The USDA is spending big bucks to combat climate change. In fact, they are investing hundreds of millions of dollars in Rural America with some of that earmarked for Georgia. Infrastructure committed to climate change would be creating solar farms, helping assist farmers in renewable resources, and changing diesel to electric; however, several hundreds of thousands of your tax dollars are being funded into emergency vehicles, a sewer grinder, and even tasers.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO