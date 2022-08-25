ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Daily Mail

Trump lawyer told New York AG she searched Mar-a-Lago office, closets and drawers for documents - six days before the Mar-a-Lago subpoena to find classified files - so what else did she find?

A lawyer representing Donald Trump in a New York tax fraud probe told a court that she thoroughly searched his Mar-a-Lago home for documents - less than a week before the Justice Department subpoenaed him in an investigation over his handling of highly classified records. Though the investigations are separate,...
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
Daily Mail

Alec Baldwin is sued for $25million by family of Marine killed in Kabul after publicly shaming the fallen soldier's sister on Instagram because she attended the Capitol riot

Alec Baldwin is being sued by the family of a Marine called at Kabul Airport on Afghanistan last year after publicly shaming his sister for attending the Capitol riot. It is the third time the family of Rylee McCollum, the fallen soldier, has attempted to take action against the star. Previous attempts have been dismissed due to errors in the filing process.
