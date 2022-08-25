ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moonbreaker Release Date Information

Moonbreaker will launch globally into Early Access on September 29 on PC and Mac. Players can have earlier access on Steam as Unknown Worlds will be hosting two free Steam Preview weekends before September 29.
Apex Legends Streamer iitzTimmy Catches Players Getting Boosted

Apex Legends streamer iitzTimmy recently caught people boosting in pubs. Boosting has been a common problem in many competitive multiplayer games, but rarely has it been so clearly caught on film. iitzTimmy is a Twitch streamer that's developed a community of over 2.4 million followers. He's known for being a...
Where Winds Meet Release Date Information

At the moment, there is no release date available for Where Winds Meet. The only information shared during the announcement was the trailer of the video game. The game is being developed to be available for PC players, and there will be an open beta test.
Is Sly on PlayStation Plus?

Sly will be available from September 20 and all Premium members will be able to get The Sly Collection, Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time, and Bentley's Hackpack.
Call of Duty Battle.net Game Deals Sale Revealed

It appears the time is now for those looking to play some Call of Duty on PC as the Game Deals sale has just arrived on Battle.net, Blizzard Entertainment's own storefront and game launcher. For those looking to pick up a digital copy of any of the recently released Call...
Warzone YouTuber Makes His Pick for Best Season 5 AR

Top-tier weapons have come and gone. There have been so many weapons that have been considered the best throughout Warzone's history. The Grau, M4, DMR, Bruen. All of these weapons had their time at the top. But, Warzone is an always-changing game. Nerfs and buffs are happening constantly to try and keep the game as balanced as possible.
What Time Does the Overwatch Anniversary Event End?

The Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 was a month long event where players were invited to collect featured skins to celebrate the upcoming release of Overwatch 2. Players had the opportunity to unlock every skin and the all-new "remixed" legendary skins. To unlock the skins, players had to pull them...
