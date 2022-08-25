Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: Republicans Now Want to Defund the FBIWalter Rhein
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
Boynton Beach Fire Rescue launches new career-driven program for local youth
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It’s a crucial, life-saving job every community in our country depends on. Fire and rescue. Now, one department in our area is on a mission to get teens and young adults excited about pursing a possible future career as a firefighter or first responder.
Man with arm in sling makes $1,400 shoplifting run at Target in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a man who stole more than $1,000 worth of baby monitors and PS5 controllers from a Target store in Port St. Lucie. The crime happened in the afternoon of Aug. 17 at the store on SW Village Parkway. The thief spent less than 10 minutes inside the store.
Delray Beach change of command; Chief Sims is out and Chief Mager steps in
DELRAY BEACH; Fla (CBS12) — It's official! Chief Javaro Sims with the Delray Beach Police Department has retired and Tuesday night the change of command was held at West Atlantic High School. Assistant Chief Russ Mager was sworn in and will take over for Chief Javaro Sims. After 30...
Man killed in rollover crash in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after his car overturned in Lake Worth on Tuesday night. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Damaine Wagstaffe was traveling north in a 2010 Honda Civic on Haverhill Road near Lantana Road just before 11 p.m. when the crash occurred.
GPS tracker, shooter's palm print found on victim's car in Greenacres shooting
GREENACRES, Fla (CBS12) — Two men from Broward County are locked up, one in Palm Beach County, in connection to a shooting in Greenacres. And from the evidence, investigators believe the shooter and his accomplice used a GPS tracker to keep tabs on the victim in the days before the shooting.
911 audio released after road rage incident leaves woman in critical condition
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — New 911 audio from the West Palm Peach police department is shedding light on the moments a woman was shot during a road rage incident over the weekend. That woman is still in the hospital in critical condition after she was shot in...
Lightning strike causes small wildfire in Jupiter
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A lightning strike caused a wildfire at Cypress Creek Natural Area in Jupiter. According to the Palm Beach County Department of Environmental Resources Management, a pine tree was struck by lightning last Tuesday, Aug. 23. The strike ignited vegetation surrounding the pine, which caused a ten-acre wildfire.
Health advisory for six beaches in south Florida
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Six beaches in south Florida are under a health advisory watch after the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) said high levels of bacteria were found in the water on Monday. The FDOH said health department staff sampled the beach water at 13 locations...
Police: 17 year old purse snatcher arrested after officers recognize suspect
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say they recognized the 17-year-old boy who stole someone's purse after he was caught on surveillance video on Sunday. The incident took place on Sunday, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department. The suspect snatched the purse from the victim at the Walmart off of Gatlin Blvd.
Woman airlifted to hospital after road rage shooting
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital after a road rage shooting on Sunday at 8:14 a.m. According to West Palm Beach police, the incident began with an exchange of words between several people in a 2016 red Nissan Altima and a 44-year-old woman at the intersection of Australian Avenue and Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
Sheriff: Woman jumps from speeding car after driver leads deputies on chase
HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Delray Beach was arrested on Sunday after deputies say they were forced to ram his car to end a high-speed chase that included a woman leaping from the car at high-speed. Deputies say they saw a white 2020 Jeep driving recklessly...
WATCH: Port St. Lucie Police officer dragged from car during traffic stop
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — An officer of the Port St. Lucie Police Department said he was dragged from a car he pulled over during a routine traffic stop on Saturday morning. The officer noticed 19-year-old Dylan Morgan's vehicle when he was on patrol on SW Tulip Blvd....
Woman reported missing in Stuart
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a missing woman from Stuart. According to police, 42-year-old Adrian Patricia Robinson left east Stuart on Saturday at 3 a.m. while driving a 2007 Honda Pilot. Police found the car abandoned at a family member's home in Fort Pierce with the keys still inside of it.
Police: Man kills longtime friend in shooting in West Palm Beach, no charges
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say a man from Lake Worth shot and killed his longtime friend at an apartment in West Palm Beach. The shooting happened Friday night at the Emerald Isle apartment complex on San Marino Boulevard. The first officers on scene found the 25-year-old...
Man arrested on hoax bomb and weapons charges in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police found a man dressed in a ballistics vest with two guns and an AR-15 rifle in his car, along with a suspicious item that led to the evacuation of several homes in Port St. Lucie. The discovery of the weapons came during...
'Give me your money', restaurant employee robbed of her tips
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A restaurant employee was robbed at gunpoint after her shift on Sunday night. The Boca Raton Police Department says the incident took place in the parking lot of the Town Center Mall just before 9:30 p.m. The victim was walking to her car after her shift at True Food Kitchen, when she noted a blue sedan driving towards her.
Witness: Parkland school shooter struggled in middle school
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz struggled academically and behaviorally in middle school, laughing uncontrollably and blurting out inappropriate comments in class, destroying a bathroom sink and getting low grades, a former counselor testified Tuesday at his penalty trial for massacring 17 people. Jessica Clark...
Neighbor: Cruz 'would lose his temper, he would just break things .. seem out of his mind'
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPEC) — The Cruz family's next-door neighbor took the stand when the penalty trial of Parkland school killer Nikolas Cruz got underway Wednesday afternoon. Paul Gold described Nikolas Cruz having "strange behaviors" when he moved in, and Nikolas was about age 9. Gold lived there for...
Flood advisory issued for parts of Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Update: Flood advisory issued for portions of Palm Beach County. Century Village, Golden Lakes and Greenacres until 3:15 p.m. This morning, a weak area of high pressure located east of the Bahamas is providing an onshore wind which will once again bring shower and storm opportunities back to South Florida on your Wednesday afternoon.
Man from Riviera Beach wins $3.5M Florida Lotto jackpot
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Riviera Beach claimed a $3.5 million Florida Lotto jackpot. The drawing happened in May. David James, 70, chose to get his cash in a one-time lump sum payment of $2.26 million. James bought the winning ticket from the Publix on Blue...
