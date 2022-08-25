Kentucky attorney general finds Louisville violated open records law several times

Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office has ruled in favor of The Courier Journal in its appeal that argued Louisville Metro Government violated the Kentucky Open Records Act by failing to respond in the legally required timeframe to several journalists' requests and making other errors through the city’s “NextRequest” system.

Wednesday’s nine-page ruling from Cameron’s office said Louisville Metro Government subverted the Open Records Act six times by not responding to requests from Courier Journal reporters within five business days and then failing, in some cases, to explain the cause of any delays or provide a date on which records would be available.

Five requests were for records from the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and one was for records from the Louisville Metro Police Department.

When the city would respond, it would say in several cases only that the “public records (the journalist sought) are in active use, storage or otherwise not available,” and the city also missed some of its own extended deadlines to reply, with one request not receiving a final response until two months after Metro Government received it, Assistant Attorney General Marc Manley wrote on behalf of Cameron's office.

While Louisville began using a NextRequest site in 2021 for accepting open-records requests from the public and reporters, Manley noted state law prohibits cities and agencies from requiring the use of a single form for requests.

NextRequest, which costs the city $30,000 annually, was expected to “improve efficiency and consistency” in responding to requests for “documents and other public materials,” a Metro Government press release said last year in announcing the new system.

But Michael Abate, an attorney for The Courier Journal and Kentucky Press Association, said the NextRequest system, “supposedly designed to streamline things, has made it much worse.”

The county attorney's office deferred to the mayor's office for comment. Joseph Lord, a spokesman for Fischer, told The Courier Journal in an email late Thursday afternoon that the Office of Management and Budget is reviewing the ruling. The city could choose to appeal within 90 days.

In one case, Courier Journal reporter Deborah Yetter attempted to submit a request to Louisville Metro Police staff, but instead of notifying Yetter of an open records email address to which she could send her inquiries, the city told Yetter to use NextRequest.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer’s administration has delegated the handling of open records to one official custodian, Chief Financial Office Monica Harmon, who in turn delegated her authority to Robin Berry, the city’s director of open records compliance, Manley wrote.

But the attorney general’s office noted The Courier Journal argued “Metro is improperly interfering with the official custodians of records for each of Metro’s departments because Metro has assumed complete command over whether and when responsive records are provided to requesters.”

And Manley wrote that “Metro may appoint a single official custodian of records to respond on behalf of all of its departments, but that person may not require a request under the Act to be submitted using the NextRequest form.”

Manley added in a footnote that it “is not clear, though, whether each of Metro’s subordinate departments has adopted regulations and procedures designating the same person” to serve as records custodian “because neither party has provided the rules and regulations for (Metro Corrections), LMPD or any other department.”

When Yetter did as the city asked and resubmitted her request via NextRequest on April 5 of this year, Manley noted the city did not respond until April 18, or nine business days later.

“Thus, Metro also subverted the act with respect to this request by failing to respond within five business days,” the attorney general’s office found.

Abate said Thursday morning that Cameron’s ruling is important because “the city has made the people jump through unnecessary steps and hurdles that make it harder to get records.”

“They don’t get to choose whether or not to comply with their transparency obligations,” Abate said of Metro Government. “That’s the law.”

The city had received 8,240 open records requests in calendar year 2021 and 6,322 requests as of July 1, 2022, putting it on pace to receive more than 12,000 requests by the end of this year, Manley wrote.

Berry told The Courier Journal in May her team of four “front line” staffers and one supervisor handle requests for all departments except MetroSafe, the city's emergency dispatch center, and that requests started backing up even more when the open-records team — part of Metro Government’s Office of Management and Budget — took over LMPD requests in February.

“We simply don’t have enough staff to handle the incoming workload,” Berry said earlier this year.

The city had asked the attorney general’s office “to consider the ‘totality of the circumstances,’ weighing Metro’s need to provide other governmental services to the people of Jefferson County in addition to having to comply with the act,” Manley wrote.

But the attorney general’s office said the city should direct its pleas instead to the state legislature, which has the ability to pass and amend Kentucky’s open-records laws .

“Further, it is Metro itself that decided to centralize all its responsibilities for complying with the act on behalf of all its departments,” Manley wrote. “This office will not judge the wisdom of that policy choice. But, having made that choice, Metro is not excused from having to comply with the act in all its particulars.”

