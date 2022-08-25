Read full article on original website
JJ
6d ago
How can investigations continue when there is a shortage of cops and Lightfoot-has 100 guarding her worthless face and body? Who’s dare touch her?
fox32chicago.com
Man, 48, in serious condition after being shot multiple times in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 48-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot multiple times in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood Wednesday morning. Police say the victim was standing outside around 8:45 a.m. in the 8800 block of South Lowe Avenue when a vehicle approached and an unknown offender started firing shots. The...
fox32chicago.com
59-year-old man shot in neck on Chicago's South Side, in critical condition
CHICAGO - A 59-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the neck on Chicago's South Side Wednesday morning. The victim was outside in the 7900 block of South Maryland Avenue around 11:45 a.m. when he was hit in his neck and his left shoulder, Chicago police say.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged in Humboldt Park shooting that seriously wounded woman
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in a shooting that seriously wounded a woman this July in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Jason Munson, 37, was arrested Monday in the South Loop and charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, police said. Munson allegedly shot and seriously wounded a 39-year-old...
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot in head, body on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A man was killed after being shot in the head and body in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood Monday afternoon. Around 4:06 p.m., police say the 30-year-old victim was in the 11300 block of South Michigan Avenue when shots were fired. The man was struck in the head and lower...
Shooting in Dolton: 1 killed, another hurt after shots fired in gymnasium, police say
One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a south suburban gymnasium, police said.
'I'm heartbroken': 5-year-old boy shot in head, dad also critically hurt in Rogers Park, police say
A 5-year-old boy and his father were critically hurt in a shooting on Chicago's North Side, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot at West Pullman gas station: police
CHICAGO - A 25-year-old man was shot to death while at a gas station in West Pullman on Chicago's South Side early Wednesday. Around 9:19 a.m., the victim was shot multiple times in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the...
Man fatally shot at gas station on Far South Side
CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man was fatally shot at a gas station on the city’s Far South Side. The shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood. Police said the man was at a gas station when two offenders approached him and began firing […]
16-year-old charged in double shooting of sisters in Little Village
CHICAGO — A 16-year-old male has been charged with murder following the shooting of two sisters in Little Village nearly a week ago. According to police, the offender was arrested Monday in the 3300 block of West Ogden Avenue. He is officially charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery and […]
fox32chicago.com
'Come here': Man tried to kidnap 8-year-old girl on Chicago's West Side, police say
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a man who tried to lure an 8-year-old girl to follow him in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Shortly before 4 p.m. on August 23, police say the girl was riding her bicycle in an alley in the 1500 block of North Kildare Avenue when she was approached by a male suspect.
fox32chicago.com
Two men with gunshot wounds show up at Chicago firehouse for medical aid
CHICAGO - Two men who were shot took refuge in a firehouse Monday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The men, 19 and 31, were hanging out on the street around 8:19 p.m. when they were struck by gunfire that broke out in the 4600 block of South Winchester Avenue, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 30, shot dead in Sheridan Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Monday night in the Sheridan Park neighborhood on Chicago's North Side. The 30-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 11:41 p.m. when to gunmen walked up and began shooting at him in the 4600 block of North Dover Street, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Suspects carjacking victims at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Grand Crossing residents about two carjackings that occurred Tuesday. In each incident, two to three male offenders approached a victim, who was standing just outside their vehicle. The offenders displayed a handgun and then demanded the victim's vehicle, police said. The offenders then entered...
fox32chicago.com
Two men shot, one critically wounded, in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - Two men were shot and one was critically wounded Monday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The men, ages 34 and 40, were shot around 8:52 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to Chicago police. The 40-year-old was shot multiple times across his body...
Chicago shooting: 2 shot, 1 killed outside Morgan Park police station, authorities say
Two people were shot on the city's South Side Sunday night, authorities said.
Man killed in shooting at Dolton gymnasium ID'd by medical examiner
One person was killed, now identified, and another was injured in a shooting at a south suburban gymnasium, authorities said.
fox32chicago.com
Girl, 15, shot while riding in car in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old girl was shot and hospitalized Monday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood. The teen was riding in a vehicle around 1:01 a.m. when someone in a white SUV pulled up next to them and started shooting in the 8800 block of South Commercial Avenue, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Teen hit while riding bike in Jefferson Park
CHICAGO - A teen riding his bike out of an alley was struck by a car and hospitalized Tuesday night in the Jefferson Park neighborhood. The 17-year-old rode his bike out of an alley and onto the street in the 5500 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue where he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Pilsen man charged with reckless conduct after blocking CTA Red Line exit while armed
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old Pilsen man was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless conduct after causing a disturbance at a CTA Red Line station in South Loop. Nehemiah Knox was seen by police blocking access to the entrance/exit of a CTA Red Line station near East...
fox32chicago.com
Hit-and-run driver sought who injured elderly pedestrian in Washington Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police are seeking the driver involved in a hit-and-run that seriously wounded a pedestrian last week in the Washington Park neighborhood. On Aug. 22 around 10:17 p.m., a white, four-door Kia Optima was traveling eastbound on 51st Street near Michigan Avenue when it struck an elderly pedestrian who was crossing the street and kept driving, according to police.
