Nile virus is most often transmitted to humans through the bite of a mosquito. But there have been a small number of cases where it has spread by blood transfusion, organ donation or from mother to baby during pregnancy, birth or when breastfeeding, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

On high alert: Northborough agency protects MetroWest towns from virus-carrying mosquitoes

What are the symptoms of West Nile virus?

West Nile symptoms include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness, and paralysis, the CDC says on its website . People over 60 are most likely to become seriously ill from it, but often infected people have no symptoms.

Spraying via low-volume spray trucks was performed in Natick Aug. 24 in the evening after dusk and, tentatively, more areas may be sprayed . Tentative spray areas are list on the Central Massachusetts Mosquito Control Project's website , or people can call 508-393-3055 after 3:30 p.m. to hear a recorded list of the locations scheduled to be sprayed that evening.

Tentative spray areas: Check this list to see if they're spraying in your neighborhood

In 2021, no mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus were detected in Natick, according to the Board of Health's statement. Last year the state tested 8,552 mosquito samples for West Nile virus and 144 samples were positive.

2021 cases: Dept. of Public Health announces state's eighth human case of West Nile virus

Infected mosquitoes discovered in Easton, Wellesley, elsewhere

Fifty samples of mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus have been collected in Massachusetts so far this year. The list of nearby communities where the virus-carrying insects have also been found this year include Wellesley on Aug. 16, Somerville on July 25, Waltham on July 26, Brookline on Aug. 1, Attleboro, Millbury and Worcester on Aug. 5, and Newton on Aug. 9. The first positive sample was collected in Easton on July 11.

How to protect yourself from West Nile and other mosquito-borne diseases

On its website , the Natick Board of Health offers a list of tips for helping to prevent West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses, including:

Avoid outdoor activity during peak mosquito activity from dusk to dawn

Wear insect repellent with DEET outdoors after sunset

Wear long sleeves and long pants when working or playing outdoors

Repair holes in screens and make sure they are tightly secured to windows

Dispose of old tires and don't leave them outside where they can collect water

Cover small boats, kiddie pools, rubbish barrels and buckets, or turn them upside down

Change water in wading pools and birdbaths at least once a week

Infrequently used pools should be covered or chlorinated and remove standing water from pool covers

Rain barrels for gardening should be emptied once a week

Clean gutters and downspouts frequently

For more mosquito prevention information from the Natick Board of Health, visit https://www.natickma.gov/244/Mosquito-Information .

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: West Nile virus detected in Natick. Here's how to keep from getting sick