Kyler Murray contract saga will pay off for Arizona Cardinals, Charles Barkley says

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray agreed to a new deal last month, but the new deal only came after an ongoing saga between the quarterback and the NFL team.

That saga will end up paying big dividends for the Cardinals, according to Charles Barkley.

The former Phoenix Suns star addressed Murray's new contract with the Cardinals during an interview on The Bickley and Marotta Show on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM on Thursday.

"I like the controversy in the offseason with Kyler Murray," Barkley said during the interview. "I like it because when you start holding your stars accountable — I went through it with (Suns owner Jerry Colangelo) and I went through it with (Suns coach Cotton Fitzsimmons), like, ‘Hey, when you the man, you got to be the man.'"

The Cardinals and Kyler Murray agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension that will keep the quarterback signed with the team through 2028 and will make him the highest-paid player in franchise history.

The deal, reportedly worth $230.5 million that includes $160 million guaranteed, makes Murray the second highest-paid quarterback in the league with an average salary of $46.1 million per year.

It’s the largest contract any player has ever signed with the Cardinals, besting the seven-year, $113 million deal given to wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald in 2011. The previous largest contract signed by a quarterback in Cardinals’ history was a five-year, $62.1 million deal for Kevin Kolb following his acquisition from the Eagles in a 2011 trade.

Barkley said that he thought the way the Cardinals handled the Murray situation would pay off for Arizona.

"I like the fact they challenged (Murray)," he told The Bickley and Marotta Show. "I feel like it’ll pay dividends. I want to see Kyler Murray take the next step and be that superstar quarterback. When they give you that much money, it change(s) the whole dynamic, it comes with great responsibility. I think he’s going to stand up to the challenge."

Murray completed a career-high 69.2% of his passes last season for 3,787 yards and 24 touchdowns against 10 interceptions, helping the Cardinals finish 11-6 and return to the playoffs for the first time in six years. He also rushed for 423 yards and five touchdowns on 88 carries in being named to his second consecutive Pro Bowl.

In three seasons, he has completed 66.9% of his passes for 11,480 yards and 70 touchdowns with 34 interceptions and has rushed for 1,786 yards and 20 TDs on 314 carries.

Selected No.1 overall in the 2019 draft out of Oklahoma, where he won the Heisman Trophy, Murray earned Rookie of the Year honors his first season and has been named to the Pro Bowl each of the past two seasons.

Murray became the first player in NFL history with 70 or more passing touchdowns and 20 or more rushing touchdowns in his first three seasons. His 66.86 completion percentage is the best in league history in a player’s first three years and his 1,057 completions are the second-most in league history in a player’s first three seasons.

In the interview, Barkley also shared how he felt about Cardinals GM Steve Keim and Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury.

“I’m a big Keim and Kliff Kingsbury fan," Barkley said. "I like Kliff a lot. I feel like he’s done a heck of a job making us relevant again."

The Arizona Republic's Bob McManaman contributed to this story.

