Rock Island, IL

Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix street closures start Sept. 2

By Sharon Wren
 6 days ago

Certain streets in downtown Rock Island will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 2, as preparations begin for the 27 th annual Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix on Labor Day weekend. People who are staying downtown after 5 p.m. Friday should move their cars to streets that are not affected by the racecourse. City police will be on hand to help enforce the street closings and cars left on posted streets after 5 p.m. may be towed.

(racerockisland.info)

The kart races through the streets of The District also affect travel and bus routes in that area over the Labor Day weekend. Traffic westbound into Rock Island from Moline on Fourth Avenue will be detoured onto First or Seventh Avenues at 24th Street. Access to local businesses will remain open. Traffic coming into the downtown on 17th Street will be detoured at Fifth Avenue. In addition, 18th, 19th and 20th Streets will be closed between First and Fifth Avenues and 17th Street will be closed between Third and Fifth Avenues. Second, Third and Fourth Avenues will be closed between 17th and 20th Streets.

Police officers will be on duty throughout the weekend, including overnight, to ensure road closings are observed. Roads will remain closed at night. People coming to The District for evening entertainment are encouraged to use First Avenue.

Bus routes to and from the MetroLink transit station at Second Avenue and 20th Street will remain unchanged until 5 p.m. Friday, when the station will close. A temporary transfer point until end of business Sunday will be established.

No public parking lots in Rock Island will be closed. Access to the parking garage will be only on Sixth Street via Third Avenue. Private parking lots that are being used as pit areas for racers include the former Argus building, the former Goodyear/Bell Service, the former Zimmerman used car lot and the U.S. Bank building at 18th Street and Fourth Avenue.

Roads will reopen to normal traffic by Monday morning. Race fans coming down for the races are encouraged to park in the city parking garage or the Modern Woodman parking lot on the south side of First Avenue across from Schwiebert Park. Another parking option is to park in the neighborhoods south of Fifth Avenue and enter the race area on 19 th Street past the Rock Island Public Library.

Local 4 WHBF

Trio of plant sales to green up your home

Plant lovers, mark Saturday, September 17 on your calendars. There will be not one, not two, but three plant sales that day in the Illinois Quad Cities where you can buy new plants to green up your indoor spaces before cold weather sets in. The Moline Horticulture Society is holding a plant sale at Moline’s […]
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Road open in Walcott

The Scott County Secondary Roads Department has announced that 60th Avenue between Memorial Drive and 165th Street, south of Walcott is now open. The road had been closed since Monday, June 20th for a culvert replacement.
WALCOTT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Rayapati gives thanks for successful Sesquicentennial

Dear Moline residents, greater Quad Cities community and visitors and guests: Those of us with stage and musical experience know that following a major performance, a certain melancholic feeling comes over the event planners and performers. There are no more rehearsal nights with friends, and the rush of adrenaline from performing before a live audience […]
MOLINE, IL
