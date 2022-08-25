ROCKEFELLER TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – The three inch rainfall deficit around here is having a big impact. Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding says Northumberland County farmers are in a ‘really difficult spot,’ with corn most affected, “There are considerations right now of having to harvest that for corn silage if possible, just because there not sure if there’s gonna be an ear on the stalk.”

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO