Read full article on original website
Related
KRQE News 13
US clears updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Wednesday authorized its first update to COVID-19 vaccines, booster doses that target today’s most common omicron strain. Shots could begin within days. The move by the Food and Drug Administration tweaks the recipe of shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna that...
Food Stamps: States Extending Emergency Allotment Money Through September 2022
Emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. According to the U.S. Department of...
Many Black Americans disappointed in lack of progress on racial inequality following George Floyd’s death: survey
Story at a glance Last October, the Pew Research Center surveyed more than 3,000 Black Americans on their place in U.S. society. Recently published findings from the survey found a shift in attitude toward the national attention on racial inequality following the death of George Floyd. The findings show that 65 percent of respondents do…
Comments / 0