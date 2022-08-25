Olivia Wilde Explained The Full Reason That She Fired Shia LaBeouf From "Don't Worry Darling"

Few celebrities are as outspoken and intelligent as Lady Gaga, who has become one of today's boldest cultural icons. Gaga has always been a loud, provocative pop star who didn't mind singing about sex in her songs. Not that writing about sex in music is anything new, but Gaga's music videos and lyrics somehow offended certain people and made them ask odd questions. A male journalist felt particularly compelled to inquire about the lyrics the singer-songwriter and makeup tycoon was using in her songs. During a 2009 interview, the journalist asked if she is "scared" that having "sexual references" in her songs could "undermine the music," reports Refinery29.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO