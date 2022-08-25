Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
Education will be key issue in race for Florida governor
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Public education has become one of the signature issues of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration, and it’s clear from Democratic challenger Charlie Crist’s pick for lieutenant governor he intends to make it a centerpiece of his campaign as well. Crist’s newly...
wfxl.com
USDA Climate Change funds going to projects in Georgia that may surprise you
The USDA is spending big bucks to combat climate change. In fact, they are investing hundreds of millions of dollars in Rural America with some of that earmarked for Georgia. Infrastructure committed to climate change would be creating solar farms, helping assist farmers in renewable resources, and changing diesel to electric; however, several hundreds of thousands of your tax dollars are being funded into emergency vehicles, a sewer grinder, and even tasers.
wfxl.com
HHS invests $1 Million reduce disparities in maternal health in Georgia
Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), announced an investment of $1 million to improve maternal health and implement the White House Blueprint for Addressing the Maternal Health Crisis in Georgia. Funding aims to help reduce disparities in maternal outcomes...
wfxl.com
Governor's GEER II Award to benefit students at FHSCCA
Fitzgerald High School College and Career Academy (FHSCCA), Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, and Dorminy Medical Center were selected to participate in the Healthcare Pilot for the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER) II Award. Earlier this month, the Governor’s office announced the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Pilot Program which...
wfxl.com
GDOT suspending lane closures Labor Day weekend
To allow for the anticipated increase in Labor Day weekend traffic congestion, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced today the suspension of lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes beginning Friday, September 2 at 12 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, September 6. While construction related lane closures will...
