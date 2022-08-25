One person taken to a hospital after car crashes into home in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A car appears to have crashed into a house in Fayette County.

We observed a truck with heavy damage to its front and a house with a large hole in one of its sides.

County dispatchers said emergency crews were dispatched to 405 Second Street in Lemont Furnace at around 12:18 p.m.

At least one person has been taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

