LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Students having a late start to the school year is nothing new. "Over the past few years, we've had between 3,500 and 4,000 students who are registered for school on day one, but don't show up by the tenth day. In Arkansas, after 10 consecutive days of non-attendance, then students are dropped as no-shows," said Ivy Pfeffer, deputy commissioner of the Arkansas Department of Education.

