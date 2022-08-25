ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Ohio State President Johnson prepares for another memorable season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s the Scarlet & Gray, versus Blue & Gold as The Ohio State University faces off against Notre Dame in a first-week matchup at home in The Shoe. “It’s a storied institution, so they’re coming to our house,” said Dr. Kristina Johnson, OSU President about Notre Dame coming to Columbus. “I’m excited about that.”
WSYX ABC6

New OSU Buckeye licensed treats ahead of game day celebrations

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Football season is right around the corner and the team at C.Krueger’s Finest Baked Goods has the biggest Buckeye Fever. This season they are unveiling an entire line of officially licensed OSU Buckeye cookie packaging – perfect for gameday celebrations and fan gifting.
WSYX ABC6

Could Columbus host another NCAA Final Four?

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Columbus is familiar with hosting large events like the NCAA Final Four and Central Ohio could be called to host the event once again. Columbus is a finalist to host the NCAA women's basketball Final Four between the years 2027-2031. Members of the NCAA were in Columbus Tuesday for a site visit to see what Central Ohio has to offer.
WSYX ABC6

The Football Fever: Game Week in Columbus for Buckeyes and Fighting Irish

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The most anticipated opener delivers a top 5 match between the home-standing and 2nd-ranked Bucks against the 5th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Ohio State's top returning receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba previews the Buckeye's attitude going into the 2022 opener while Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, a former Ohio State linebacker, discussed his team's preps for the marquee showdown.This will be just the 7th meeting in the series with Ohio State winning the last four meetings.
WSYX ABC6

'BS High': HBO producing documentary on Bishop Sycamore

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After year after Bishop Sycamore sparked national headlines after losing 58-0 to IMG Academy on national television, HBO announced it would be producing a documentary about the Columbus program. The game sparked headlines and had many wondering if Bishop Sycamore was even a school. The...
WSYX ABC6

Ohio EPA asks for community input on Intel draft air permit-to-install

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio EPA held a public meeting Tuesday for a draft air permit-to-install, which if approved, would allow Intel to install equipment and initially operate up to four semiconductor manufacturing facilities in two buildings in Licking County. Following an information session, the public was asked...
Sports
WSYX ABC6

Kane Brown bringing 'Drunk or Dreaming' Tour to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kane Brown is bringing his Drunk or Dreaming Tour to Columbus. The multi-platinum, 5X AMA award-winning entertainer announced his Tour will stop at Nationwide Arena on March 23, 2023. He will kick off his U.S. Tour next year in Grand Rapids and hit 23 cities...
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Board of Education President Adair reacts to CEA vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just minutes after the results of the Columbus Education Associations' vote to accept the conceptual agreement reached with Columbus City Schools Jennifer Adair, CCS Board President held a press conference. "I am glad that the CEA fought. They really opened the eyes to the community...
WSYX ABC6

2 women injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police released new information regarding an east Columbus shooting that happened Tuesday night. A 23-year-old woman was shot near a McDonald's on Alum Creek Drive, located near Livingston Avenue. The woman then drove to a Kroger on East Main Street for help, according to police.
WSYX ABC6

100 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility arrive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia are one step closer to finding their forever homes in the Buckeye State. Earlier this month, 4,000 beagles were rescued at the Envigo breeding facility. On Monday, 100 of those rescued beagles were brought to Columbus Humane....
WSYX ABC6

Columbus declares south Franklinton apartment complex public nuisance

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The city of Columbus has declared a south Franklinton apartment complex a public nuisance due to its unsanitary living conditions and criminal activity. City Attorney Zach Klein announced his office filed the lawsuit, requiring the owners to improve the quality of life for its residents...
