Carly Pearce Hilariously Tweets She 'Peed My Dress' Because Of Shania Twain

Carly Pearce had the best reaction when she earned a standing ovation from Shania Twain during the 15th Annual ACM Honors at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. The Academy of Country Music hosted the event at the legendary venue on Wednesday evening (August 24).

Pearce, the reigning ACM Female Artist of the Year, returned to host the ACM Honors for the second year in a row , taking the stage in a stunning blue dress . During the show, she performed her latest radio single, “ What He Didn’t Do .” The smash-hit heartbreak anthem is one of the fan-favorite tracks included on Pearce’s album 29: Written In Stone , which released last year. The heartfelt performance was one that earned praise from Twain, who was honored with the ACM Poet’s Award that evening. Pearce, dubbing herself the “ultimate fangirl” with a hashtag on Twitter, couldn’t help but laugh as she wrote:

“Well, I just told [Shania Twain] into the microphone that I ‘peed my dress’ that she gave me a standing ovation after my performance to everyone at [The Ryman].”

Pearce’s fans and social media followers seemed to understand, however… The Academy of Country Music added a laughing emoji to a tweet reading, “It happens to the best of us.” Others applauded Pearce’s performance, laughed it off, and credited her for being so real. Another social media user said: “This might be the greatest thing you’ve ever tweeted.”

Other performers that evening included Kelsea Ballerini , Dierks Bentley , Brooks & Dunn , The Warren Brothers , Dan + Shay , Jordan Davis , ERNEST , Vince Gill , HARDY , Wynonna Judd , Avril Lavigne , Little Big Town , Morgan Wallen , and Lainey Wilson .

The 15th Annual ACM Honors will make its return to television with its debut on FOX, set to air on Tuesday, September 13 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET, according to the Academy of Country Music.

Pearce will be performing during the 2022 Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 24th. Fans can tune in to stream live via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and watch via an exclusive national television broadcast special on The CW Network in October. Find available tickets here .