Orange, TX

Jason Samuel Browning

Jason Samuel Browning, 43, of Vidor, Texas, passed away on August 26, 2022, at home in Orange. Funeral Services will be 6:00 p.m., Friday, September 2, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Pastor Keith Herrin. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m., Friday, September 2, 2022, at Claybar...
VIDOR, TX
James Carol Henry

James Carol Henry, 63, of Houston, passed away on August 27, 2022, at Houston Methodist Hospital in Sugarland. Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m., Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Pastor Reagan Waggoner. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in Orange.
HOUSTON, TX
Elites Coming Back To The Sabine

The 2023 Bassmaster Elite Schedule features just one trip to Texas and it will be on the Sabine River June 1-4. The Elites were here back in 2021 with Jason Christie (above) taking the win with long trips up the Sabine River. The Greater Orange Chamber of Commerce and the...
ORANGE, TX
Sadie Jewel Huffman LeBouef

Sadie Jewel Huffman LeBouef, age 91 of Orange, Texas, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 in Beaumont, Texas. Services to honor Sadie’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Dorman Funeral Home. Interment will immediately follow at Autumn Oaks Memorial Park. Family and friends will gather for a visitation from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Dorman Funeral Home.
ORANGE, TX
Orange, TX
Obituaries
Julianna Marie Wingate

Julianna Marie Wingate, 39, of Orange, passed away on August 21, 2022, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont. Mass of a Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 3, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Orange. Officiating will be Father M. Shane Baxter. Burial will follow at St. Mary...
ORANGE, TX
Stetsons And Stilettos Honor Phelan

STETSONS AND STILETTOS GALA: BENEFITTING CASA OF THE SABINE NECHES REGION. SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5TH, 2022 * HONORING TEXAS SPEAKER DADE PHELAN. COME JOIN US FOR THE STETSONS AND STILETTOS GALA, HONORING TEXAS SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE DADE PHELAN, SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5TH, 2022. THE EVENT WILL BE HELD AT THE ORANGE...
ORANGE, TX
Gene Raymond Edgerly

Gene Raymond Edgerly, 87 of Orange, TX died August 28, 2022 at his home. Gene was born on December 1, 1934 in Port Arthur, TX to Jewel and Isabel (Gonsoulin) Edgerly. He attended and graduated from Thomas Edison High School in Port Arthur, TX in 1953. After graduating from high...
ORANGE, TX
Smith Player of the Game

Our Team Granger/KOGT Player of the Week is Orangefield’s Kane Smith. Smith had five tackles, three assists and a 96 yard pick six as the Bobcats start the season 1-0 with a win over Bridge City. Week One – Kane Smith, OF vs BC, Aug. 25. Week Two...
New Stop Signs Approved

On Tuesday Orange County Commissioners approved three new stop signs to be put up. Two are in the Little Cypress area and the other is in Victory Gardens near Bridge City. In Little Cypress stop signs will be placed at the corner of Little Cypress Drive and West Bluff Rd. And you’ll also see one at the intersection of Pine Park Blvd and Timberlane.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Watkins Sentenced To 40 Years

What was expected to be a very emotional trial, took an unexpected turn Monday. Jury selection began Monday in the Intoxication Manslaughter trial of Jerrod Lee Watkins, who was indicted on two separate occasions for the deaths of Robert Jackson and Jillian Blanchard after two separate accidents that occurred on June 13, 2020. Watkins was scheduled to face a jury in Jackson’s death, as well as the failure to stop and render aid charge. The trial in the Blanchard case would follow.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
BC Man Jailed After Pursuit

On August 26, 2022, at 0407 hours, Newton County Sheriff’s Office Dispatcher received a call that advised someone just drove off in their Dodge Dually from their residence in the 1300 Block of CR 4203 in Deweyville. Deputies Cathey and Ambrose were instrumental in taking Carlton Dale Wolford, 37, of Bridge City, into custody after a short vehicle pursuit. Wolfford was arraigned on Saturday, August 27, 2022, and charged with the following offenses:
BRIDGE CITY, TX

