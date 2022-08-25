Zoom is finally getting this great upgrade - but only if you pay

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Struggling through a foreign-language Zoom call could soon be a thing of the past thanks to a new update.

The video conferencing platform has revealed translated captions will soon be available to users, with 12 languages initially supported.

However, not everyone will get the new addition, as you'll need to have a paid Zoom account, and then pay for an extra add-on in order to enjoy the feature.

Zoom says translated captions reduce the need for interpreters and third-party integrations so you can foster a more inclusive environment in every meeting and webinar.

"Whether you’re a large company conducting business in multiple languages or a global university with multinational enrollment, translated captions help bridge language gaps," said the firm.

As well as the captions being translated and displayed in real-time, the translated captions will appear in the full recording transcript if a meeting or webinar is recorded - but not on the recording itself.

The initial supported languages are Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian, with Mandarin, Japanese and Korean also available in beta.

The add-on is available with any paid Zoom license for $5/month per user, but any license type within a paid account (including Basic) can leverage this feature when purchased.

Once enabled via the Zoom web portal, translated captions follow a host’s configured settings, meaning that once turned on by the host, all participants and attendees can use them in their meeting or webinar. Full transcripts can be toggled on whilst in a meeting, with the text displayed in a window on the right side of the interface.

The launch comes days after Zoom's great rival Microsoft Teams also announced that live translated captions will be coming to its platform.

When starting and setting up a call, Microsoft Teams users will be able to select live captions in the language of their choice, helping them gain better understanding with other participants.

