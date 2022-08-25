Read full article on original website
The Original Xbox Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The original Xbox is a benchmark in gaming history. Released in late 2001, the Microsoft-developed console challenged the stranglehold that Sony and Nintendo had on the console gaming market at the time. The original Xbox is also often credited with revolutionizing online gaming — commonplace in modern times — with its Xbox Live component released in 2002. But in addition to its impressive specs and multiplayer capabilities, it was the collection of classic titles — many of which were stuffed to brim in content — that truly made the Xbox console such a popular choice for gamers at the turn of the millennium and also contributed to its stunning transformation over the years.
Dead Island 2 Hell-A Edition: What's Included?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. "Dead Island 2" is officially on its way. The game was announced all the way back in 2014, but it had a somewhat rocky development cycle that left fans wondering what ever happened to it. Yager Development was hired to make "Dead Island 2" back in 2012 and it was announced at E3 2014 before numerous delays and creative differences led producer Deep Silver to fire the team. Luckily, Koch Media's CEO announced that the game was still happening and that developer Dambuster Studios would be taking over. Now, a new cinematic trailer has just released at the opening night of Gamescom 2022 that told fans they would finally get to play the game on February 3, 2023.
Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition: What's Included?
From what we know so far about one the biggest departures from previous titles in the franchise, it looks like "Sonic Frontiers" will be living up to its goal of pioneering a new era of "Sonic the Hedgehog" games. The game originally drew some backlash back in June, when fans were actually asking for the game to be delayed to patch up what they saw as potential problems in the gameplay teasers. Despite this, "Sonic Frontiers" is releasing on November 8 during the holiday season as planned, and preorders are now live for the PlayStations 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, the Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam — with a pending release through the Epic Games Store.
What Fortnite's Dance Lawsuit Ruling Really Means For The Game
Epic Games' "Fortnite" is one of the most popular games around, with over 250 million active players, according to activeplayers.io. However, few would call it original. For example, gamers often argue that "Fortnite" began as a blatant rip-off of "PUBG." In addition, "Fortnite" often collaborates with companies to implement popular...
Madden 23: The Difference Between Arcade, Competitive, And Simulation Modes Explained
"Madden NFL 23" released on August 23, 2022 to mixed reviews across the board. Critics are saying that although some aspects were still flawed and underwhelming, the new innovations have helped the franchise take a much needed step in the right direction — especially after the mess that was "Madden NFL 22." Though reviews seem to disagree on the merits of the new Skill Based Passing system (as seen in reviews from GamesRadar+ and GameInformer), it seems the general consensus across the board is that the FieldSENSE feature and other general updates to the in-game physics add a smooth touch of realism.
NFL・
The Massive Total War: Warhammer Map That's Been 10 Years In The Making
"Total War: Warhammer" is a subseries of games in the immensely popular turn-based real-time tactics series "Total War." What separates "Total War: Warhammer" from the rest of the "Total War" series is that it doesn't have a historical setting. Instead, "Total War: Warhammer" takes place in a fantasy realm home to Greenskins, Vampires, Dwarves, and of course, Humans. And Players must take control of one of these races or factions to build an empire through conquest and city management.
Why Ubisoft Won't Release Beyond Good And Evil 2
Occasional reassurances haven't changed the fact that the future of "Beyond Good and Evil 2" appears uncertain. The prequel to the 2003 Ubisoft-flop-turned-cult-classic was first revealed during the publisher's E3 conference in 2017. Since then, updates on the development of the game have not inspired much hope. Over five years have passed since the initial unveiling, and information has remained so sparse that it's unclear when the title will finally be available to the general public – or if that day will ever come.
Nintendo's Cracking Down Already On Splatoon 3
As one of the forefront properties available on Nintendo Switch, the "Splatoon" series will see its newest entry, "Splatoon 3," released on September 9. A follow-up to 2017's "Splatoon 2" — easily one of the best games released that year – "Splatoon 3" is one of the most highly anticipated games on the Nintendo Switch and is expected to deliver an ink-splattering experience that measures up to its highly lauded predecessors. However, while the release of "Splatoon 3" is only mere days away, it seems that some have already tried to get an unfair advantage ahead of the title's official release to the public.
Fortnite: How To Unlock Destiny 2 Skins
One of the many ways in which Epic has managed to ensure that "Fortnite" has remained one of the most played games in the world is by constantly updating it with new maps, weapons and skins. The developer has also managed to orchestrate dozens of crossover events with other IPs, bringing new fans to the series and creating a wacky space in which characters from multiple different properties can meet and battle for supremacy on the island. Epic's latest big crossover is no different, bringing "Destiny 2" to two of the biggest battle royales in the biz.
PlayStation Finally Confirms The Controller Fans Have Been Asking For
Gamescom 2022 is underway, and the opening night show has been full of big reveals and exciting news. Fans are getting updates on long-awaited games like "Hogwarts Legacy," "Return to Monkey Island," and the latest entry in the "Sonic" series, as well as announcements for brand new titles. In addition to these game reveals, gamers also got awesome hardware news from Sony. Namely, the company is finally giving fans the PlayStation 5 controller they've been asking for.
Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Reveals The Inevitable Truth About Console Exclusives
The current gaming landscape looks very different than what it did in previous console generations. More and more games are now being released on multiple devices. For example, a recent influx of PlayStation games have made their way onto PC, and even PlayStation's "Death Stranding" made it onto Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass.
Hideo Kojima's Gamescom Appearance Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Gamescom, the annual gaming trade show, is aalways n exciting event for gamers. Its opening night already featured a ton of world premieres that charmed many. Some of the more popular premieres include the announcement of "Dead Island 2," a new DualSense controller, and some fresh new gameplay from the upcoming open-world Sonic game "Sonic Frontiers." But one developer many gamers expected to see at the show didn't exactly appear in the capacity they expected.
The Last Of Us Part 1: Enhanced Listen Mode Explained
Iconic action-horror game "The Last of Us" was released for the PlayStation 3 back all the way back in 2013, but PS5 players are now going to be able to experience it in an entirely new way. "The Last of Us Part 1" remake is set to launch on Sept. 2, 2022, bringing several upgrades to Naughty Dog's dark masterpiece. The differences between the original and the new PS5 version include completely redesigned visuals (that have some fans divided), enhanced graphics, and reworked gameplay. The new release gives a new coat of paint and polish to one of the most beloved games of the last decade — and seems likely to replace the enhanced PS4 edition as the best way to play "The Last of Us."
Mario Kart 64 Vs Diddy Kong Racing: Which Was Actually Better?
"Mario Kart" is one of the most popular gaming series on the market – "Mario Kart 8" sold nearly 50 million copies alone. While the series seems to hold a monopoly on Nintendo racing games now, it wasn't always like that, though. In fact, in the Nintendo 64 era, Mario was challenged by none other than Diddy Kong.
Nintendo Legend Masahiro Sakurai Spills Secrets On New YouTube Channel
"Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" has reached the endpoint of its development. Nintendo updated the game for the last time in 2021, not long after Sora was revealed as the final DLC fighter. Director of "Super Smash Bros." Masahiro Sakurai even recently announced that he would be ending his daily "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" screenshots on Twitter — but he also affirmed that another personal project was already in the works. That new project isn't another game but a YouTube channel: Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games. With this new YouTube channel, Sakurai aims to share videos discussing and dissecting game design along with glimpses at old prototypes or design documents from the creator's previous projects.
Is Hardspace: Shipbreaker Coming To PS5 And PS4?
"Hardspace: Shipbreaker," the sci-fi puzzler from Blackbird Interactive, was released in May 2022 to high praise from critics. Carving up derelict ships floating through space with a variety of tools proved to be a novel and challenging experience, receiving recognition for its writing, clever social criticism, and commentary on the plight of working-class laborers in society.
Hogwarts Legacy's PlayStation Exclusive Quest Has Fans In An Uproar
Fans of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter are finally getting their chance to jump back into the fantasy world via a video game. It has been some time since J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World has made its way to consoles, as after the film series concluded in 2011, so did the "Harry Potter" games. Although, there have been a few exceptions, such as the mobile game "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" and multiple "Lego Dimensions" packs. So, it's understandable why gamers and fans of the series are clamoring to jump back into the magical Wizarding World.
Destiny 2 Will Finally Stop Throwing Away Expansion Content
For a long time, if someone spent their hard-earned money on a video game, they'd be able to play it for as long as the disc was read. But now, as consumers delve deeper and deeper into the world of digital transactions, the concept of ownership has become murky. While other industries aren't exempt from this change, it's especially prevalent in gaming, where nearly 90% percent of console games release exclusively on digital storefronts (via Ars Technica). Ever since the shift to on-demand digital goods, gamers have found themselves at the whim of game publishers. In an instant, content or entire expansions could be removed from a game. It's something "Destiny 2" players had to learn the hard way.
Is High On Life Coming To PS5 And PS4?
"High On Life" is an upcoming sci-fi shooter from co-creator of "Rick and Morty," Justin Roiland. Being developed by Roiland's studio, Squanch Games, the new shooter promises a mix of biopunk action and Roiland's unique brand of humor. Gamers will take control of a directionless loser who gets caught up in adventure when he teams up with some talking guns to become a bounty hunter and save Earth from aliens who see humanity as a narcotic.
Why Fortnite Apologized To Adriana Chechik Amid Twitch Ban
On August 25, Adriana Chechik — a former adult star and fledgling Twitch streamer — revealed that she been blocked from participating in the recent Twitch Rivals No Build Event for "Fortnite" an hour before it was set to begin. According to Chechik, there were two approval processes that she needed to pass in order to participate in the event — one from Twitch and another from Epic Games — and that she was ultimately turned away due to her history as an actress in the adult industry. Chechik was shown to be obviously distraught by the decision and said that she would be reaching out to Epic. Unfortunately, things would only go from bad to worse within the next 24 hours.
