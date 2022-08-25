Read full article on original website
Related
wkok.com
DEP Declares Drought Watch for 36 Counties, Including Valley
HARRISBURG – 36 counties, including the entire Central Susquehanna Valley, are now under a drought watch. The state DEP issued the drought watch Wednesday, including Union, Snyder, Northumberland and Montour counties. The state is asking for voluntary conservation. The National Weather Service Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center reports a...
wkok.com
Ag Secretary: Drought Has Farmers in ‘Really Difficult Spot’
ROCKEFELLER TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – The three inch rainfall deficit around here is having a big impact. Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding says Northumberland County farmers are in a ‘really difficult spot,’ with corn most affected, “There are considerations right now of having to harvest that for corn silage if possible, just because there not sure if there’s gonna be an ear on the stalk.”
wkok.com
Port Trevorton Man Rolls Over Vehicle Twice in Crash
PENN TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – A Port Trevorton man was seriously hurt after rolling over his vehicle twice in Penn Township, Snyder County last Tuesday. Selinsgrove state police say injured was 29-year-old Christopher Delawder. Troopers say he was taken to Geisinger with suspected serious injuries, but a medical update is unavailable from the hospital. Troopers say Delawder was wearing a seat belt.
wkok.com
Unidentified Middleburg Man Dies After Crashing Vehicle into Building
BEAVERTOWN – A 56-year-old Middleburg man is dead after crashing his vehicle into a commercial building in Beavertown Tuesday afternoon. Middleburg Police Chief Mark Bailey says the victims identity is being withheld until his family is notified. The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. Tuesday at 503 West Mulberry...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkok.com
UPDATE: Little League Player Being Transferred to Utah Tuesday
DANVILLE – Two weeks post surgery following a fall from a bunk bed in his South Williamsport Little League dormitory, 12-year-old Easton Oliverson is being transferred back to his home state Tuesday. Oliverson’s family announced on social media Monday night he will be flown via a medical airplane to...
wkok.com
Lewisburg Children’s Museum Offering Four Free Fridays for 5th Birthday
LEWISBURG – The Lewisburg Children’s Museum is celebrating its fifth birthday with four free Fridays in September. The museum says those free Fridays will be September 2, 9, and 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The museum says it will monitor capacity and space may be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Comments / 1