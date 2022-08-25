ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Carly Pearce Hilariously Tweets She 'Peed My Dress' Because Of Shania Twain

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35yrQ3_0hVDCDvV00
Photo: Getty Images

Carly Pearce had the best reaction when she earned a standing ovation from Shania Twain during the 15th Annual ACM Honors at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. The Academy of Country Music hosted the event at the legendary venue on Wednesday evening (August 24).

Pearce, the reigning ACM Female Artist of the Year, returned to host the ACM Honors for the second year in a row , taking the stage in a stunning blue dress . During the show, she performed her latest radio single, “ What He Didn’t Do .” The smash-hit heartbreak anthem is one of the fan-favorite tracks included on Pearce’s album 29: Written In Stone , which released last year. The heartfelt performance was one that earned praise from Twain, who was honored with the ACM Poet’s Award that evening. Pearce, dubbing herself the “ultimate fangirl” with a hashtag on Twitter, couldn’t help but laugh as she wrote:

“Well, I just told [Shania Twain] into the microphone that I ‘peed my dress’ that she gave me a standing ovation after my performance to everyone at [The Ryman].”

Pearce’s fans and social media followers seemed to understand, however… The Academy of Country Music added a laughing emoji to a tweet reading, “It happens to the best of us.” Others applauded Pearce’s performance, laughed it off, and credited her for being so real. Another social media user said: “This might be the greatest thing you’ve ever tweeted.”

Other performers that evening included Kelsea Ballerini , Dierks Bentley , Brooks & Dunn , The Warren Brothers , Dan + Shay , Jordan Davis , ERNEST , Vince Gill , HARDY , Wynonna Judd , Avril Lavigne , Little Big Town , Morgan Wallen , and Lainey Wilson .

The 15th Annual ACM Honors will make its return to television with its debut on FOX, set to air on Tuesday, September 13 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET, according to the Academy of Country Music.

Pearce will be performing during the 2022 Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 24th. Fans can tune in to stream live via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and watch via an exclusive national television broadcast special on The CW Network in October. Find available tickets here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed

“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
NASHVILLE, TN
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

173K+
Followers
20K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy