Olivia Wilde Explained The Full Reason That She Fired Shia LaBeouf From "Don't Worry Darling"

By Alex Gurley
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47FUgY_0hVDBhAy00

Olivia Wilde revealed the real reason she fired Shia LaBeouf from Don't Worry Darling — and she didn't hold back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41MjxL_0hVDBhAy00
Gabe Ginsberg / WireImage / Getty Images, Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection

Shia was originally cast to star in the film but by the end of 2020, he had been dropped from the lineup and replaced by Harry Styles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zzMIK_0hVDBhAy00
Rich Fury / Getty Images

At the time, the reason for Shia's departure was cited as "scheduling conflicts" but months later, rumors began to surface that Shia had actually been fired for clashing with the cast and crew.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=003tvg_0hVDBhAy00
Rich Fury / Getty Images

Now, Olivia is revealing what actually went down — and it sounds like the rumors were at least partially true.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NuX4B_0hVDBhAy00
Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images

"I say this as someone who is such an admirer of his work: His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions," Olivia told Variety .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XuDMR_0hVDBhAy00
Rachel Murray / Getty Images for MAKERS

She continued, "He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don’t personally believe that is conducive to the best performances."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZiW2C_0hVDBhAy00
David M. Benett / Dave Benett / WireImage / Getty Images

Olivia also touched on the sexual, emotional, and psychological abuse allegations against Shia, which came out after he was fired from the film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yQ0zv_0hVDBhAy00
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

"A lot came to light after this happened that really troubled me, in terms of his behavior," Olivia said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pjcby_0hVDBhAy00
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

She noted that for the film, they needed an "energy that was incredibly supportive" especially as she was going to be asking costar Florence Pugh "to be in very vulnerable situations."

@oliviawilde / Via instagram.com

"My priority was making her feel safe and making her feel supported," Olivia explained, later adding, "I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work."

@oliviawilde / Via instagram.com

She continued, "Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J07GB_0hVDBhAy00
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

As for Shia, she says she is "just really wishing him health and evolution because I believe in restorative justice."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w7uMK_0hVDBhAy00
Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images for BFI

You can read all that Olivia had to say here .

If you or someone you know have experienced sexual assault, you can call the ​ National Sexual Assault Hotline​ at 1-800-656-HOPE, which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search your local center ​ here ​.

If you or someone you know are in immediate danger as a result of domestic violence, call 911. For anonymous, confidential help, you can call the 24/7 ​National Domestic Violence Hotline​ at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or chat with an advocate via the website.

