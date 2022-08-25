ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Abortion misinformation surges in Latino communities

Latinos are facing an onslaught of Spanish-language misinformation about abortion in the aftermath of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, health experts and reproductive rights advocates say. Why it matters: Groups working to counter these campaigns warn that the surge in false claims will have real health consequences...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Axios

Esper calls "extreme partisanship" greatest threat facing U.S.

Extreme partisanship from members of both political parties is the greatest threat currently facing the U.S., former Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Wednesday during an interview with Axios' Hans Nichols hosted by Florida's Forum Club of the Palm Beaches. Why it matters: The past few years have seen a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#Latinos#On Religion#Racism#Hispanics#The Pew Research Center#Americans#Catholic Studies#U S Census#Trinity College#Latinobar Metro
Axios

Who student debt relief helps (and it's not who you think)

Despite what critics may say, student loan debtors who stand to benefit most from the relief plan announced last week aren't exactly latte-sipping elites. Reality check: First, nearly 90% of those benefiting from the policy earn less than $75,000, according to the White House. Second, a significant percentage of student loan debtors didn't get a four-year degree. That means they also don't get the income boost of a bachelor's degree.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
92K+
Followers
48K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy