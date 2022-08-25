ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Zoom is finally getting this great upgrade - but only if you pay

By Mike Moore
TechRadar
TechRadar
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eG8yo_0hVDDZ8S00
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Struggling through a foreign-language Zoom call could soon be a thing of the past thanks to a new update.

The video conferencing platform has revealed translated captions will soon be available to users, with 12 languages initially supported.

However, not everyone will get the new addition, as you'll need to have a paid Zoom account, and then pay for an extra add-on in order to enjoy the feature.

Zoom says translated captions reduce the need for interpreters and third-party integrations so you can foster a more inclusive environment in every meeting and webinar.

"Whether you’re a large company conducting business in multiple languages or a global university with multinational enrollment, translated captions help bridge language gaps," said the firm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P0BZ4_0hVDDZ8S00
(Image credit: Zoom)

As well as the captions being translated and displayed in real-time, the translated captions will appear in the full recording transcript if a meeting or webinar is recorded - but not on the recording itself.

The initial supported languages are Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian, with Mandarin, Japanese and Korean also available in beta.

The add-on is available with any paid Zoom license for $5/month per user, but any license type within a paid account (including Basic) can leverage this feature when purchased.

Once enabled via the Zoom web portal, translated captions follow a host’s configured settings, meaning that once turned on by the host, all participants and attendees can use them in their meeting or webinar. Full transcripts can be toggled on whilst in a meeting, with the text displayed in a window on the right side of the interface.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mNGL4_0hVDDZ8S00
(Image credit: Zoom)

The launch comes days after Zoom's great rival Microsoft Teams also announced that live translated captions will be coming to its platform.

When starting and setting up a call, Microsoft Teams users will be able to select live captions in the language of their choice, helping them gain better understanding with other participants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gcWYe_0hVDDZ8S00

Mike Moore is Deputy Editor at TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers and fellow Future title ITProPortal, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Four 4-star tablets you should consider while waiting for the Apple iPad 2022

Tablets are wonderfully versatile devices, but they don’t need to do as much as a smartphone. You’re not going to navigate your drive with a tablet, and most people realize holding a tablet as a point and shoot camera just feels silly. Tablets don’t balance on wireless charging stations very well, and you’re not going to tap your tablet at a register to pay for groceries.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

What is a rotating proxy and how does it work?

As most folks have heard by now, going online is hardly an anonymous activity. This is because we are continuously tracked, including via our Internet Protocol Address. This IP Address can reveal multiple pieces of information about the user, including their internet service provider, and their geographic location. It can also be utilized to block a user from additional activity when they revisit a website.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newspapers#Dutch#French#German#Italian#Portuguese#Russian#Spanish#Japanese#Korean
TechRadar

Get the Galaxy S22 for just $99 with this week's Samsung Labor Day sale

Samsung Galaxy S22 deals have reached a record-low ahead of Labor Day with the device going for as little as $99.99 (opens in new tab) with an eligible trade-in at Samsung. On top of the maximum trade-in rebate of up to $700, Samsung is also offering $50 of store credit on top, essentially giving you a bit of cash to spend on accessories. How much trade-in credit you get will depend on the type of device you send in and its conditions – but it’s still $375 credit by trading in a Samsung Galaxy S20 in good condition, for example.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Amazon, Google hit back at Microsoft cloud changes

Following Microsoft’s commitment to changing unfair software licensing terms that cover the company’s cloud hosting operations, these changes have now been criticized by some of its fiercest rivals. Following discussions among European cloud provider partner representatives, Microsoft revealed that from October 1, 2022, competitors that were previously placed...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Technology
TechRadar

The best Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro deals in August 2022

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 are classy-looking ultrabooks that are tempting for students looking to work in style, as well as business people who need to travel regularly for work. Good looks come at a price, though, which is why it's important to find Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro deals to bring the cost down.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Microsoft says it's fixing 'unfair' software licensing terms

Microsoft has announced it will be fixed reportedly unfair licensing terms affecting some of its most popular software offerings. Earlier this year, discussions between the company and other European cloud provider partner representatives uncovered unfairness in the tech giant’s software licensing terms, which meant that smaller competitors were placed at an unfair advantage.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Is Xiaomi taking consumers for granted with this new phone?

Redmi relaunched its Redmi Note 10s smartphone with a different name in India on August 26. Apart from a new name, Redmi Note 11 SE ditches the charger in the box for this phone. The phone is priced at Rs. 13,499 while the older phone is available on Flipkart for...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Residential proxy vs Datacenter proxy: What's the difference?

We’ll venture to guess that the average internet user does not think much about the type of IP address they are using. Rather, they just want their device, whether it is the latest smartphone (opens in new tab) or a company laptop (opens in new tab), just to connect instantly to the internet without any intervention, and devoid of any thought. Thankfully, for the most part, devices these days can perform exactly to that standard.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Hey esports fans, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 is the monitor you'll want to buy

Samsung is stepping into new territory as it has revealed its very first OLED gaming monitor. the aptly named Odyssey OLED G8 and it’s packed to the gills with features. The most notable aspect of the G8 (opens in new tab) is its blazing fast response rate, which clocks in at just 0.1ms, or 1/10th the typical 1ms response rate of some of the best gaming monitors around. Not just that, the ultra-thin form factor and high quality display output make this one of the best ultrawide monitors you'll find.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Exciting smartphones launched in August 2022

The month of August saw a bunch of smartphone launches in India. There were back-to-back launches and launch announcements from smartphone brands. We saw smartphones from iQoo, OnePlus, Moto, Realme, Samsung and Infinix launched. We saw flagship phones to budget phones, with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 phones taking centre stage. August was the month that also saw the introduction of Samsung's latest foldable phones in Indian and global markets.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Oppo teams up with Spotify for more customised music experience

ColorOS 13, Oppo's new interface based on Android 13, is being rolled out since mid August. It is fluid to use and looks good. And it integrates with popular audio streaming platform Spotify and allows you to add some custom widgets to it that can be accessed quickly from your home screen.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Asus unveils its most flexible business laptops yet

Asus has unveiled its newest expansion in the Expert series lineup of laptops at IFA 2022. Looking to expand its business laptop focus, the new models include the first mobile workstation in the Expert series range, along with its lightest 16in laptop yet. The new ExpertBook B5 and, ExpertBook B5...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

TechRadar

46K+
Followers
44K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy