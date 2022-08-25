ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KATV

Group of Arkansas farmers hope state bans dicamba herbicide, enforce regulations

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A group of Arkansas farmers met on Tuesday in Little Rock to discuss why the public should be warned about a herbicide called Dicamba. This product is used in combating herbicide-resistant weeds in Dicamba Tolerant (DT) soybeans. Products containing dicamba can cause serious damage to non-dicamba-tolerant soybeans and to other sensitive crops and non-crop plants.
KATV

Arkansas receives $2 million toward maternal health care

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas is making strides in prenatal health care with millions of dollars being granted to assist current and expectant mothers across the state. In addition to the state's general assembly setting aside $1 million for pregnancy resource centers, the U.S Department of Health and Human Services awarded $2 million for maternal health care in Arkansas.
KATV

20 Arkansas counties declared disaster areas due to extreme drought

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has declared 20 Arkansas counties as disaster areas after the extreme summer heat resulted in a drought. Due to the consistent dry nature of the weather, many farmers and ranchers across the state struggled to efficiently satisfy the needs of their land, especially those with livestock.
KATV

Different district start dates are impacting student attendance across Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Students having a late start to the school year is nothing new. "Over the past few years, we've had between 3,500 and 4,000 students who are registered for school on day one, but don't show up by the tenth day. In Arkansas, after 10 consecutive days of non-attendance, then students are dropped as no-shows," said Ivy Pfeffer, deputy commissioner of the Arkansas Department of Education.
