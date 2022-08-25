Read full article on original website
Related
knowtechie.com
JBL’s newest earbuds have a touchscreen on the charging case
JBL just announced its Tour Pro 2 true wireless earbuds. The coolest thing? The 1.45-inch touchscreen on the charging case lets you control some of your phone’s features. That means you can leave your phone in your pocket more. The touchscreen has multiple screens to flick through, from managing your music to adjusting the earbuds’ settings and calls, messages, and social media notifications.
knowtechie.com
Review: Blue Tiger Solare solar-powered headset
At some point in the career of a tech product reviewer, you just start saying yes without determining the personal usability of an item. Such is the case with the Blue Tiger Solare. All the use cases are not relevant to my lifestyle. Regardless, Blue Tiger is a reliable communications...
knowtechie.com
Get the Google Pixel 6a right now at Amazon for just $370 (updated)
UPDATE 8/31/2022 6:30 AM ET: The deal has expired, but now the Pixel 6a is down to $399 instead of the previous $370. And if you need more options, there’s always this offer from Best Buy. Google’s Pixel 6a isn’t even a month old yet, but that isn’t stopping...
knowtechie.com
Best Buy is blowing out the Meta Portal for just $50
We hate to say it, but Meta finally made something useful with Meta Portal. And if you’re looking to add one to your home, Best Buy has it down to just $50. It previously sold for $179. For those who don’t know, Meta Portal is a smart video calling...
IN THIS ARTICLE
knowtechie.com
Samsung’s first-ever OLED TV sees its first discount of the year
Samsung’s latest OLED TVs are here, and they’re seeing their first significant discount of the year in Samsung’s Labor Day sale. The Samsung S95B OLED TV comes in two sizes. There’s the 65-inch for $2,999.99 and the 55-inch for $2,199.99, respectfully. The good news is that...
knowtechie.com
Chrome users: Delete these extensions, they’re stealing data
McAfee’s security researchers have found five Google Chrome extensions that are siphoning off browsing data. Some of these extensions are incredibly popular, with one having over 800,000 downloads. They’re all set up to secretly create money for the developer or whoever added the malicious code. They do this...
knowtechie.com
Logitech’s gaming handheld looks like a Switch and runs Android
Just a few weeks after Logitech announced its plans to develop a handheld gaming device, leaked images of the new project started to appear online. Earlier this week, Evan Blass (@evleaks on Twitter) shared some leaked screenshots of Logitech’s upcoming handheld device. It turns out that Logitech didn’t love...
knowtechie.com
Snapchat now has its own ‘dual-camera’ feature similar to BeReal
Dual-camera recording is the current hotness on video-sharing apps. Now, the often-copied Snapchat has added its own Dual Recording feature to the app. Snapchat first showed off the new feature at its Partner Summit event in April this year. It’s the first part of the suite of tools that Snapchat calls “Director Mode.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
knowtechie.com
Here’s how much Netflix’s ad-supported tier will cost
Netflix will charge between $7 and $9 for its upcoming ad-supported tier, according to a Bloomberg source with knowledge of the matter. This sum represents a nearly 50 percent discount on the normal ad-free price. Ad spots will average four minutes per hour, with commercials running at the start and middle of programming.
knowtechie.com
How SRT streaming works: the technical details
SRT streaming is a technology used to deliver video content over the internet. It is a newer technology in the video streaming industry. But it is quickly gaining popularity because it provides high-quality video with low latency. Though it is a unique technology, the concepts behind SRT streaming are not new.
knowtechie.com
Myria launches zero gas fee carbon-neutral L2 blockchain gaming ecosystem
Myria, the renowned blockchain gaming ecosystem, has launched its long-awaited blockchain gaming-focused Ethereum layer-2 (L2) scaling solution known as Myria L2. It comes packed with a full suite of developer and gamer-focused products, including Myria Developer SDK, Myria Wallet, and NFT marketplace. Myria L2 also delivers instant and secure trades...
knowtechie.com
Facebook is killing off its Gaming app this year
Facebook is killing the Facebook Gaming app on iOS and Android later this year. The company recently shared a notice letting users know that the app will no longer work or be available for download starting on October 28. The Facebook Gaming app came to mobile back in 2020, just...
knowtechie.com
Facebook is finally working on providing actual customer service
Facebook’s parent company Meta is assembling a customer service team to help address account and content-related complaints. The Oversight Board is making this a priority. The Board, though formed and funded by Meta, acts independently. It can advise Facebook on issues and make recommendations regarding the company’s content policies....
knowtechie.com
DuckDuckGo now offers free email protection for everyone
In July 2021, DuckDuckGo introduced Email Protection, a free service that strips trackers from emails, thereby protecting your privacy. However, the feature remained in beta, and users could only join via a waitlist. Thankfully, DuckDuckGo has finally rolled out the feature to everyone (h/t Engadget). At its core, the email...
knowtechie.com
Truth Social has been banned from the Google Play Store
Truth Social, the social media site created by the Trump Media and Technology Group after the former President was removed from Twitter, has been banned from the Google Play Store. The reason? Google has worries about the “insufficient content moderation” on the platform. Those concerns stem from the...
Comments / 1