KATV
Energy officials tout benefits of Inflation Reduction Act; UA solar project announced
LITTLE ROCK (TBP) — A new federal law that’s expected to impact climate change will extend or establish tax incentives for solar arrays, electric vehicles and U.S. manufacturers of solar array components, Arkansas energy officials said. On Friday, the Arkansas Advanced Energy Association hosted a virtual event to...
KATV
Group pushing for recreational marijuana in Arkansas releases first TV ad
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A new TV ad pushing for recreational marijuana in Arkansas is set to hit the airwaves on Wednesday. In this new ad, Responsible Growth Arkansas is highlighting where some of the taxes derived from sales will go toward. Whether Arkansans will see a recreational marijuana...
KATV
Group of Arkansas farmers hope state bans dicamba herbicide, enforce regulations
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A group of Arkansas farmers met on Tuesday in Little Rock to discuss why the public should be warned about a herbicide called Dicamba. This product is used in combating herbicide-resistant weeds in Dicamba Tolerant (DT) soybeans. Products containing dicamba can cause serious damage to non-dicamba-tolerant soybeans and to other sensitive crops and non-crop plants.
KATV
Arkansas lawmaker thinks duty to intervene law could've prevented Crawford County incident
Little Rock (KATV) — More than a week ago, a viral video involving two Crawford County Sheriff's deputies and one Mulberry Police officer beating up a man after he was arrested. State Senator Bob Ballinger(R-Ozark) District 5 told KATV the incident with those officers could've been avoided following a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KATV
Arkansas receives $2 million toward maternal health care
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas is making strides in prenatal health care with millions of dollars being granted to assist current and expectant mothers across the state. In addition to the state's general assembly setting aside $1 million for pregnancy resource centers, the U.S Department of Health and Human Services awarded $2 million for maternal health care in Arkansas.
KATV
20 Arkansas counties declared disaster areas due to extreme drought
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has declared 20 Arkansas counties as disaster areas after the extreme summer heat resulted in a drought. Due to the consistent dry nature of the weather, many farmers and ranchers across the state struggled to efficiently satisfy the needs of their land, especially those with livestock.
KATV
Different district start dates are impacting student attendance across Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Students having a late start to the school year is nothing new. "Over the past few years, we've had between 3,500 and 4,000 students who are registered for school on day one, but don't show up by the tenth day. In Arkansas, after 10 consecutive days of non-attendance, then students are dropped as no-shows," said Ivy Pfeffer, deputy commissioner of the Arkansas Department of Education.
KATV
New wheelchair helping veterans in Arkansas do what they couldn't before
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Disabled veterans have new technology that will help them live out their lives. The Action Trackchair, or simply track wheelchair, was purchased by the Veteran Service Office in Jonesboro to change the lives of those who served our country, our content partner Region 8 News reported.
RELATED PEOPLE
KATV
Arkansas Blood Institute hosting 'beef up' blood supply drive before Labor Day holiday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Blood Institute is asking for donors to donate blood before the Labor Day weekend. The ABI announced Tuesday that those who choose to donate before the holiday will enjoy a tailgate party at some of their donor centers. The tailgate event will be...
KATV
Scenes from upcoming feature film being shot at local North Little Rock brewery
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A feature film is being made right here in central Arkansas and it includes some major actors, according to Diamond Bear Brewing Company. Diamond Bear Brewing Company will be closed on specific days to serve as a film set, the brewery said. "We are working...
