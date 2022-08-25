Florida pair admits to stealing Ashley Biden's diary, tried selling to Trump campaign

So what’s up with Rudy Giuliani? There is very little good that you can say about the guy. He was once viewed as the no-nonsense mayor of New York. Now, however, he has cast himself as hit man for Donald Trump. He has turned into a pathetic right-wing stooge who can be counted on to play backup for some of the most despicable politicians in the country. When he smiles for the TV cameras, he looks both ghoulish and foolish.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO