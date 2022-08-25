ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, PA

One person taken to a hospital after car crashes into home in Fayette County

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G3Bs1_0hVDBrl000

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A car appears to have crashed into a house in Fayette County.

We observed a truck with heavy damage to its front and a house with a large hole in one of its sides.

County dispatchers said emergency crews were dispatched to 405 Second Street in Lemont Furnace at around 12:18 p.m.

At least one person has been taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
wtae.com

One person in the hospital following crash in Harmar

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Allegheny County 911 dispatchers confirmed one person was taken to a hospital following a crash in Harmar on Tuesday morning. The crash happened a little after 4 a.m. on Locust Hill Road. Police, paramedics and a tow truck were all brought to the scene. There...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Fayette County, PA
Crime & Safety
Fayette County, PA
Accidents
City
Home, PA
County
Fayette County, PA
City
Lemont Furnace, PA
City
Lemont, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 dead in wrong-way crash in Westmoreland County

SOUTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was killed in a crash on Route 31 in South Huntingdon Township.The two-vehicle crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Mount Pleasant Road on Tuesday. The Westmoreland County Coroner's Office said Nathan Dzimiera was driving south in the northbound lane when another person driving north in the proper lane tried to avoid Dzimiera's vehicle but the two crashed in a "T-Bone type collision."
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Garage collapses on cars, police searching for hit-and-run driver

CRABTREE, Pa. — The ceiling of the garage behind 44 Middle Row in Crabtree has collapsed. The walls are broken and the two cars and the items stored inside are severely damaged. Watch the report from Westmoreland County: Click the video player above. "It's all destroyed," said Luke Finlay.
CRABTREE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Cox Media Group
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Injuries reported in early morning crash in Penn Hills

One person was unconscious and another was trapped in their vehicle after a crash early Monday in Penn Hills, officials said. Crews responded to the intersection of Frankstown Road and Robinson Boulevard after reports of a two-vehicle crash with multiple injuries, according to the Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company. At the scene, responders found one patient unconscious in one vehicle and another patient entrapped but uninjured in another.
PENN HILLS, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man shot, killed in Mt. Oliver

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A man was killed in a shooting in Mt. Oliver on Tuesday. According to a release from Allegheny County police, County 911 was notified of a shooting in the 100 block of Dawes Street at 7:21 p.m. Once on scene, first responders found an man...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Blair County home catches fire, woman rescued by police

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Allegheny Township Police rescued a woman after she was trapped inside her home early Tuesday morning. The Allegheny Township Fire Department said it received a call for a fire at 2:45 a.m. on Orangewood Drive, and when they arrived, police were already rescuing the homeowner from the back of her […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Somerset County Inn catches fire, 3 rooms burned

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Crews responded to a fire at a Somerset County Inn on Monday, Aug. 29. The fire started sometime in the evening at the Knights Inn. According to the Somerset Fire Departments Jim Clark, the fire started on the backside of the inn and spread to three rooms. What caused the […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
98K+
Followers
126K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy