Read full article on original website
Related
kgncnewsnow.com
Canyon Gets “A” Grade
Amarillo, Canyon, Bushland, River Road, and Highland Park Independent School Districts. The Canyon School District has earned an “A” Grade in state accountability. Canyon scored a 92 grade, while Amarillo scored an 89 for a “B”. The Texas Education Agency says many other Panhandle districts scored “B”...
kgncnewsnow.com
Another Hit and Run In Amarillo
A strange fight in Amarillo has the police searching for a hit-and-run driver. At 2;30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Amarillo police rolled up on a call in the 28-hundred block of Barbara Lane on an aggravated assault call. When APD arrived they found a victim who told them he had been...
kgncnewsnow.com
Train Crash In Hereford
A train crash in Hereford, Tuesday injured one man. The crash happened at Highway 60 and road 2943 Just past Merrick Petfoods. Department of Public Safety officers Say the semi that Merrick was driving paid no attention to the train signals and did not stop. The driver of the truck...
kgncnewsnow.com
Snack Pak For Kids Gets Huge Donation
Snack Pak Beef Stik will be getting a 100 thousand dollar donation during their fourth annual beef for kids classic. Area cattle feeders and beef communities raised the money and about 50 communities will get benefit from the donation. from the donor to Snack Pak Beef Partners. The nonprofit’s founder...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kgncnewsnow.com
Red Light Cameras Gone
As of midnight, red light cameras in Amarillo will no longer be in operation. A house bill in 2019 allowed the program to end unless a city had a contract in place, which Amarillo did. No more photographs will be taken, but the equipment will still be in place until...
kgncnewsnow.com
Silver Alert Issued
A Silver Alert has been issued for 70-year-old Susan Giles who is considered missing. She was last seen on August 30 at 8:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Claude Road. She’s described as being 5-foot-seven inches tall, 250 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes. She was last...
kgncnewsnow.com
Single Vehicle Fatal
A single-vehicle accident claimed the life of a Canyon man, yesterday. Texas Department of Public Safety officers say 48-year-old Travis Cook was found dead on the scene on Running Water Road in Canyon. DPS Officers say Cook was driving southbound on Running Water when he swerved off the road into...
kgncnewsnow.com
Asarco Shutting Down
It’s official… Asarco is shutting down its Amarillo plant. The official notice was sent of to the Texas Workforce Commission. A total of 57 employees will be laid off when the plant shuts its doors on October 28th. The parent company of Asarco, Grupo Mexico says the company...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgncnewsnow.com
Barrio Neighborhood Planning Commission
The Los Barrios de Amarillo, the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Commission, and the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of commerce are getting together to host the Hispanic Heritage lunch and award celebration. The event will take place on October 12. It’ll take place at11;30 a.m. with the program starting at noon at the...
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge To End
The Amarillo EnterPrize application deadline for 2022-23 is ending next month. The yearly challenge gives participants a chance to get qualified coaching and a support system for their companies to achieve their goals and take their business to a higher level. The deadline is set for September 30th and the...
kgncnewsnow.com
Hit and Run Suspect Identification
The hit-and-run driver involved in a fatal crash at I-40 and Georgia, Friday has been identified. 20-year-old Casey Curtis Howard has been arrested for an Accident involving Injury/Death. The victim’s identity has not been released, because authorities have not been able to locate next of kin. Officials say the...
kgncnewsnow.com
Homeless Advocacy Group Holds Memorial
Love In Action will be leading a memorial service for Lloyd Gene McMaster today at 5 p.m, Tuesday in the parking lot of Saint Andrews’s Episcopal Church. McMaster was killed last Friday when a pickup truck hit him at the Intersection of I-40 and Georgia. Police say 20-year-old Casey Curtis Howard drove up on the median, hit the man, and kept going.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kgncnewsnow.com
Potter County Precinct 2 – Robert Ruiz
Robert Ruiz is running for Potter County’s Precinct 2. He is aware that the people are having city issues and wants to work with the community to get these things taken care of. One of these concerns he wants to tackle is city trash. He also knows nothing can...
kgncnewsnow.com
2022 Election – David De Leon
David De Leon is running for Potter County’s Justice of the Peace Precinct Two. When asked about how he could help to make a difference, he spoke of his service over the years in the community. He also wanted to make strides toward reaching younger members of the community.
Comments / 0