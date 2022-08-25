ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

No current threat for Florida, but busy tropics

Hot and humid today with highs in the low 90s, partly cloudy skies and light winds out of the southeast. Through the afternoon the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms will increase close to the coast, but higher chances for scattered showers and storms will occur inland, with some very heavy inland rainfall possible.
South Florida events tackle opioid crisis

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Wednesday isInternational Overdose Awareness Day, and leaders across the community are talking openly about issues seen across the opioid crisis. In Martin County, a town hall is planned for 6 p.m. Wednesday. It is the third in a series being held this year aiming to tackle the crisis.
Florida grants $2.7 million to Fort Pierce for King's Landing development

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded Fort Pierce $2.7 million for economic development at 2nd Street Bistro Tuesday morning. Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle joined the governor. The main focus is infrastructure improvements around downtown and the Kinds Landing building site. As part of the...
