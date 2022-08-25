What was expected to be a very emotional trial, took an unexpected turn Monday. Jury selection began Monday in the Intoxication Manslaughter trial of Jerrod Lee Watkins, who was indicted on two separate occasions for the deaths of Robert Jackson and Jillian Blanchard after two separate accidents that occurred on June 13, 2020. Watkins was scheduled to face a jury in Jackson’s death, as well as the failure to stop and render aid charge. The trial in the Blanchard case would follow.

BRIDGE CITY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO