Valorant Agent Tier List September 2022
Here is how the Agents stack up in Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 in September 2022.
Amazon Gaming Week: Dates, Games, Gear
Amazon Gaming Week has begun giving fans plenty to be excited about.
PlayStation Acquires Savage Game Studios, Establishes Mobile Division
Sony opened a PlayStation Studios Mobile Division this week featuring its latest acquisition, Savage Game Studios.
The Lords of the Fallen Playable Platforms Listed
The Lords of the Fallen playable platforms is pretty limited.
Moonbreaker Release Date Information
Moonbreaker will launch globally into Early Access on September 29 on PC and Mac. Players can have earlier access on Steam as Unknown Worlds will be hosting two free Steam Preview weekends before September 29.
Apex Legends Streamer iitzTimmy Catches Players Getting Boosted
Apex Legends streamer iitzTimmy recently caught people boosting in pubs. Boosting has been a common problem in many competitive multiplayer games, but rarely has it been so clearly caught on film. iitzTimmy is a Twitch streamer that's developed a community of over 2.4 million followers. He's known for being a...
Where Winds Meet Release Date Information
At the moment, there is no release date available for Where Winds Meet. The only information shared during the announcement was the trailer of the video game. The game is being developed to be available for PC players, and there will be an open beta test.
Back 4 Blood Expansion 2 Release Date Revealed
Back 4 Blood's upcoming second expansion, Children of the Worm, has been given an imminent release date. Here's what you need to know.
Pat McAfee Video Game Announced
The Pat McAfee Show is set to release a brand-new mobile video game tomorrow.
Is Sly on PlayStation Plus?
Sly will be available from September 20 and all Premium members will be able to get The Sly Collection, Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time, and Bentley's Hackpack.
Valorant Patch 5.05 Release Date: When is it?
Here's a breakdown of the Valorant Patch 5.05 release date.
The Outbound Ghost Release Date Revealed
Coming soon is a brand new take on the RPG-style game mode. The release date for the Outbound Ghost has just been revealed.
Apex Legends Clip Shows the Game Still Needs a Hit Registration Fix
It's no question that Apex Legends has had issues in the past regarding hit registration. There have been several incidents where players have hit almost every single shot without doing any damage. Fans of the game have gone tired of this problem as it has gone on for a long...
Call of Duty Battle.net Game Deals Sale Revealed
It appears the time is now for those looking to play some Call of Duty on PC as the Game Deals sale has just arrived on Battle.net, Blizzard Entertainment's own storefront and game launcher. For those looking to pick up a digital copy of any of the recently released Call...
Dead by Daylight Fall Sale Leak Explained
Dead by Daylight is one of the most well-known games when it comes to collaborations and sales. Just recently, Dead by Daylight and Resident Evil partnered together to release a new DLC.
Warzone YouTuber Makes His Pick for Best Season 5 AR
Top-tier weapons have come and gone. There have been so many weapons that have been considered the best throughout Warzone's history. The Grau, M4, DMR, Bruen. All of these weapons had their time at the top. But, Warzone is an always-changing game. Nerfs and buffs are happening constantly to try and keep the game as balanced as possible.
What Time Does the Overwatch Anniversary Event End?
The Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 was a month long event where players were invited to collect featured skins to celebrate the upcoming release of Overwatch 2. Players had the opportunity to unlock every skin and the all-new "remixed" legendary skins. To unlock the skins, players had to pull them...
The Last of Us Part 2 PS5 Upgrade: How to Upgrade from the PS4 Version
Upgrading from the PS4 version of The Last of Us Part 2 to the PS5 version is simple, but requires the PS5 Disc Edition.
New Pokemon Grafaiai Teased for Scarlet and Violet
Pokemon is just a few months away from yet another installment to the franchise. Its no question, that everybody like Pokemon and the games that come with it. And it's that time for another new game.
