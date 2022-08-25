ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Eater

15 Quintessential Austin Drive-Thrus

Forget those national fast food chain drive-thrus. Austin is chock full of local restaurants offering grub without the unbearable act of leaving your car. Some are classic city landmarks, like Sandy’s Hamburgers and drive-in Top Notch (though, yes, a drive-in, but still), which was lovingly featured in Richard Linklater’s Dazed and Confused, while others are bucking the idea of what a typical drive-thru should offer, such as salad joint Baby Greens or the wood-grilled whole chickens offered at Fresa’s. With that, here are the best drive-thru restaurants and mini-chains found in Austin for quick-and-easy casual meals.
Eater

Rainey Street Bar Is Closing Because of Downtown Development

Downtown Austin bar and club Reina is closing on Sunday, September 11 because of impending development construction. The 78 Rainey Street address will make way for residential building developments. The bar opened in January 2020. Similarly, on the same bar-filled street, Craft Pride, Container Bar, and Bungalow closed this year. One of Reina’s co-owners, Paolo Soriano, is involved with the forthcoming nightlife spot opening in the former La Bare on East Riverside and South Congress.
AUSTIN, TX
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KSAT 12

Austin voters banned homeless people from camping in public spaces. The city is creating housing for them but not fast enough.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Early one morning in mid-August, police officers and cleanup crews met at Roy G. Guerrero Park in East Austin, where dozens of people have lived in tents and under tarps among the trees for months. Police and public health workers maneuvered ATVs along dirt trails, reminding people living there that they would have to leave soon.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin's first Narcan vending machine is up and running

AUSTIN, Texas - A vending machine full of life-saving medication is now installed on the side of Sunrise Community Church in South Austin. The machine, installed earlier this month by the N.I.C.E. Project, contains naloxone, known as Narcan. "Having one available is similar to having a defibrillator available," said Mark...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Austin loses advocate for the environment and people

Jack Goodman, who worked to convince the Texas Legislature to create a conservation district to help protect Barton Springs and the Edwards Aquifer and then served on that district’s board for 22 years, died Aug. 24 after a lengthy illness. He was 76. His wife, former Council Member and...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Celebrate Black Food Week With Austin Justice Coalition

The 6th Annual Black Food Week is coming back to town, and we were joined by Associate Director of Communications from Austin Justice Coalition, Ishia Lynette to tell us more. “This year we’re going bigger and better with three full weeks of food, drinks, and community empowerment. We’ll have two restaurant weeks and a full week dedicated to food trucks, don’t forget to show us all the wonderful things you got and use to join in on the fun.
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonthly.com

How Madame Hipple Became Austin’s Greatest Psychic

A chance encounter in 1941 turned Augusta Hipple into Madame Hipple, Austin’s resident clairvoyant. While working as a janitor at the University of Texas, she was approached by a group of students with a problem: The football team had a crucial game against A&M, and they were seeking supernatural assistance. “A fortune teller?” she asked. “I am one.”
AUSTIN, TX

