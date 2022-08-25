Read full article on original website
‘Megalopolis’: Shia LaBeouf & Jason Schwartzman Among Six New Additions To Francis Ford Coppola Epic
Francis Ford Coppola continues to fill out the ensemble for his epic Megalopolis, with Talia Shire (The Godfather), Shia LaBeouf (Honey Boy), Jason Schwartzman (The French Dispatch), Grace Vanderwaal (Stargirl), Kathryn Hunter (The Tragedy of Macbeth) and James Remar (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood) being its newest additions. The actors are set to star alongside previously announced cast members including Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne and Aubrey Plaza. In Megalopolis, which is billed as a story of political ambition, genius and conflicted love, the fate of Rome haunts a modern world unable to solve its own social problems....
Venice: Noah Baumbach’s Fest Opener ‘White Noise’ Gets Warm Reception
The world premiere of Noah Baumbach’s White Noise received a warm reception as the opening-night film of the Venice Film Festival. The Venice gala audience gave the film a three-minute standing ovation, with big cheers for lead Adam Driver in particular. The first-ever Netflix film to open the world’s oldest festival appeared to amuse and amaze in equal measure.More from The Hollywood ReporterNew Technology Makes Home Theaters More Immersive Than Ever'White Noise' Review: Adam Driver and Noah Baumbach Take a Bold Stab but Don DeLillo's Novel Still Seems UnfilmableVenice Film Festival Kicks Off With Netflix's 'White Noise' and a Message From...
