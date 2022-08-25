ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, OH

Ashland County commissioners: E-waste recycling event set for Oct. 1 at fairgrounds

By Barry Fortune
The Times-Gazette
 6 days ago

Ashland County Board of Commissioners

Thursday, Aug. 25 meeting

KEY ACTION Approved and entered into a contract with GreenBoard IT not to exceed $25,000 for an e-waste recycling event to be held at the county fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1.

DISCUSSION “As we are rebuilding the recycling center for the county,” said Commissioner Denny Bittle, “this is one of the things we did at the old recycling center. We are bringing that back. Not on a daily or weekly basis, but on a yearly basis. Now we have everything covered we did at the original recycling center. The only thing we have left, and we are working on it, is stoves or refrigerators and that is a whole different project because of the Freon.”

Farm tire recycling: Ashland County farm tire collection is Aug. 30 and 31

Other action at the Ashland County commissioners meeting

  • Appropriated $3,000 from the general fund to the Health Department for office supplies.
  • Approved using $850,000 in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding to purchase a building at 1211 Claremont Ave. to be used as the new Health Department location, and $84,775 for pre-construction work.
  • ARP funding in the amount of $1.388 million will also be used to pay for a portion of the new dog shelter on Baney Road. Total cost of the shelter is $2.988 million. Simonson Construction of the Ashland area was awarded the contract.
  • Authorized $200 to Holland & Muirden, Attorneys at Law toward the prosecution of four pending cases.
  • Authorized an amendment to the agreement with the city for ARP funding, which will allow the county to make a payment directly to the city for the water tower repainting project.
  • Approved and entered into a contract with Simonson Construction for construction of the new dog shelter.
  • Homeward Bound representative Ralph Tomassi presented a check to the commissioners for $600,000 as a donation from the organization to be used toward the construction of the dog shelter.
  • Ashland County Executive Director David Ross of the MHRB gave a presentation on the Suicide Prevention and Awareness Walk to be held Sept. 22 from 1:30 – 4 p.m. Following the presentation Commissioner James Justice read a proclamation declaring September Suicide Prevention Month for Ashland County.

UP NEXT : Meets at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 in the Commissioner’s Conference Room on the second floor of the County Office Building. Meetings are open to the public and livestreamed on the County Government Facebook page .

Ashland County, OH
