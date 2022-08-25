ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenacres, FL

cbs12.com

Man killed in rollover crash in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after his car overturned in Lake Worth on Tuesday night. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Damaine Wagstaffe was traveling north in a 2010 Honda Civic on Haverhill Road near Lantana Road just before 11 p.m. when the crash occurred.
LAKE WORTH, FL
Greenacres, FL
Florida Health
Florida Government
cbs12.com

Lightning strike causes small wildfire in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A lightning strike caused a wildfire at Cypress Creek Natural Area in Jupiter. According to the Palm Beach County Department of Environmental Resources Management, a pine tree was struck by lightning last Tuesday, Aug. 23. The strike ignited vegetation surrounding the pine, which caused a ten-acre wildfire.
JUPITER, FL
cbs12.com

Health advisory for six beaches in south Florida

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Six beaches in south Florida are under a health advisory watch after the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) said high levels of bacteria were found in the water on Monday. The FDOH said health department staff sampled the beach water at 13 locations...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Woman airlifted to hospital after road rage shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital after a road rage shooting on Sunday at 8:14 a.m. According to West Palm Beach police, the incident began with an exchange of words between several people in a 2016 red Nissan Altima and a 44-year-old woman at the intersection of Australian Avenue and Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Woman reported missing in Stuart

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a missing woman from Stuart. According to police, 42-year-old Adrian Patricia Robinson left east Stuart on Saturday at 3 a.m. while driving a 2007 Honda Pilot. Police found the car abandoned at a family member's home in Fort Pierce with the keys still inside of it.
STUART, FL
cbs12.com

'Give me your money', restaurant employee robbed of her tips

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A restaurant employee was robbed at gunpoint after her shift on Sunday night. The Boca Raton Police Department says the incident took place in the parking lot of the Town Center Mall just before 9:30 p.m. The victim was walking to her car after her shift at True Food Kitchen, when she noted a blue sedan driving towards her.
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Witness: Parkland school shooter struggled in middle school

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz struggled academically and behaviorally in middle school, laughing uncontrollably and blurting out inappropriate comments in class, destroying a bathroom sink and getting low grades, a former counselor testified Tuesday at his penalty trial for massacring 17 people. Jessica Clark...
PARKLAND, FL
cbs12.com

Flood advisory issued for parts of Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Update: Flood advisory issued for portions of Palm Beach County. Century Village, Golden Lakes and Greenacres until 3:15 p.m. This morning, a weak area of high pressure located east of the Bahamas is providing an onshore wind which will once again bring shower and storm opportunities back to South Florida on your Wednesday afternoon.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Man from Riviera Beach wins $3.5M Florida Lotto jackpot

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Riviera Beach claimed a $3.5 million Florida Lotto jackpot. The drawing happened in May. David James, 70, chose to get his cash in a one-time lump sum payment of $2.26 million. James bought the winning ticket from the Publix on Blue...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL

