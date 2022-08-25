Read full article on original website
Abortion misinformation surges in Latino communities
Latinos are facing an onslaught of Spanish-language misinformation about abortion in the aftermath of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, health experts and reproductive rights advocates say. Why it matters: Groups working to counter these campaigns warn that the surge in false claims will have real health consequences...
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
Esper calls "extreme partisanship" greatest threat facing U.S.
Extreme partisanship from members of both political parties is the greatest threat currently facing the U.S., former Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Wednesday during an interview with Axios' Hans Nichols hosted by Florida's Forum Club of the Palm Beaches. Why it matters: The past few years have seen a...
Biden "emphasized importance" of resolving Lebanon-Israel maritime dispute in Lapid call
President Biden in his call with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Wednesday "emphasized the importance" of resolving the maritime border dispute between Israel and Lebanon in the coming week, the White House said in a readout of the call. The big picture: The U.S., Lebanon and Israel have expressed...
Who student debt relief helps (and it's not who you think)
Despite what critics may say, student loan debtors who stand to benefit most from the relief plan announced last week aren't exactly latte-sipping elites. Reality check: First, nearly 90% of those benefiting from the policy earn less than $75,000, according to the White House. Second, a significant percentage of student loan debtors didn't get a four-year degree. That means they also don't get the income boost of a bachelor's degree.
What Suzette's column taught her about the generosity of others
Today we get a message from USA TODAY Deputy Opinion Editor Suzette Hackney on her latest column.
