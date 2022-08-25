ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

US clears updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Wednesday authorized its first update to COVID-19 vaccines, booster doses that target today’s most common omicron strain. Shots could begin within days. The move by the Food and Drug Administration tweaks the recipe of shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna that...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Many Black Americans disappointed in lack of progress on racial inequality following George Floyd’s death: survey

Story at a glance Last October, the Pew Research Center surveyed more than 3,000 Black Americans on their place in U.S. society.   Recently published findings from the survey found a shift in attitude toward the national attention on racial inequality following the death of George Floyd.   The findings show that 65 percent of respondents do…
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy