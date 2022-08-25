Florida pair admits to stealing Ashley Biden's diary, tried selling to Trump campaign

Read full article on original website
Ligarus
6d ago
Receiving stolen materials and instigating thieves to go steal more is punishable offense. Those involved must be severely punish
6
ALAN CHARTOCK: What happened to Rudy Giuliani?
So what’s up with Rudy Giuliani? There is very little good that you can say about the guy. He was once viewed as the no-nonsense mayor of New York. Now, however, he has cast himself as hit man for Donald Trump. He has turned into a pathetic right-wing stooge who can be counted on to play backup for some of the most despicable politicians in the country. When he smiles for the TV cameras, he looks both ghoulish and foolish.
More than 200 rally with GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Congressman Lee Zeldin, Republican gubernatorial candidate, held a rally at the Elks Club in Greenridge Monday night that drew more than 200 supporters, including many of the Island’s elected Republicans. The overriding theme was the Island’s strong support for the GOP, with South Shore...
This Sanctuary City Can’t Handle 7,600 Migrants Who Arrived This Year
This year, Texas bussed nearly 7,600 migrants to New York City which Mayor Eric Adams calls a sanctuary city. But the thousands of migrants who have entered have overwhelmed the city and its immigration center.
Former Mortgage Lender Sentenced For Fraud
Edward E. Bohm of Long Island-based Vanguard Funding, sentenced to two years in prison, plus restitution. A former owner and executive of a Long Island mortgage company was sentenced to two years in federal prison Tuesday for his role in an $8.9 million fraud scheme. Edward E. Bohm, formerly president...
John Fetterman would turn the United States into Philadelphia
As a native of Philadelphia, and a Pennsylvania voter in the November election, I can safely say that John Fetterman is dangerous. His politics scare me. Many of the radical left-wing policies he supports, and in many cases, implemented, have helped many criminals live better lives. They have also endangered law-abiding Pennsylvanians.
Texas Sent More Migrants to New York - Overall, the City Will Spend $300 Million Supporting Migrants
On Saturday, two more buses from Texas arrived in New York City. The buses carried 96 migrants as Governor Greg Abbott continues to send the asylum seekers to sanctuary cities such as New York and Washington, D.C.
What do John Fetterman and Ron DeSantis have in common? They both ran against Bergen County guys
Years before Cliffside Park’s Mehmet Oz decided to seek a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, another Bergen County man had moved to Florida and challenged Marco Rubio and Ron DeSantis in their first major campaigns. In his first bid for Congress in 2012, Ron DeSantis faced Billy Kogut, a...
What’s behind the crimes committed by youth in New York City
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Many have been worried about the violence among the youth in New York City after a 13-year-old girl was recently arrested in connection to a taxi driver’s death. Clinical psychologist Dr. Jeff Gardere joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday morning to talk about the psychology of youth violence. Watch the video […]
Political group calls for senator to return donations made several years ago
POUGHKEEPSIE – A political group is calling for State Senator Sue Serino to return a campaign contribution received from Central Hudson Gas & Electric. Citizen Action says Serino accepted donations, dating back to 2015 and has sided with the utility company by voting against legislation. “We’re seeing a sitting...
Mayor Adams' admin approves permit for Saudi-tied tournament at Trump's NYC golf course
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams' administration has signed off on a permit allowing a tournament sponsored by the government of Saudi Arabia to be held at a Bronx golf course managed by former President Donald Trump's company. The Aramco Team Series, a women's golf tournament,...
As New York State's top judge prepares to head for the exit, an old case shares the spotlight
New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore became the state's top judge in 2016. She announced her retirement in July, effective Wednesday. Years ago, as Westchester County DA, Janet DiFiore helped free Jeffrey Deskovic from prison; now he calls her later tenure as top judge a failure. [ more › ]
Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police Warn
Four unjustifiable blindside assaults across New York City — the most recent on a 74-year-elderly woman — have flagged the arrival of the tricky “game,”. This has been dubbed “the knockout game”. It involves a challenge where a person is tasked with delivering a random knockout punch to an unsuspecting passerby, police told The New York Post.
Smithtown Man Who Was Sales Chief Of Mortgage Lender Sentenced For $8.9M Fraud Scheme
The former co-owner and executive at a New York mortgage lender has been sentenced for an $8.9 million fraud scheme, federal authorities announced. Long Island resident Edward E. Bohm, age 44, of Smithtown, formerly the president of Sales and part-owner of mortgage lender Vanguard Funding, LLC, based in Garden City, was sentenced on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the federal courthouse in Central Islip to two years in prison.
CDC Says New York State Saw the Biggest Decline in Life Expectancy
The past few years have been trying, and new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tells the story. Are people in the U.S. living shorter lives? The CDC says we're in a bit of a decline. According to their numbers, New York state saw the biggest decline...
Outrage Over an Arrest Leads Mosque to Reevaluate Relationship with NYPD
On a cloudy day on June 4, 2021, crowds of men poured into Makki Masjid Muslim Community Center in Midwood, Brooklyn for jummah prayers. The mid-day Friday prayers are an especially holy time for Muslims and attract large crowds of worshippers. NYPD Deputy Inspector Richie Taylor sticks out among the group of South Asian men […] The post Outrage Over an Arrest Leads Mosque to Reevaluate Relationship with NYPD appeared first on Documented.
Governor Hochul Announces Hurricane Ida Recovery Action Plan to Assist New Yorkers Impacted by Deadly Storm
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the release of the proposed Action Plan by the Governor's Office of Storm Recovery to recover from Hurricane Ida, which struck one year ago, and to strengthen the resiliency of communities in future storm events. The proposed plan includes $41.2 million in federal funding to support initiatives that will help residents adapt to the effects of climate change while prioritizing historically underserved communities.
Devastating Family Tragedy In Upstate New York: 2 Dead, 1 Fighting For Life
A family vacation in the Hudson Valley has turned into a major tragedy. New Yorkers are now helping the family. On Monday, Hudson Valley Post reported three people were pulled from a lake in the Catskills after drowning. In a tragic update, we've learned two people are dead, including an 18-year-old. A 21-year-old is fighting for her life.
Here’s The Poorest, Most Financially Disadvantaged County In New York State
Inflation is causing financial hardships for many New Yorkers, but there is one county that has been hit hard year after year. The gap between the poor and the wealthy seems to be widening all around New York State,. According to the Chamber of Commerce,. 2 of the richest states,...
No, NY won’t be taxing the forgiven debt on your federal student loans
Recently graduated students of the City College of New York. The state confirmed this week that forgiven debt on student loans won't be taxed. The decision will help save borrowers several hundreds of dollars. [ more › ]
